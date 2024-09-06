The Samsung Music Frame Is $100 Off at Amazon and Best Buy Right Now

Samsung is all about dual-purpose tech, and it shows. The brand's fan-favorite Frame TV is a sleek, elegantly designed display that you can use as a wall-mounted canvas for your favorite artwork and photos. Its popular Galaxy Z Flip phones have twice the amount of screens so you can get things done quicker.

Released in April, the Samsung Music Frame, is a multipurpose wonder that lets you display your favorite photos and art while enjoying room-filling Dolby Atmos audio straight from a svelte digital picture frame. This impressive device is a customizable speaker and digital photo frame that, like the popular Frame TV, can simply blend into the background by camouflaging itself as a regular picture frame.

Right now, the Samsung Music Frame is on sale for one of the first times. You can save $100 at Best Buy or grab the Music Frame for $298 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've seen.

The Samsung Music Frame serves up multidimensional sound, thanks to its Dolby Atmos Music and Sound features on board. It can sound even better if you utilize its Q Symphony compatibility, which becomes available if using a 2024 Samsung TV or a 2024 Samsung Soundbar for full, automatic optimization of your audio so all your speakers work together for a better overall experience.

If you're planning on getting the Samsung Music Frame, you may as well save some extra cash while doing so. This is a limited-time offer, so make sure you lock in your purchase before these deals disappear. You're well on your way to bringing home a fun and unique piece of decor.

