Best Walmart Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 60% on TVs, Headphones, Laptops and More

By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:09 PM PDT, October 9, 2023

Save up to 60% on top-rated tech during Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff Event now through October 12.

Just one day before October Prime Day, Walmart’s Deals Holiday Kickoff sale is officially here with thousands of discounts on top brands across every shopping category. The savings event runs until Thursday, October 12 and unlike Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, it’s open to all shoppers — not just Walmart Plus members.

Amazon's not the only place to score pre-holiday deals this week. The Walmart deals rival the discounts of October Prime Day, especially when it comes to tech. You can get ahead of the big holiday shopping hustle and save up to 60% on top-rated 4K TVs, laptops, headphones and smartwatches. Now's the perfect time to snag a holiday gift for the gamer or gadget lover in your life without breaking the bank.

Shop the Walmart Tech Deals

Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for workouts, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of gadgets from Apple, Sony, LG, Lenovo and more. To help you find the very best tech sales from the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the devices that are actually worth shopping. 

Below, shop the hottest tech deals from Walmart's competing Prime Day sale.

Best Walmart Prime Day TV Deals

For streaming all of this season's new shows and movies you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's Prime Day TV sales are offering huge discounts on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.

Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Walmart

Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

On The Frame, see everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit.

$1,998 $1,449

Shop Now

LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P WebOS Smart TV with HDR

LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P WebOS Smart TV with HDR
Walmart

LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P WebOS Smart TV with HDR

Transform your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail. Picture and sound is enhanced further with AI from the α5 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K. 

$597 $478

Shop Now

LG UHD Class 4K WebOS Smart TV

LG UHD Class 4K WebOS Smart TV
Walmart

LG UHD Class 4K WebOS Smart TV

LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home. This television is also on sale in 43'', 50'', 55'' and 65'' sizes at Walmart.

$448 $358

55-Inch

Shop Now

$898 $698

75-Inch

Shop Now

VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart

VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

This Vizio V-Series will not only improve your movie viewing experience, but also your gaming to a whole new level with the V-Gaming Engine.

$528 $398

Shop Now

Samsung 55" Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung 55" Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Walmart

Samsung 55" Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV

Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The Terrace is also designed with Wide Viewing Angle and Anti-Glare technology so you'll have a great view from any seat. 

$3,500 $2,438

Shop Now

Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV

Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV
Walmart

Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV

The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.

$338 $268

Shop Now

Best Walmart Prime Day Headphone Deals

Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. From AirPods to Beats, multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The new AirPods Pro offer up to six hours of listening time, as well as up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case.

$249 $199

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods are necessary for studying, watching videos for class, or listening to music on campus.

$129 $89

Shop Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Walmart

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range, and emotion.

$248 $169

Shop Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Walmart

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless on-ear headphones immerse you in rich, award-winning sound everywhere you want to go. With up to 40 hours of battery life, it's your perfect everyday headphone.

$179 $130

Shop Now

Best Walmart Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm

The Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent smartwatch that's worth the splurge. It's much more affordable than the top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra and has most of the capabilities of its Titanium-clad sibling. 

$399 $320

GPS

Shop Now

$499 $379

GPS + Cellular

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.

$429 $399

Shop Now

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS + Cellular 40mm

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS + Cellular 40mm
Amazon

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS + Cellular 40mm

"With my Apple watch, I am tracking my fitness, trying to get those 10,000 steps a day — it's hard," said Reid. "I'm swimming in it, I'm, texting in it, I'm calling in it and yes, I'm shopping on it, too," says Reid.

$329 $149

Shop Now

Best Walmart Prime Day Laptop Deals 

Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Walmart

Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

Don’t let its lightweight design fool you. This PC is powered by the 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel processor, Samsung's most powerful available CPU yet. 

$1,200 $871

Shop Now

HP 14 inch FHD Display Laptop

HP 14 inch FHD Display Laptop
Walmart

HP 14 inch FHD Display Laptop

Experience seamless productivity and entertainment on the HP 14 Laptop with long battery life, fast charging, a vibrant 14-inch FHD display, 16GB RAM, and a speedy 1TB PCIe SSD.

$559 $361

Shop Now

Microsoft Surface PC Laptop 5

Microsoft Surface PC Laptop 5
Walmart

Microsoft Surface PC Laptop 5

The sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is designed with powerful Intel Core i5 processors for quick multitasking.

$1,500 $1,200

Shop Now

Best Walmart Prime Day Gaming Deals

LG 24” UltraGear FHD 1ms 165Hz Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync

LG 24” UltraGear FHD 1ms 165Hz Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync
Walmart

LG 24” UltraGear FHD 1ms 165Hz Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync

Bring your best to the battlefield with lifelike graphics and a virtually borderless 24” display to add a realistic touch to your gaming experience. This gaming monitor features an impressive 165Hz response rate and 1ms Motion Blur Reduction, helping you stay on target with undeniable clarity. 

$179 $119

Shop Now

Xbox Series X Video Game Console

Xbox Series X Video Game Console
Walmart

Xbox Series X Video Game Console

Save over $150 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound. 

$596 $490

Shop Now

Razer 27" 165 Hz IPS WQHD Gaming Monitor

Razer 27" 165 Hz IPS WQHD Gaming Monitor
Walmart

Razer 27" 165 Hz IPS WQHD Gaming Monitor

Enhance your gaming experience with this 27-inch monitor, on sale for a great deal of more than $250 off right now.

$800 $531

Shop Now

