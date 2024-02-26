Rest assured you're scrubbing the house with products containing ingredients you can trust.
March will be here in a few days, which means spring will officially be here in just a few weeks. And with spring comes spring cleaning.
You've got your sponges, mop, vacuum, and cleaning tub filled with cleaning products all lined up to go, but when was the last time you looked at the labels on your cleaning products? According to the American Lung Association, certain ingredients and chemicals in your cleaning products can cause chronic respiratory problems, headaches, or even allergic reactions. While this is a cause for concern, it is even more concerning for those with children and pets.
Your family's health is a priority as you knock out your spring cleaning checklist, and that means using safe, non-toxic cleaning products. While there are many on the market, some work better than others. We've done the research and read through the reviews to find the top-rated cleaning products, meaning nothing with less than a 4.5 out of 5 stars. The popular cleaning supplies we've found will have your home looking sparkling and spotless, without the use of dangerous fumes and chemicals.
Below, check out the top picks for natural cleaning products that will give you peace of mind as you tidy your home for spring.
Good Natured All-Purpose Cleaner Concentrate + 16 oz Bottle
This multi-purpose cleaner is made with eco-friendly ingredients and comes with small refills so you don't keep rebuying spray bottles that end up in the trash.
Citra Solv: Concentrated Household Cleaner & Degreaser (Pack of 2)
Don't worry about greasy residue when cleaning with this citrus-based product. One reviewer said, "I used this product for cleaning floors (it is recommended for laminate flooring), surface cleaning of kitchen counters and bathroom surfaces. I particularly like the smell! Since it is concentrated, a little goes a long way!"
Mighty Mint Vinegar Cleaner Non-Toxic All-Purpose Spray
Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars, this non-toxic spray uses the power of vinegar and spearmint to safely clean your surfaces.
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Surface Scrub Lemon Verbana (2 Pack)
Extra grimy surfaces may need the scrubbing power of Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Surface Scrub. One customer said, "This cleaner does a very good job on my stainless steel kitchen sink and my bathroom sink. It is not abrasive and smells so good! I will be using it on other things in my home as needed."
Mrs. Meyer's Multi-Surface Cleaner Concentrate
Mrs. Meyer's cruelty-free formulas are biodegradable and made from plant-derived cleaning ingredients and essential oils. Customers are happy with their cleaning power, as the product has been rated by over 70,000 people and has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.
Mrs. Meyer's All-Purpose Cleaner Spray
Mrs. Meyers doesn't only offer floor cleaners. They also offer a wide variety of multi-purpose cleaners with fun scents like this one that smells like fresh lemon verbena.
Method Antibacterial Toilet Bowl Cleaner (Pack of 6)
Free of bleach, Method uses the power of plants to create antibacterial formulas. And with a 4.7 out of 5-star rating, it truly delivers results.
One satisfied customer said, "Love the fresh smell versus the other brands harsh chemical smells. Works just as well and better than some and leaves your bathroom smelling great. I use a lot of their products and always happy."
Method All-Purpose Cleaning Wipes: Pack of Three
Switch your Clorox wipes to these Method wipes that are powerful and compostable.
Grab Green Garbage Disposal Freshener Cleaner Pods
Dish disposals can get smelly. Throw in one of these non-toxic, naturally derived ingredient pods from Grab Green and give your disposal a whirl to clear odors and release the tangerine and fresh lemongrass scent.
Bon Ami Powder Cleanser for Kitchens and Bathrooms (Pack of Two)
Bon Ami has been around since 1886 and the popular non-toxic formula is still a favorite because of its effective cleaning power. Use it in the kitchen, in the bathroom... just about anywhere. Just look at everything this reviewer tried, "I use this lightly abrasive cleaner for everything. There is no bleach in it so I don't end up with damaged shirts. I have used this successfully for: counter stains, pot scrubbing, scrubbing vinyl notebooks, sinks, toilets, stained utensils, rust spots, appliances, toaster oven clean ups, coffee urns, and so much more. It truly is a 'Good Friend'."
Caldrea Multi-Surface Counter Spray
This hardworking countertop spray is made from a vegetable protein extract. The cleaner removes stubborn odors on surfaces.
Dr. Bronner's Sal Suds Biodegradable All-Purpose Cleaner
Crafted from plant-based ingredients like natural fir needle and spruce essential oils, this Dr. Bronner's All-Purpose Cleaner is a popular choice. The brand is also climate-pledge friendly and works with farmers to combat climate change.
Seventh Generation Glass Cleaner
Next time your windows or mirrors need cleaning, try this Seventh Generation Glass Cleaner made with plant-based ingredients and delivers a streak-free shine, according to several reviewers. One Amazon customer said, "Never had such a streak-free clean, including on the outside of windows in an urban setting, which get REALLY dirty. This cleaner cuts through it all for perfectly clear glass."
Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner Spray
A wood floor cleaner that's water-based, biodegradable and doesn't leave residue? It sounds too good to be true, but Bona Hardwood's fast-drying formula does just that.
ATTITUDE Kitchen Cleaner
Not only will you get a plant-based kitchen cleaner that cuts through grease, but you can also buy ATTITUDE cleaning products in bulk. This means you can refill your original container to decrease single-plastic use. Safer and sustainable!
Blueland Multi-Surface All Purpose Cleaning Spray
Eco-friendly brand Blueland provides cleaning tablets and a cleaning bottle with your first purchase. Just add water and order more tablets as needed.
Arm & Hammer Pure Baking Soda
Is there a natural cleaner more classic than Arm & Hammer Pure Baking Soda? From kitchens to bathrooms to keeping your fridge smelling fresh, there's not much that this powerful baking soda can't handle.
