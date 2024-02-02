Samsung officially launched the new Galaxy S24 series at its Unpacked event on January 17. The next-generation flagship Galaxy S24 devices aim to take messaging, photos and games to the next level with generative artificial intelligence. Amplifying virtually every aspect of the smartphones, Samsung's suite of AI-infused features are at the center of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24.

Right now, Best Buy is offering up to $750 off when you trade in an eligible device. Even better, you'll get a free Best Buy gift card worth up to $150 that you can use on future purchases. That means $900 in total savings, which is the best Samsung Galaxy S24 deal out there.

Save on Galaxy S24 at Best Buy

Best Buy has unlocked versions of the Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra available for $800, $1,000 and $1,300, respectively. Whether you have an old device to trade in or not, you'll get a free $50 Best Buy gift card with the base model Galaxy S24, a $100 gift card when you grab the Galaxy S24+, and $150 if you opt for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Each of the latest smartphones upgrades the hardware from last year with new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, improved displays, and better cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Best Buy Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The Galaxy S24 frame is now made of a titanium alloy instead of aluminum. Save up to $750 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with enhanced trade-in and get a $150 Best Buy gift card. $1,300 Free $150 Gift Card Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S24+ Best Buy Samsung Galaxy S24+ With Samsung's most powerful processor yet, you can smoothly switch between texting friends, taking photos, and surfing the web. Save up to $750 and get a $100 Best Buy gift card. $1,000 Free $100 Gift Card Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Best Buy Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24 has the ability to handle numerous tasks from capturing precious moments, being the ultimate productivity tool, and can handle hours of fun with powerful gaming performance. $800 Free $50 Gift Card Shop Now

Not only are many of Samsung’s existing features getting an AI boost, but the new Galaxy S24 smartphones has a few hardware upgrades as well. The screens are bigger and brighter this year with peak brightnesses of 2,600 nits (up from 1,750 last year). And the S24 Plus also boasts a 1440p resolution, up from 1080p.

The S24 remains the same as its predecessor with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The S24 Plus has 12GB of RAM, which is up from 8GB in the S23 Plus, and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. The Ultra's storage also saw an upgraded 12GB of RAM and is available in 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage.

Samsung has also collaborated with Google on the Galaxy S24 series to introduce optimized AI search capabilities with the exciting new Circle to Search, marking a milestone in the history of search as the first phone to debut the intuitive, gesture-driven tool. Just hold the home button and you'll be able to circle, highlight, or tap anything on the screen to get search results — like the name of the restaurant in the background of someone's photo in Instagram.

With intelligent text and call translations, Samsung’s mobile keyboard will translate messages in real-time in 13 languages. Samsung Notes now has pre-made formats to make taking notes even more organized. Using generative AI in the car, Android Auto will allow users to request summaries of messages or suggest replies via voice commands.

AI is a also big part of the camera system on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. For easier and more efficient optimizations, Edit Suggestion uses Galaxy AI to suggest perfect edits for each photo. Generative Edit makes it possible to move, erase and manipulate individual objects in photos. You even have the ability to remove reflections in the edit suggestions section and fill in parts of an image background with generative AI. For example, when a picture is crooked, AI will fill in the borders.

