If you're looking to watch March Madness games outdoors this month, then you'll want to invest in a TV built to weather the weather. From watching the 2024 NCAA tournament to hosting outdoor movie nights, the best outdoor TVs are specifically designed to withstand the elements while simultaneously classing up your patio.

The best outdoor TVs boast brighter backlighting and higher durability than a standard 4K TV. For fans of Samsung TVs, The Terrace outdoor TV should be at the top of your shopping list. With the Discover Samsung Spring Sale launching today, now is the perfect opportunity to buy The Terrace for less. The full-sun model of Samsung's outdoor QLED smart 4K TV is $3,500 off.

What is Samsung's 'The Terrace' Outdoor TV?

The Terrace was introduced to Samsung's line of lifestyle TVs in 2020; it's a sibling of The Frame. While the Samsung Frame TV, with its customizable wall art, spruces up your interior space, the Terrace classes up your outdoor space. It's a mountable, high-end smart TV with a QLED 4K display and a built-in speaker that's legitimately intended for outdoor use — come rain or shine.

The Terrace boasts an anti-reflective coating and is rated IP55 for protection against dust and water. That said, it's recommended you keep your TV covered and protected when not in use.

The TV offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, works with A.I. assistants like Alexa, and features built-in apps for streamers like Netflix, Peacock and Hulu. Download Samsung's SmartThings app to control the TV via your phone or device, no matter where you are, and to connect the TV to your other compatible smart-home appliances.

More March Madness TV Deals at Samsung

Gear up for the start of March Madness on March 19 by upgrading your home theatre indoors with Samsung's best TV deals on 8K and 4K TVs.

55" Samsung S90C OLED TV Samsung 55" Samsung S90C OLED TV This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality. $1,900 $1,400 Shop Now

