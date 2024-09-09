Refresh your laundry room for fall with the best deals on Samsung washers and dryers.
When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. Most people dread laundry day, but a brand new washer and dryer from Samsung can hep make it slightly less of a chore. Whether your current laundry pair has seen better days or you're tired of taking your laundry to the laundromat, the good news is that the brand's best washers and dryers are majorly discounted during the Discover Samsung Fall Sale.
Shop the Washer and Dryer Deals
Now through Sunday, September 15, Samsung is offering up to $1,400 off washers, dryers and laundry sets. Included in the Discover Samsung Fall Sale is our readers' favorite washer and dryer pair. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously.
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Save big on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
Complete with Super Speed Wash, the washer finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.
From front load laundry machines to top load models, find the biggest deals on Samsung washers and dryers below.
Best Samsung Deals on Front Load Washers and Dryers
Not only do front load washers save you floor space and a gentle washing action on clothing items, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.
Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo
Speed through laundry day with this all-in-one washer and dryer that aims to complete a full load in just 98 minutes. Powered by AI, it can automatically detect the type of clothing and how heavily it's been soiled as well as administer the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener. It can also learn your laundry routines and suggest new ones based on your habits.
Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer
Get cleaner clothes with the largest front load washer in its class, according to Samsung. It uses automatic soil and fabric detection for better cleaning and can automatically store up to 32 loads' worth of detergent and fabric softener so all you really have to do is load things up and start washing.
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer and Gas Dryer
Wash and dry with this gorgeous combo in under an hour. The washer has soil and fabric detection for better cleaning while the dryer automatically chooses the best settings based on what you're drying.
4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung’s new Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes, and has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your phone.
5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Perfect for any laundry space, this washer has a shallower depth for easy closet installation, without sacrificing capacity. The inside of the washer is treated with antimicrobial technology to help keep it smelling fresh.
Samsung Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy
The clean, flat-panel design of this electric dryer fits your home's style while the added MultiControl kit lets you control your dryer right from your washer, making it easy to reach when stacked on top.
Smart Dial Electric Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry 7.5 cu. ft.
This dryer unit essentially has two dryers built into it. The brand explains that, thanks to the Smart Dial and Flex Dry tech, you can dry both your delicates and other everyday clothes at the same time.
Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+
The large 4.5 cubic foot drum means you can wash more items in a single load. Samsung's innovative VRT Plus technology reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing every time.
Best Samsung Deals on Top Load Washers and Dryers
Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side, which is an added bonus.
7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+
Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity. This dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps sanitize clothing and reduce wrinkles and odors.
5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
With Super Speed Wash, you can wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes, without sacrificing cleaning performance.
Top Load Washer with ActiveWave and Soft-Close Lid 4.4 cu. ft.
The Samsung ActiveWave Agitator in this top load washer helps diminish noise and prevents tangling while you wash your clothes. Plus, this model has an easy Self Clean function, so the tub always stays sanitary.
