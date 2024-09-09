With summer winding down, the end-of -season savings are coming in hot at Target. In anticipation of autumn, the retailer has thousands of deals on clothing, TVs, furniture, vacuums and so much more — making it a one-stop shop where shoppers can save on just about everything. Just about all categories are brimming with exciting deals, including Target's best Halloween decorations for getting your home in the spooky spirit.

Shop Target's Sale

From Apple products to Keurig coffee makers and Samsung TVs, the end-of-summer savings at Target include top tech and home brands like LG, Ninja, Cuisinart and more. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home entertainment system, replace a couple kitchen appliances, or simply score some great bargains, Target’s sale has something for everyone with discounts reaching up to 50% off.

This week is an excellent time to check off items from your wishlist, get started on Halloween decorating, or even shop early for the upcoming holiday season. Ahead, shop the best Target deals before they sell out.

Best TV Deals at Target

Best Tech Deals at Target

Best Home and Kitchen Deals at Target

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Target Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven This unique kitchen workhorse is a full-size toaster oven with a built-in air fryer for a healthier way to prepare delicious fried favorites. The versatile kitchen appliance includes accessories such as an oven rack, baking pan and drip tray, and an air fryer basket. $230 $100 Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Target Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill. $90 $60 Shop Now

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 Target Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 The Ninja Air Fryer Pro is a fast and easy way to get the perfect crisp with up to 400 degrees of heat. Air Crisp Technology surrounds your favorite foods with superheated air for hot, crispy results. $120 $90 Shop Now

Best Target Deals on Halloween Decorations

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: