With the temperatures outside rising, Samsung is giving us a good reason to stay inside. The Samsung 4th of July sale is here and it is filled with sizable savings on TVs — including the company's cult-favorite Frame TV. We're seeing Samsung's Frame TV on sale for the lowest prices of 2024.

Right now, you can save up to $1,500 on five sizes of the iconic Samsung TV that doubles as a work of art. From a 32-inch screen perfect for an office or spare bedroom to a massive 85-inch display, shop all the best Samsung Frame TV deals below to save on whichever size best fits your space.

43" Samsung Frame TV Samsung 43" Samsung Frame TV This version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. Samsung also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. $1,000 $800 Shop Now

Samsung TVs are known for delivering an immersive watching experience and that is no different on the Frame TV. Samsung's artful Frame TV can not only stream your favorite TV shows or movies from the built-in Tizen interface, but it is one of the most visually stunning QLED TVs out there.

Featuring vibrant picture and sound that are both automatically optimized, the Samsung Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that always stays natural and true. By switching to Art Mode, the Frame TV allows you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography and create your own personal art exhibit.

With a subscription to Samsung's art store, you have unlimited access to a library of more than 1,400 new and classic works from established and emerging artists.

When the 2022 model of the Samsung Frame TV launched, Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated TV that gives paintings and photographs the look of an actual work of art framed in your customizable bezel. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in Art Mode. The anti-reflection screen and the premium matte finish reduce the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on.

Along with the Frame TV, the Samsung 4th of July deals include more QLED 4K TVs and Neo QLED 8K TVs for up to $3,500 off just in time to watch the Paris Olympics, Wimbledon, and all of this summer's best new movies.

Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

