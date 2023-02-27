Shopping

Shop Amazon's Best Deals On Spring Cleaning Essentials To Refresh Your Home This Season

By ETonline Staff
Grab your sponges, the season of spring cleaning has officially arrived! To truly have a successful deep cleaning session, you need the right products (you know, the ones that actually get all the grime, dust and dirt that have collected in the corners of your home).

Finding these types of miracle products seems easier said than done, but ET will let you in on some spring cleaning tips: there are plenty of amazing deals on top-rated cleaning products and appliances available on Amazon. 

Shop Cleaning Essentials

Amazon has an expansive stock of home cleaning products so you can get all the tools and cleansers you need to clean faster and better. From everyday essentials like rubber gloves and scrubbing brushes to tough stain removers and robot vacuums, the retailer has it — and it's on sale. 

Ahead, shop the best deals on cleaning products from Amazon and get through your spring cleaning checklist. 

iRobot Roomba i3 Evo
iRobot Roomba i3 Evo
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3 Evo

Roomba can cut down your chore time by doing all the vacuuming for you. Dealing with allergies? The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and dog shedding seasons.

$350$249
BLACK+DECKER dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum
BLACK+DECKER dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Amazon
BLACK+DECKER dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Powered by a lithium ion battery, this handheld vacuum is great for big jobs that require a quick cleanup.

$60$49
Active Washing Machine Cleaner Descaler 24 Pack
Active Washing Machine Cleaner Descaler 24 Pack
Amazon
Active Washing Machine Cleaner Descaler 24 Pack

Keep your washing machine in tip-top shape by descaling grime and hard water build-up with these tablets.

$20$13
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, Bucket Floor Cleaning System
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, Bucket Floor Cleaning System
Amazon
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, Bucket Floor Cleaning System

When a thorough cleaning job needs a mop and bucket try O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, Bucket Floor Cleaning System.  Hands-free, easy to reach into corners and no need for a harsh cleaning solution. 

$40$35
Sellemer Toilet Brush and Holder Set
Sellemer Toilet Brush and Holder Set
Amazon
Sellemer Toilet Brush and Holder Set

This flexible toilet bowl brush head gets into all the hard to clean areas of a toilet bowl to leave your toilet thoroughly clean.

$17$15
BISSELL MYair HUB Air Purifier
BISSELL MYair HUB Air Purifier
Amazon
BISSELL MYair HUB Air Purifier

Clean the air in your smaller rooms with Bissell's MYair air purifier. Cleans the air of allergens, pet dander, dust mites, pollen, smoke and more. 

$134$114
Clorox Bleach Free Disinfecting Wipes
Clorox Bleach Free Disinfecting Wipes
Amazon
Clorox Bleach Free Disinfecting Wipes

These wipes will kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on any surface in seconds.  

$15$10
Holikme 2 Pack Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit
Holikme 2 Pack Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit
Amazon
Holikme 2 Pack Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

A dryer is important to keep clean not only for your clothes' sake but for safety reasons as well. This long, flexible lint brush gets into those hard to reach places in your dryer.

$15$9
Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges 6-Pack
Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges
Amazon
Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges 6-Pack

Grab a pack of these Scotch-Brite non-scratch sponges on sale and start scrubbing away!

$10$6
Microfiber Squeegee for Window Cleaning
Window Squeegee
Amazon
Microfiber Squeegee for Window Cleaning

This 12-inch squeegee is perfect for reaching tall windows, so you can make sure every inch of your window panels are squeaky clean.

$32$24
Microfiber Cleaning Cloths 12-Pack
S&T Inc. Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
Amazon
Microfiber Cleaning Cloths 12-Pack

Whether you use these for dusting your shelves, cleaning your windows or wiping down your car, these microfiber cloths have a virtually endless list of uses.

$9$7
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Cleaner in Rose
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Cleaner
Amazon
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Cleaner in Rose

If you're going to go all-out with your deep cleaning session, be sure to get bulk-size cleaners, like this rose-scented set from Mrs. Meyer's.

$25$23
Bissell 2X Pet Stain & Odor Carpet Shampoo
Bissel 2X Pet Stain and Odor Carpet Shampoo
Amazon
Bissell 2X Pet Stain & Odor Carpet Shampoo

A good, quality deep clean wouldn't be complete without an extensive wash of the carpets. Plus, it helps eliminate odor and stains.

$26$21
3-Pair Dishwashing Cleaning Gloves
3-Pair Dishwashing Cleaning Gloves
Amazon
3-Pair Dishwashing Cleaning Gloves

Keep your hands safe from the grime and harsh cleaning chemicals with a sturdy pair of rubber gloves. Plus, these gloves are safe for sensitive skin. Since they're latex-free, they're also safe to use if you have a latex allergy.

$22$20

 

