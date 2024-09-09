Don't miss out on all the best Target deals on Dyson, Apple, Xbox, Keurig and more this week.
With summer winding down, the end-of -season savings are coming in hot at Target. In anticipation of autumn, the retailer has thousands of deals on clothing, TVs, furniture, vacuums and so much more — making it a one-stop shop where shoppers can save on just about everything. Just about all categories are brimming with exciting deals, including Target's best Halloween decorations for getting your home in the spooky spirit.
From Apple products to Keurig coffee makers and Samsung TVs, the end-of-summer savings at Target include top tech and home brands like LG, Ninja, Cuisinart and more. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home entertainment system, replace a couple kitchen appliances, or simply score some great bargains, Target’s sale has something for everyone with discounts reaching up to 50% off.
This week is an excellent time to check off items from your wishlist, get started on Halloween decorating, or even shop early for the upcoming holiday season. Ahead, shop the best Target deals before they sell out.
Best TV Deals at Target
65" Samsung Frame TV
Save $300 on the latest Samsung Frame TV with an anti-reflection matte display. It’s customizable to fit your style—while showcasing expert-validated color and 4K resolution.
Vizio 50" Class 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV
This Vizio TV combines vivid 4K picture quality and Dolby Vision HDR for enhanced detail, contrast, and color. Gamers can watch their games come to life with Dolby Vision HDR Gaming for next-level in-game color.
TCL 65" S5-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV
The TCL S5 S-Class Smart TV offers stunning 4K HDR picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, all wrapped together in an elegant edge-to-edge FullView 360 metal bezel-less design.
Samsung 65" The Terrace Outdoor TV
Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The anti-glare TV screen also means there’s a great view from every seat.
LG 55" OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV (2024)
See perfect black and luminous colors with OLED’s over 8.3 million self-lit pixels. You can enjoy movie magic from home with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and FilmMaker Mode.
Best Tech Deals at Target
Insten 4-in-1 Charger for Nintendo Switch Joycon Controller
This fun and playful charging station charges up to four Nintendo Switch Joy-cons simultaneously.
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Get $100 off a powerful and versatile iPad with this Black Friday-level deal.
Beats Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Say goodbye to the frustration of constantly readjusting your earbuds with the revolutionary Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds.
Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones
The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways.
Best Home and Kitchen Deals at Target
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
This unique kitchen workhorse is a full-size toaster oven with a built-in air fryer for a healthier way to prepare delicious fried favorites. The versatile kitchen appliance includes accessories such as an oven rack, baking pan and drip tray, and an air fryer basket.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.
Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1
The Ninja Air Fryer Pro is a fast and easy way to get the perfect crisp with up to 400 degrees of heat. Air Crisp Technology surrounds your favorite foods with superheated air for hot, crispy results.
Black+Decker 0.7 cu ft 700W Microwave Oven
The compact size of this microwave makes it perfect for smaller living spaces like dorm rooms and studio apartments. This convenient countertop appliance is straightforward and simple thanks to an easy-to-use interface and classic one-touch settings.
Brightroom 3 Tier Metal Utility Cart
Organize all kinds of belongings in your kitchen, office, or bathroom with this utility cart. Locking wheels provide easy access and transportation.
Best Target Deals on Halloween Decorations
Gemmy 10.5 ft Inflatable Oogie Boogie
From The Nightmare Before Christmas, Oogie Boogie stands at 10.5 feet tall and makes an eye-catching display.
Syncfun 9-Foot Halloween Inflatable UFO
Light up the evening with an enormous, nine-foot-tall yard inflatable that gives the impression that a tiny UFO is hovering over your lawn.
C&F Home 10" x 8" Ghost-Shaped Pillow
Give your couch or bed the Halloween spirit with a well placed throw pillow.
Tangkula 6-Foot Halloween Inflatable Decoration
This inflatable ghost with pumpkins is perfect for your nighttime displays. It includes LED white lights and a colorful 360° rotating light for a spectacular decoration.
Northlight 10-Count Jack O Lantern Shaped Halloween Lights
These pumpkin-shaped lights are perfect for decorating your bushes or even your bedroom this spooky season.
Juvale Go Away Doormat
Greet your guests this Halloween by letting them know they are not welcomed into your home with this festive doormat.
RELATED CONTENT: