Samsung has no shortage of beloved state-of-the-art technology. Beyond the stunning Frame TVs and speedy Galaxy S23 smartphones, Samsung makes extremely smart home appliances too — like the high-efficiency front load washer and dryer set that saves you loads of time on laundry days.

Right now, Samsung is offering $1,890 off their Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer package during the Discover Samsung Summer Sale. This washer and dryer deal marks the lowest price we've ever seen on our readers' favorite laundry set. Snag this washer and dryer bundle for nearly 50% off to help update your laundry room ahead of summer.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,890 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,123 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,208 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Unlike the more conventional laundry machines, Samsung's top-rated washer and dryer set is one of the tech brand's most popular appliances and our readers' favorite for good reason. Equipped with AI technology to recommend the best cleaning cycles, these Samsung laundry machines provide a special antimicrobial CleanGuard protection treatment. You can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes with Super Speed Dry. The washer and dryer pairing also boasts WiFi connectivity and Smart Dial controls for added convenience.

Samsung's SmartThings App lets you remotely start or stop your washer and dryer, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more. "The technology of this washer is amazing," wrote a Samsung customer who uses the smart dial front-load washer. "The washer is very quiet, it's just an awesome washer with a lot of tech to make things easier. Definitely worth the money."

While Samsung's laundry set bundle is a particularly great deal for those looking to elevate their home appliances (friendly reminder: now more than $1,800 off, for a limited time), shoppers can also purchase the washer and dryer separately — and save $700 on the front load washer or $850 on the dryer.

The Samsung appliance deals don't stop there though. Upgrade your home with more of the best deals on washers and dryers before the Discover Samsung Event ends Sunday, May 21. For a full home refresh this season, check out the best robot vacuums from Samsung for every home and budget.

Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals in May 2023

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

