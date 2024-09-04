Shop
25 Best Target Deals to Shop This Week: Save Up to 50% on TVs, Vacuums, Halloween Decorations and More

Halloween Decor
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:15 PM PDT, September 4, 2024

Don't miss out on all the best Target deals on Dyson, Apple, Xbox, Keurig and more this week.

Target's Labor Day sale may be over, but there are still plenty of discounts worth taking advantage of from the retailer. To ring in the unofficial start of the new season, Target has thousands of deals on clothingTVs, furniture, vacuums and so much more — making it a one-stop shop where shoppers can save on just about everything. Just about all categories are brimming with exciting deals, including Target's best Halloween decorations for getting your home in the spooky spirit. 

Shop Target's Sale

From Apple products to Keurig coffee makers and Dyson vacuums, the end-of-summer savings at Target include top tech and home brands like Samsung, Ninja, Xbox and more. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home entertainment system, replace a couple kitchen appliances, or simply score some great bargains, Target’s sale has something for everyone with discounts reaching up to 50% off.

This week is an excellent time to check off items from your wishlist, get started on Halloween decorating, or even shop early for the upcoming holiday season. Ahead, shop the best Target deals before they sell out.

Best TV Deals at Target

65" Samsung Frame TV

65" Samsung Frame TV
65" Samsung Frame TV

Save up to $700 on the latest Samsung Frame TV with an anti-reflection matte display. It’s customizable to fit your style—while showcasing expert-validated color and 4K resolution.

$2,000 $1,600

Vizio 50" Class 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV

Vizio 50" Class 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV
Vizio 50" Class 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV

This Vizio TV combines vivid 4K picture quality and Dolby Vision HDR for enhanced detail, contrast, and color. Gamers can watch their games come to life with Dolby Vision HDR Gaming for next-level in-game color.

$270 $240

TCL 65" S5-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV

TCL 65" S5-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV
TCL 65" S5-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV

The TCL S5 S-Class Smart TV offers stunning 4K HDR picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, all wrapped together in an elegant edge-to-edge FullView 360 metal bezel-less design.

$450 $390

Samsung 65" The Terrace Outdoor TV

Samsung 65" The Terrace Outdoor TV
Samsung 65" The Terrace Outdoor TV

Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The anti-glare TV screen also means there’s a great view from every seat. 

$5,000 $3,500

LG 55" OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV (2024)

LG 55" OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV (2024)
LG 55" OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV (2024)

See perfect black and luminous colors with OLED’s over 8.3 million self-lit pixels. You can enjoy movie magic from home with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and FilmMaker Mode.

$2,600 $2,297

Best Tech Deals at Target

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X

Save $50 on the fastest, most powerful Xbox and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound. 

$500 $449

Apple AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe Case

Apple AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe Case
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe Case

From smarter noise cancellation to superior three-dimensional sound and battery life, Apple's H2 chip improves on the best features of AirPods Pro in a big way.

$250 $190

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Get a powerful and versatile iPad for its all-time low price right now with this Black Friday-level deal.

$330 $200

Bose Smart Soundbar 600

Bose Smart Soundbar 600
Bose Smart Soundbar 600

Save $50 on the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 at its lowest price right now. With Dolby Atmos, this soundbar delivers shockingly immersive sound for all your movies, TV shows, and music.

$500 $450

Beats Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Beats Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Beats Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Say goodbye to the frustration of constantly readjusting your earbuds with the revolutionary Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds.

$250 $200

Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones

The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. 

$200 $150

Best Home and Kitchen Deals at Target

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

This unique kitchen workhorse is a full-size toaster oven with a built-in air fryer for a healthier way to prepare delicious fried favorites. The versatile kitchen appliance includes accessories such as an oven rack, baking pan and drip tray, and an air fryer basket.

$230 $150

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.

$90 $60

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1
Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1

The Ninja Air Fryer Pro is a fast and easy way to get the perfect crisp with up to 400 degrees of heat. Air Crisp Technology surrounds your favorite foods with superheated air for hot, crispy results. 

$120 $90

Black+Decker 0.7 cu ft 700W Microwave Oven

Black+Decker 0.7 cu ft 700W Microwave Oven
Black+Decker 0.7 cu ft 700W Microwave Oven

The compact size of this microwave makes it perfect for smaller living spaces like dorm rooms and studio apartments. This convenient countertop appliance is straightforward and simple thanks to an easy-to-use interface and classic one-touch settings.

$81 $50

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker

Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.

$649 $499

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Stick Vacuum

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Stick Vacuum
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Stick Vacuum

The intelligent Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner adapts power based on debris detected and discovers hidden dust on hard floors.

$750 $650

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10
Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10

Save $100 on Dyson's air purifying fan that automatically senses, captures and traps pollutants to purify your whole room.

$430 $300

Brightroom 3 Tier Metal Utility Cart

Brightroom 3 Tier Metal Utility Cart
Brightroom 3 Tier Metal Utility Cart

Organize all kinds of belongings in your kitchen, office, or bathroom with this utility cart. Locking wheels provide easy access and transportation.

$40 $34

Best Target Deals on Halloween Decorations

Gemmy 10.5 ft Inflatable Oogie Boogie

Gemmy 10.5 ft Inflatable Oogie Boogie
Gemmy 10.5 ft Inflatable Oogie Boogie

From The Nightmare Before Christmas, Oogie Boogie stands at 10.5 feet tall and makes an eye-catching display.

$202 $160

Syncfun 9-Foot Halloween Inflatable UFO

Syncfun 9-Foot Halloween Inflatable UFO
Syncfun 9-Foot Halloween Inflatable UFO

Light up the evening with an enormous, nine-foot-tall yard inflatable that gives the impression that a tiny UFO is hovering over your lawn.

$143 $80

C&F Home 10" x 8" Ghost-Shaped Pillow

C&F Home 10" x 8" Ghost-Shaped Pillow
C&F Home 10" x 8" Ghost-Shaped Pillow

Give your couch or bed the Halloween spirit with a well placed throw pillow.

$28 $20

Tangkula 6-Foot Halloween Inflatable Decoration

Tangkula 6-Foot Halloween Inflatable Decoration
Tangkula 6-Foot Halloween Inflatable Decoration

This inflatable ghost with pumpkins is perfect for your nighttime displays. It includes LED white lights and a colorful 360° rotating light for a spectacular decoration.

$110 $65

Northlight 10-Count Jack O Lantern Shaped Halloween Lights

Northlight 10-Count Jack O Lantern Shaped Halloween Lights
Northlight 10-Count Jack O Lantern Shaped Halloween Lights

These pumpkin-shaped lights are perfect for decorating your bushes or even your bedroom this spooky season.

$50 $26

Juvale Go Away Doormat

Juvale Go Away Doormat
Juvale Go Away Doormat

Greet your guests this Halloween by letting them know they are not welcomed into your home with this festive doormat.

$37 $23

