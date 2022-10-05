Samsung unveiled two new foldable phones at the Galaxy Unpacked event two months ago, pulling out all the stops to show off the new Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphones. Now available for everyone, Best Buy is running some huge discounts on the latest additions to the Galaxy Z Series — saving you up to $1,400.

For a limited time, you can get save up to $1,400 on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Series at both Samsung and Best Buy with trade-in and qualified activation. If you are looking for a good discount on Samsung’s new smartphones, here’s everything you need to know about where to find the best deals on the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4.

This is the smartphone that we've been waiting for since Galaxy Unpacked was announced. Samsung's lightest and strongest foldable phone now has a more refined design with slimmer bezels, a thinner hinge, and newer 50-megapixel camera. When in Flex Mode, an app can be split between the top and bottom halves of the large-format Galaxy Z Fold4 and now you'll be able to use the bottom half of the screen as a trackpad to control content on the top half.

At Samsung, get $120 instant Samsung Credit when you purchase the new Galaxy Z Fold4.Plus, if you have an eligible device to trade in, get up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit.

At Best Buy, depending on whether your carrier is Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T, you can unlock savings up to $1,400.

Verizon: Save up to $1,400 on new Galaxy Z Series with select trade-in of your old or damaged phone and qualified activation for Verizon. Or, save $400 without trade-in.

Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung's deal on its newest, lightweight Galaxy Z Fold4 includes a $120 instant Samsung credit and up to $1,00 enhanced trade-in credit. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. $2,010 $800 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

The new Galaxy Z Flip4 promises better durability and a better camera experience than the Z Flip3. It even comes in new colors, Pink Gold and Blue. The display is made from Gorilla Glass Victus and the body is made from “aircraft-grade” Armor Aluminum. Samsung even says the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are the first water-resistant foldable phones

At Samsung, get $60 instant Samsung Credit when you purchase the new Galaxy Z Fold4.Plus, if you have an eligible device to trade in, get up to $700 enhanced trade-in credit.

At Best Buy, depending on whether your carrier is Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T, you can unlock savings up to $1,300.

Verizon: Save up to $1,300 on new Galaxy Z Series with select trade-in of your old or damaged phone and qualified activation for Verizon. Or, save $200 without trade-in.

Galaxy Z Flip4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. Get $100 instant Samsung credit and up to $700 trade-in credit. $1,060 $300 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

For more top tech deals, check out our complete guide to the best tech deals available right now.

