Make the most of your outdoor space and save $3,500 on Samsung's The Terrace QLED 4K TV.
If you're looking to watch March Madness games outdoors this month, then you'll want to invest in a TV built to weather the weather. From watching the 2024 NCAA tournament to hosting outdoor movie nights, the best outdoor TVs are specifically designed to withstand the elements while simultaneously classing up your patio.
The best outdoor TVs boast brighter backlighting and higher durability than a standard 4K TV. For fans of Samsung TVs, The Terrace outdoor TV should be at the top of your shopping list. With the Discover Samsung Spring Sale launching today, now is the perfect opportunity to buy The Terrace for less. The full-sun model of Samsung's outdoor QLED smart 4K TV is $3,500 off.
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save $3,000 on The Terrace for a limited time.
What is Samsung's 'The Terrace' Outdoor TV?
The Terrace was introduced to Samsung's line of lifestyle TVs in 2020; it's a sibling of The Frame. While the Samsung Frame TV, with its customizable wall art, spruces up your interior space, the Terrace classes up your outdoor space. It's a mountable, high-end smart TV with a QLED 4K display and a built-in speaker that's legitimately intended for outdoor use — come rain or shine.
The Terrace boasts an anti-reflective coating and is rated IP55 for protection against dust and water. That said, it's recommended you keep your TV covered and protected when not in use.
The TV offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, works with A.I. assistants like Alexa, and features built-in apps for streamers like Netflix, Peacock and Hulu. Download Samsung's SmartThings app to control the TV via your phone or device, no matter where you are, and to connect the TV to your other compatible smart-home appliances.
More March Madness TV Deals at Samsung
Gear up for the start of March Madness on March 19 by upgrading your home theatre indoors with Samsung's best TV deals on 8K and 4K TVs.
55" Samsung S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
This TV's OLED display is stunning and can show the deepest blacks alongside the brightest colors. Intelligent functions and a streamlined appearance also help it make a splash in any living space.
55" Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung's 55-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.
65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV (2023)
There isn’t a bad seat in the house thanks to Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 4K picture—at any angle, in any light—with pristine color across the entire screen. Save up to $1,200 now.
75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)
Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.
85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV
Get $1,000 off the brand new 85" Class QLED 4K QE1C with 100% Color Volume. Not only will you see your TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color.
85" Samsung Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV (2022)
Experience Samsung's best picture yet and save up to $2,000. With Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, a grid of Samsung's own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for truly impressive contrast.
55" Samsung S90C OLED TV
This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality.
