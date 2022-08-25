Shopping

Samsung Labor Day Sale 2022: Shop Early Deals on TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Samsung Labor Day Sale
Samsung

With Labor Day 2022 almost here, savings events are ramping up with impressive discounts on big-ticket items. From top-rated TVs and mobile devices to home appliances, all tech essentials are on sale right now. As summer comes to an end, Samsung has some of the hottest early Labor Day deals to shop ahead of the holiday weekend. The Samsung Labor Day Sale is currently offering a wide selection of heavy discounts on some of the most sought-after tech. 

Shop Samsung Labor Day Deals

Elevate your entertainment and binge-watch your favorite shows this season in full 4K resolution with Samsung's Labor Day TV deals. Take up to $2,400 off a brand-new smart TV, such as the QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV for Samsung's most powerful 4K experience ever. You'll feel like you're in the middle of the action with incredible color, contrast, and realistic sound. 

Kitchen appliances are among the best items to buy with Labor Day deals. Samsung's limited-time offers include up to $1,200 off refrigerators, $550 off washers and dryers, and so much more. Whether you're upgrading or moving into a new home, we've found the best deals on Samsung appliances you can get right now. 

Ahead, check out the best deals to shop from Samsung's early Labor Day sale.

Best Samsung Labor Day TV Deals

85" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)
85" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)
Samsung
85" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)

Save $2,400 (yes, really!) on this 85-inch smart TV that delivers all of the high-quality sounds and visuals that you expect from a Samsung.

$5,000$2,600
65" Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Quantum matrix technology creates a stunning picture even in broad daylight while anti-glare technology means you can still enjoy quality visuals from any seat in the house.

$2,600$1,900
65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)
65” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)
Samsung
65” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)

If you want to stream your favorite shows and movies without sacrificing your home's aesthetic, then this frame TV is for you. When not in use, it looks just like a framed work of art.

$2,000$1,600
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

The nearly edge-to-edge display of this TV means you can watch distraction-free, while brilliant colors and a mini LED-powered picture make for the ultimate viewing experience.

$5,000$4,800
65" Class The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
65” Class The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65” Class The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV

Enjoy the big game or your favorite movie among the great outdoors with this water and dust-resistant TV from Samsung—now on sale for over $1000 off.

$5,120$4000
The Freestyle Portable Projector
The Freestyle Portable Projector
Samsung
The Freestyle Portable Projector

Take movie nights to the next level with $200 off a portable video projector that lets you access your favorite streaming apps and music playlists with ease.

$900$700

Best Samsung Labor Day Smartphone Deals

Samsung's Labor Day sale is offering massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the Z Flip3. The three phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup are some of the best Android smartphone options for 2022 and you can now get up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit with your Galaxy S22 Ultra, bringing the price down to $300.

Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung
Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S22's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is crafted specifically for high outdoor visibility, keeping your view clear in bright daylight. Plus, get up to $700 enhanced trade-in credit. 

$850$100
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Galaxy S22+
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung
Galaxy S22+

The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. With up to $700 in enhanced trade-in credit, you can splurge on your next phone upgrade.

$1,050$300
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung
Galaxy S22 Ultra

The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light—and now you can save up to $900 with enhanced trade-in.

$1,400$350
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

A full-sized smartphone that folds to fit small-sized pockets. Take photos more easily than you ever could before with Flex mode. With a steady hand built in, all you have to do is adjust the angle and step back for hands-free selfies.

$900$575
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Best Samsung Labor Day Appliance Deals

Steep Labor Day discounts have arrived at Samsung with deals on appliances including refrigerators, ranges, and dishwashers. If your kitchen could use an upgrade, Samsung's Labor Day sale is hard to beat. 

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Air Fry
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Air Fry
Samsung
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Air Fry

Samsung's new smart Front Control Slide-In Electric Range with Air Fry is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, making it easy to create delicious meals for your family.

$1,799$1,099
6.0 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry
6.0 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry
Samsung
6.0 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry

Rapidly go to high heat for quickly boiling water and searing meat with 5 powerful burners. The cast iron edge-to-edge grates allow you to easily slide your pots and pans across more usable cooktop space.  

$2,399$1,499
26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub
26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub
Samsung
26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge.

$3,499$2,699
23 cu. ft. Counter Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
Samsung 23 cu. ft. Counter Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
Samsung
23 cu. ft. Counter Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

Save $1,180 on Samsung’s four-door refrigerator that brings a seamless look to your kitchen. The FlexZone Drawer has four specific temperature options to adjust from refrigerator to freezer temperatures.

$3,699$2,519
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Samsung
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center

This 30 cu. foot Bespoke refrigerator is the perfect gift for Mom. You can customize the ice it makes and the fridge doors. Plus, you can change the temperature setting from the Samsung SmartThings App. 

$3,299$2,199
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+
Samsung
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+

Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using Samsung's StormWash+ system. With dual wash arms and a rotating spray jet it delivers intense cleaning performance and cleans at every angle. 

$1,099$799

Best Samsung Labor Day Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung washers and dryers are currently on sale for up to 35% off. The biggest offer right now takes $1,400 off Samsung's best-selling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Complete with Super Speed Wash, it finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. 

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998$2,598
ELECTRIC DRYER
$4,098$2,698
GAS DRYER
Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer with Steam, OptiWash & Super Speed Dry
Front Load Washer with OptiWash & CleanGuard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry set
Samsung
Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer with Steam, OptiWash & Super Speed Dry

Save $898 on Samsung's laundry duo with OptiWash, which automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent. Upgrade laundry day with AI Powered Smart Dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. 

$2,880$1,999
Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set
Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer
Samsung
Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set

Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.

$2,898$1,858
Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Optiwash 5 cu. ft.
Samsung Smart Dial Front Load Washer
Samsung
Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Optiwash 5 cu. ft.

This smart dial front load washer earned itself the 2021 Best Smart Washing Machine by Good Housekeeping, so you know its smart features and Wi-Fi connectivity are top of the line. This model also comes equipped with CleanGuard antimicrobial technology, which helps prevent mildew, mold and unwanted smells from building up in the drum of your Samsung washer.

$1,599$999
Extra-Large Smart Dial Front Load Washer with MultiControl
Smart Dial Front Load Washer with MultiControl
Samsung
Extra-Large Smart Dial Front Load Washer with MultiControl

The AI technology on this front load washer actively recommends your wash cycle setting for each load, so you don't have to worry about if your dirty clothes are getting thoroughly cleaned. This model is available in either brushed black or ivory white.

$1,449$929
Smart Dial Dryer with Super Speed Dry 7.5 cu. ft.
Samsung Smart Dial Dryer
Samsung
Smart Dial Dryer with Super Speed Dry 7.5 cu. ft.

Pair your front load washer with this smart dial front load dryer. With multiple speed options, you can use functions like the Super Speed Dry cycle to dry your clothes in just 30 minutes. You can also choose from an electric or a gas option.

$1,599$999
ELECTRIC
$1,699$999
GAS

