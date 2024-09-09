When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. Most people dread laundry day, but a brand new washer and dryer from Samsung can hep make it slightly less of a chore. Whether your current laundry pair has seen better days or you're tired of taking your laundry to the laundromat, the good news is that the brand's best washers and dryers are majorly discounted during the Discover Samsung Fall Sale.

Shop the Washer and Dryer Deals

Now through Sunday, September 15, Samsung is offering up to $1,400 off washers, dryers and laundry sets. Included in the Discover Samsung Fall Sale is our readers' favorite washer and dryer pair. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save big on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $3,598 Shop Now

Complete with Super Speed Wash, the washer finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

From front load laundry machines to top load models, find the biggest deals on Samsung washers and dryers below.

Best Samsung Deals on Front Load Washers and Dryers

Not only do front load washers save you floor space and a gentle washing action on clothing items, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo Samsung Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo Speed through laundry day with this all-in-one washer and dryer that aims to complete a full load in just 98 minutes. Powered by AI, it can automatically detect the type of clothing and how heavily it's been soiled as well as administer the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener. It can also learn your laundry routines and suggest new ones based on your habits. $3,339 $1,999 Shop Now

Best Samsung Deals on Top Load Washers and Dryers

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side, which is an added bonus.

