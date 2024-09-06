With the new season on the horizon, plenty of retailers are slashing prices on this year's hottest tech — including Target. A huge standout from Target's Top Deals is the 2024 edition of Samsung's mega-popular Frame TV. This smart TV that doubles as a work of art continues to be a top pick among our readers and with good reason.

Right now, the latest Samsung Frame TV is on sale for up to $700 off at Target. This stunning 4K TV features a matte finish to reduce glare, the ability to showcase a broader selection of artwork, and Pantone validation for color accuracy. This makes art, shows, and movies look even more realistic. You can snag deep discounts on every size of the cult-favorite TV.

Best Samsung Frame TV Deals at Target

50" Samsung Frame TV Target 50" Samsung Frame TV Using its built-in motion sensor, the Frame TV can be set to show art automatically whenever someone walks into the room. It's a great way to get a little extra enjoyment out of your display when you're not actively using it for movies, TV shows, or gaming. $1,300 $1,100 Shop Now

55" Samsung Frame TV Target 55" Samsung Frame TV The Frame TV's art mode allows you to configure the display to be the perfect picture frame. You can choose to cycle through various classic works or upload some of your own. $1,500 $1,200 Shop Now

75" Samsung Frame TV Target 75" Samsung Frame TV No matter where you sit, Samsung's Frame TV gives you a great viewing experience thanks to its anti-glare and ultra-viewing angle display. Upload your own artwork and photos to use it as a digital photo frame that looks great in any home setting. $3,000 $2,300 Shop Now

85" Samsung Frame TV Target 85" Samsung Frame TV The largest model of The Frame elegantly commands any wall it's mounted to. With this gorgeous 4K screen, you can study some of the most beloved art in the world in minute detail, then kick back and watch your favorite shows. $4,300 $3,800 Shop Now

With brilliant, automatically optimized picture and sound, Samsung's Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that's not only eye-popping, but natural and true to life. Samsung's artful Frame TV can not only stream your favorite TV show or movie from the built-in Tizen interface, but it's also one of the most visually stunning QLED TVs you can currently purchase.

For the first time, all sizes of the Frame TV are now Pantone validated. That means your on-screen art looks even more authentic and like an actual painting — just as the artist intended. You'll see more detail and more accurate colors than ever before. Samsung is also offering a curated selection of 20 art pieces each month that you can display for free.

The 2024 Frame TV is also more energy efficient. Thanks to a dynamic refresh rate, you use less electricity when you're viewing art. There's a motion sensor too, which turns off the TV when nobody is in the room.

Not only does the screen reduce the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on, but it also makes the Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode. And thanks to the Frame's broad viewing angle, no matter where you're sitting, you'll have a clear view.

