There's no shortage of TV deals for all budgets and needs every week. Labor Day 2023 is quickly approaching, which means you can shop early deals right now on 4K, QLED and OLED displays from retailers like Samsung, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. Whether you're on the hunt for a compact 32-inch smart TV or the immersive experience of a 85-inch 4K OLED TV, we really see no reason to pay full price for a screen with crystal-clear picture.
To help you find the perfect TV without breaking the bank, we've rounded up the best Labor Day TV deals you can shop right now. This month is an especially great time to buy a cheap TV, with budget-friendly displays from $90. With so many different sizes and specs to consider when shopping, we've categorized our top picks for TV deals by brand.
From the newest LG TVs with cutting-edge displays to great-value cheap 4K TVs from TCL, Hisense and Sony, there are plenty of top-rated TVs being steeply discounted to upgrade your entertainment setup for less. Below, check out all the top Labor Day TV sales available today.
Best Labor Day Samsung TV Deals
Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.
Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,400 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV.
The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. This Samsung TV also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.
Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $1,700. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight.
Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.
Best Labor Day LG TV Deals
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.
LG's A2 Series TV is 50% off right now. This deal is tough to beat for a 4K OLED TV with superb graphics and sound.
The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. Snag this early Amazon Prime Day sale now.
This LG TV is the ultimate streaming device, featuring 4K TV image quality.
Best Labor Day Amazon Fire TV Deals
The all-new Amazon Fire TV has a 4K QLED TV display that makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors. With adapative brightness, bolder contrast, and advanced HDR, scenes leap off the screen, which you can also turn into your own art canvas.
Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Watch live without cable and free TV, play video games, and stream music with your Fire TV.
With new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with streaming service subscriptions.
Best Labor Day Sony TV Deals
Sony's 4K TV has precisely controlled backlighting that delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail. Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and exclusive features for the PS5 like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch.
The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.
This Sony 4K UHD Smart Google TV features the XR Triluminos Pro Color, which gives you a nearly infinite amount of accurate colors, so you can get a true-to-color experience whenever you watch movies or play your favorite game. With this Google TV, you can also watch over 700,000 movies and TV series episodes for free.
Best TCL, Toshiba and More TV Deals
With Peak Brightness 1500 along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflection panel technology, the U8K delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos, this Google TV creates an immersive cinema experience in your home.
Watch over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video. DTS Studio Sound creates realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback.
The new TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.
The all-new Toshiba C350 is designed with a gorgeous bezel-less design to give you more viewable screen area. Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 transform your TV into an entertainment powerhouse.
This Insignia TV is an Amazon No. 1 best seller for its HD experience in 720p that provides crystal clear images. Access live over-the-air channels and streaming with this 32-inch TV—and control it all with your voice.
