March will be here in a few days, which means spring will officially be here in just a few weeks. And with spring comes spring cleaning.

You've got your sponges, mop, vacuum, and cleaning tub filled with cleaning products all lined up to go, but when was the last time you looked at the labels on your cleaning products? According to the American Lung Association, certain ingredients and chemicals in your cleaning products can cause chronic respiratory problems, headaches, or even allergic reactions. While this is a cause for concern, it is even more concerning for those with children and pets.

Your family's health is a priority as you knock out your spring cleaning checklist, and that means using safe, non-toxic cleaning products. While there are many on the market, some work better than others. We've done the research and read through the reviews to find the top-rated cleaning products, meaning nothing with less than a 4.5 out of 5 stars. The popular cleaning supplies we've found will have your home looking sparkling and spotless, without the use of dangerous fumes and chemicals.

Below, check out the top picks for natural cleaning products that will give you peace of mind as you tidy your home for spring.

Seventh Generation Glass Cleaner Amazon Seventh Generation Glass Cleaner Next time your windows or mirrors need cleaning, try this Seventh Generation Glass Cleaner made with plant-based ingredients and delivers a streak-free shine, according to several reviewers. One Amazon customer said, "Never had such a streak-free clean, including on the outside of windows in an urban setting, which get REALLY dirty. This cleaner cuts through it all for perfectly clear glass." $18 Shop Now

ATTITUDE Kitchen Cleaner Amazon ATTITUDE Kitchen Cleaner Not only will you get a plant-based kitchen cleaner that cuts through grease, but you can also buy ATTITUDE cleaning products in bulk. This means you can refill your original container to decrease single-plastic use. Safer and sustainable! $11 Shop Now

