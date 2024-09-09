The Discover Samsung Fall Sale is here with massive discounts on top-rated tech and appliances.
Samsung is celebrating the arrival of autumn with its seasonal sale on smartphones, TVs, home appliances and more. Discover Samsung is back today, Monday, September 9, and will run through Sunday, September 15. This major sales event is the perfect time to score the best tech for less this fall.
Shop the Discover Samsung Deals
The Discover Samsung Fall event features daily deals on everything from the latest Galaxy S24 series smartphones and the Z Fold6 to Bespoke appliances. If you're in the market for a new big-screen 4K TV for football season, Samsung is offering up to 34% off top models, including savings on its best-selling NEO QLED line. With sensational contrast, brightness and vivid color, you'll feel like you have front-row seats for the big game.
Samsung's quarterly sales event is known for bringing each season's biggest discounts on top products to give your appliances and gadgets a serious upgrade. Whether you're looking to level up your gameplay or score some of the best electronic deals, the Discover Samsung Fall Sale has you covered. Check out the most popular products to shop now.
Best Discover Samsung TV and Monitor Deals
Samsung 98" Class QLED 4K Q80C
With super precise LEDs that display incredible contrast even in sunlit rooms, this smart TV will make your home feel like a theater. With savings on all sizes, the best bang for your buck is the 98-inch screen with instant savings of $3,500.
Samsung 65" Class The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K LST9T (2021)
This outdoor smart TV is the cousin of Samsung's Frame TV, with a gorgeous QLED 4K display and a built-in speaker meant for use on your patio, in your backyard or elsewhere. It's rated IP56 for protection against dust and water, and it's large enough to satisfy discerning TV watchers who want a great picture outside as well as indoors.
65" Class Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800D
Take in a hyper-realistic 8K picture with this Samsung TV. The AI Motion Enhancer eliminates motion stutter and sharpens small moving objects to provide the ultimate viewing experience.
Samsung 57" Odyssey Neo G9 Dual 4K Curved Gaming Monitor
This ultrawide monitor is the perfect display for immersive gaming thanks to its Quantum Dot technology, 240Hz refresh rate, and HDR that facilitates eye-popping color and dark, inky blacks. It's absolutely massive, acting as your window into the biggest games of the year and beyond.
Samsung 32" Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD)
Save on this OLED monitor, the Odyssey OLED G8, which comes with an AI Gen3 Processor. With a 0.03msGTG response time, the anti-glare screen will keep you immersed in gameplay.
Best Discover Samsung Appliance Deals
Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+
The AI Family Hub+ and large screen lets you share pictures, stream music and videos, access recipes, and more, all from your fridge. With customizable door panels, choose from 11 colors and two finishes to create a fridge that fits your style.
Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer with AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry
This flat panel dryer is sleek and modern, but where it truly excels is its ability to get your clothes bone dry as soon as possible. Choose your favorite finish color and enjoy tossing clothes in to see them dry and ready to fold in record time.
Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo
Speed through laundry day with this all-in-one washer and dryer that aims to complete a full load in just 98 minutes. Powered by AI, it can automatically detect the type of clothing and how heavily it's been soiled as well as administer the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener. It can also learn your laundry routines and suggest new ones based on your habits.
Bespoke 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Induction Range with AI Home
Get to high heat quickly for searing meat or boiling water, or turn down to a simmer to make your favorite sauces. Plus, view what's cooking in the oven from your phone with the inner smart camera.
Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station
Samsung's lightest Jet stick vacuum tackles mess on carpets, hardwood and tile. HexaJet Motor technology provides Samsung's strongest suction to pick up tough dirt from any surface while the clean station empties the dust bin for you.
Best Discover Samsung Smartphone and Smartwatch Deals
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
Unfold the massive 7.6'-inch screen on the Galaxy Z Fold6 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are. Get up to $1,200 for an enhanced trade-in credit, a free storage upgrade valued at $240, and 20% off Samsung Care+.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
The Galaxy S24 Ultra takes messaging, photos and games to the next level with generative artificial intelligence. Save up to $750 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with an eligible trade-in and get a storage upgrade on select models.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 is the newest flip phone from Samsung with Galaxy AI. This compact phone with AI features and expanded capabilities can supercharge your productivity. As part of the Discover Samsung Event, customers can score a free storage upgrade on select models and a $650 enhanced trade-in credit.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Keep your fitness goals on track with insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more. The Galaxy Watch 7 recognizes activities from running to swimming and even compares your current performance to previous days. Save up to $300 on the smartwatch right now with a $50 instant credit and up to $250 for enhanced trade-in credit.
Best Discover Samsung Audio Deals
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3
Redesigned for optimal comfort, the Samsung Buds 3 use active noise cancellation to leave out unwanted sounds, translate other languages during face-to-face conversations and offer crystal clear audio. Score a free instant credit of $30 and up to $100 with enhanced trade-in.
Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro
Samsung's flagship earbuds are currently on promotion — and better than ever with the introduction of the Galaxy Buds3 Pro. The Buds3 Pro's independent woofer and tweeter deliver some of the best sound ever in this form factor, and AI tech makes them even more useful than their predecessors when connecting to other Samsung devices. Get up to $100 off with an eligible trade-in and a free $30 clip case.
