Save up to 60% on top-rated tech during Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff Event now through October 12.
Just one day before October Prime Day, Walmart’s Deals Holiday Kickoff sale is officially here with thousands of discounts on top brands across every shopping category. The savings event runs until Thursday, October 12 and unlike Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, it’s open to all shoppers — not just Walmart Plus members.
Amazon's not the only place to score pre-holiday deals this week. The Walmart deals rival the discounts of October Prime Day, especially when it comes to tech. You can get ahead of the big holiday shopping hustle and save up to 60% on top-rated 4K TVs, laptops, headphones and smartwatches. Now's the perfect time to snag a holiday gift for the gamer or gadget lover in your life without breaking the bank.
Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for workouts, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of gadgets from Apple, Sony, LG, Lenovo and more. To help you find the very best tech sales from the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the devices that are actually worth shopping.
Below, shop the hottest tech deals from Walmart's competing Prime Day sale.
Best Walmart Prime Day TV Deals
For streaming all of this season's new shows and movies you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's Prime Day TV sales are offering huge discounts on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.
Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
On The Frame, see everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit.
LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P WebOS Smart TV with HDR
Transform your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail. Picture and sound is enhanced further with AI from the α5 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K.
LG UHD Class 4K WebOS Smart TV
LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home. This television is also on sale in 43'', 50'', 55'' and 65'' sizes at Walmart.
VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
This Vizio V-Series will not only improve your movie viewing experience, but also your gaming to a whole new level with the V-Gaming Engine.
Samsung 55" Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The Terrace is also designed with Wide Viewing Angle and Anti-Glare technology so you'll have a great view from any seat.
Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV
The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.
Best Walmart Prime Day Headphone Deals
Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. From AirPods to Beats, multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
The new AirPods Pro offer up to six hours of listening time, as well as up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods are necessary for studying, watching videos for class, or listening to music on campus.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range, and emotion.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless on-ear headphones immerse you in rich, award-winning sound everywhere you want to go. With up to 40 hours of battery life, it's your perfect everyday headphone.
Best Walmart Prime Day Apple Watch Deals
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm
The Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent smartwatch that's worth the splurge. It's much more affordable than the top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra and has most of the capabilities of its Titanium-clad sibling.
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS + Cellular 40mm
"With my Apple watch, I am tracking my fitness, trying to get those 10,000 steps a day — it's hard," said Reid. "I'm swimming in it, I'm, texting in it, I'm calling in it and yes, I'm shopping on it, too," says Reid.
Best Walmart Prime Day Laptop Deals
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Don’t let its lightweight design fool you. This PC is powered by the 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel processor, Samsung's most powerful available CPU yet.
HP 14 inch FHD Display Laptop
Experience seamless productivity and entertainment on the HP 14 Laptop with long battery life, fast charging, a vibrant 14-inch FHD display, 16GB RAM, and a speedy 1TB PCIe SSD.
Microsoft Surface PC Laptop 5
The sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is designed with powerful Intel Core i5 processors for quick multitasking.
Best Walmart Prime Day Gaming Deals
LG 24” UltraGear FHD 1ms 165Hz Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync
Bring your best to the battlefield with lifelike graphics and a virtually borderless 24” display to add a realistic touch to your gaming experience. This gaming monitor features an impressive 165Hz response rate and 1ms Motion Blur Reduction, helping you stay on target with undeniable clarity.
Xbox Series X Video Game Console
Save over $150 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound.
Razer 27" 165 Hz IPS WQHD Gaming Monitor
Enhance your gaming experience with this 27-inch monitor, on sale for a great deal of more than $250 off right now.
