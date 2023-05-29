Samsung Memorial Day Appliance Sale: Save Hundreds on Refrigerators, Washer and Dryer Sets and More
Memorial Day is here and not only does it mark the unofficial start to summer, but it's also one of the best times of year to score amazing deals on appliances. You don’t have to wait until the holiday to score savings, especially with the Samsung Memorial Day Sale happening right now. If you want to snag a bargain on a new washer and dryer, refrigerator, or dishwasher, Samsung is slashing prices on its top-rated smart home appliances.
Major appliances can be one of the most expensive purchases for your home, especially when you’re shopping for a top-end model. Now through June 7, Samsung is serving out the savings with incredible appliance deals that rival those typically found during Black Friday.
To kick off the summer season, some of Samsung's best appliances are on sale at their lowest prices of the year. Whether your home appliances need an update after years of usage or your laundry room has seen better days, Samsung's Memorial Day deals are hard to beat. You don't want to cut corners on these investments, so we've found steep discounts on quality Samsung home and kitchen appliances to finally tackle that home renovation project.
Best Samsung Memorial Day Washer and Dryer Deals
Right now, Samsung is offering more than $2,000 off the brand's best-selling washer and dryer set. You can also get up to $500 off select washers and dryers, plus an extra $100 off laundry sets.
Save $2,017 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. With speedy cycles and a space-saving design, you’ll get more laundry done in less time.
Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.
The large 4.5 cubic foot drum means you can wash more items in a single load. Samsung's innovative VRT Plus technology reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing every time.
With Wi-Fi connectivity, the Samsung SmartThings App enables cycle alerts and scheduling feature, even while you're remote.
Best Samsung Memorial Day Refrigerator Deals
Get a refrigerator that does it all with Samsung's massive deals on fridges up to $1,200 off. You can get refrigerators with ice makers that deliver superior nugget-style ice, fridges with beverages centers to keep all your drinks chilled while neatly stored and even smart fridges that can keep up with the shopping list.
Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge.
This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker and the Family Hub. Not only can you save $1,500 on this fridge during Samsung's sales event, but it's an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year.
This 24 cu. foot Bespoke refrigerator is the perfect addition to your kitchen — you can customize the door colors to match your home, choose between two kinds of ice, and get access to two different kinds of fresh, filtered water. Plus, you can change the temperature setting from the Samsung SmartThings App.
Save $1,400 on a Samsung smart refrigerator. Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge.
Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.
Best Samsung Memorial Day Electric Range Deals
These marked-down ovens are so advanced they also have air fryer technology, meaning you can cut down on other appliances crowding the kitchen.
No need to store a separate Air Fry appliance anymore. Air Fry mode is built into this range with no preheating needed. There is also a fan with a heated element that circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting.
Get to high heat quickly for searing meat or boiling water, or turn down to a simmer to make your favorite sauces. This range has 5 heating elements, including 2 dual ring elements, so you can cook with small and large sized pots and pans.
Best Samsung Memorial Day Gas Range Deals
This smart slide-in range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, giving you the tools you need to simplify the cooking experience in the kitchen. With Flex Duo, you can use the full oven, or split it into two separate smaller ovens to suit your needs.
Best Samsung Memorial Day Electric Range Deals
Save up to $470 on Samsung dishwashers that bring remarkable cleaning results and a virtually silent performance to your kitchen.
A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. Right now you can save $470 on this time-saving machine.
Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using Samsung's StormWash+ system. With dual wash arms and a rotating spray jet it delivers intense cleaning performance and cleans at every angle.
