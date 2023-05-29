Memorial Day is here and not only does it mark the unofficial start to summer, but it's also one of the best times of year to score amazing deals on appliances. You don’t have to wait until the holiday to score savings, especially with the Samsung Memorial Day Sale happening right now. If you want to snag a bargain on a new washer and dryer, refrigerator, or dishwasher, Samsung is slashing prices on its top-rated smart home appliances.

Shop Samsung Appliance Deals

Major appliances can be one of the most expensive purchases for your home, especially when you’re shopping for a top-end model. Now through June 7, Samsung is serving out the savings with incredible appliance deals that rival those typically found during Black Friday.

To kick off the summer season, some of Samsung's best appliances are on sale at their lowest prices of the year. Whether your home appliances need an update after years of usage or your laundry room has seen better days, Samsung's Memorial Day deals are hard to beat. You don't want to cut corners on these investments, so we've found steep discounts on quality Samsung home and kitchen appliances to finally tackle that home renovation project.

Best Samsung Memorial Day Washer and Dryer Deals

Right now, Samsung is offering more than $2,000 off the brand's best-selling washer and dryer set. You can also get up to $500 off select washers and dryers, plus an extra $100 off laundry sets.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $2,017 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,498 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,081 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Best Samsung Memorial Day Refrigerator Deals

Get a refrigerator that does it all with Samsung's massive deals on fridges up to $1,200 off. You can get refrigerators with ice makers that deliver superior nugget-style ice, fridges with beverages centers to keep all your drinks chilled while neatly stored and even smart fridges that can keep up with the shopping list.

Best Samsung Memorial Day Electric Range Deals

These marked-down ovens are so advanced they also have air fryer technology, meaning you can cut down on other appliances crowding the kitchen.

Best Samsung Memorial Day Gas Range Deals

Best Samsung Memorial Day Electric Range Deals

Save up to $470 on Samsung dishwashers that bring remarkable cleaning results and a virtually silent performance to your kitchen.

Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher Samsung Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. Right now you can save $470 on this time-saving machine. $1,299 $829 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to $800 On the Stylish Frame TV at Samsung's Memorial Day Sale

Elevate Your Bedding for Summer During Parachute's Memorial Day Sale

The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales of 2023 to Upgrade Your Home

The Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Washers and Dryers to Shop Now

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales You Can Shop Right Now

Save Up to 38% On Smokers, Gas and Charcoal Grills at Amazon

16 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop Now: Apple, Samsung, Bose and More

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals at Amazon to Shop Now