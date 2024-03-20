Sales & Deals

The Best TV Deals at Walmart's Super Spring Savings Event: Save Up to $1,700 on Samsung, LG, Sony and More

LG TV
LG
By Brittany Vincent
Updated: 10:37 AM PDT, March 20, 2024

TV deals have arrived at Walmart for Spring, and you can save on screens from LG, Samsung and more.

Walmart just launched their Super Spring Savings Week event and with it comes one of the earliest chances you’ll have this year to save on big-ticket tech. Just in time for March Madness 2024, there are some serious TV discounts happening at Walmart right now. From the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV to the stunning LG C3 OLED TV, now's the time to upgrade your entertainment setup this spring.

Shop TV Deals at Walmart

Walmart has tons of great offers on TVs that serve up exceptional picture quality without breaking the bank. You can score record-low prices on some of the most sought-after TVs from SamsungLG and more. Plus, since the Walmart TV deals are available now, you can shop to enjoy the entire year.

With so many different options out there, how do you figure out which one is the right TV for you? Compare and contrast brightness, HDR effects, bright hues, deep darks, latency, and much more. And if you're a streaming fan, determine whether the TV supports that natively or if you need to use a streaming device to watch your favorite content.

Walmart's Spring sale caters to all these needs and more, with some especially affordable options under $200. Ahead, shop the best TV deals happening at Walmart today.

Best TV Deals at Walmart's Super Spring Savings Event

Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED 4K TV

Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED 4K TV
Walmart

Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED 4K TV

Save $1,700 on the Samsung OLED experience. You’ll see pure blacks, bright whites and dramatic color, while the audio pulls you into the action thanks to Dolby Atmos built-in and Object Tracking Sound Lite.

$3,299 $1,598

Shop Now

50" Samsung The Frame TV

50" Samsung The Frame TV
Walmart

50" Samsung The Frame TV

Watch your favorite shows in crystal clear HD with Quantum HDR, serving up the brightest hues and the deepest contrast available. When you're finished watching TV, this screen transforms into an ambient canvas that can display photos and artwork. 

$1,297 $997

Shop Now

Samsung 65" Class Q70C Series QLED 4K TV

Samsung 65" Class Q70C Series QLED 4K TV
Walmart

Samsung 65" Class Q70C Series QLED 4K TV

Thanks to this 65-inch Samsung QLED TV and Quantum processor, you'll see in 4K vision and feel like you're right there in the scene.

$1,298 $854

Shop Now

55" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV

55" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
Walmart

55" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV

This stunning display uses Neo Quantum HDR+ for some of the best-looking outdoor scenes you'll find on the market. While you're watching, each scene is optimized to bring you stellar brightness and incredible details.

$1,999 $1,298

Shop Now

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV
Walmart

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV

This model uses tons of tiny, precise LEDs to give you bright whites, the deepest dark colors, and a myriad of tweaks to help you get the best picture possible. Plus, its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ shades bring true-to-life colors, perfect for live sports.

$1,499 $998

Shop Now

65" LG C3 Series 4K OLED TV

65" LG C3 Series 4K OLED TV
Walmart

65" LG C3 Series 4K OLED TV

This TV is a wonderful, low-profile option with ultra-realistic picture and sound. Much like Samsung's The Frame TV, it can be used to display artwork and your favorite photos like a large canvas. 

$1,797 $1,597

Shop Now

77" LG C2 Series 4K UHD OLED TV

77" LG C2 Series 4K UHD OLED TV
Walmart

77" LG C2 Series 4K UHD OLED TV

The LG C2 is majorly impressive with bright colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleek, slim bezel. The latest α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K is engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching. 

$2,776 $1,899

Shop Now

Hisense 40" Class 1080p FHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

Hisense 40" Class 1080p FHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV
Walmart

Hisense 40" Class 1080p FHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

In addition to serving great visuals for less than $200, this TV has a built-in Roku streaming platform for access to more than 5,000 channels, and 500,000 movies and TV episodes.

$168 $138

Shop Now

65" Hisense Class Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart TV

65" Hisense Class Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart TV
Walmart

65" Hisense Class Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart TV

Give game night an upgrade with this large and in charge TV with Quantum Dot Color, which delivers over a billion colors as well as Dolby Vision HDR, and local dimming zones for the brightest whites and deepest blacks you'll see on a TV from Hisense. 

$798 $650

Shop Now

Sony 85” BRAVIA XR Class X93L Mini LED 4K HDR Google TV

Sony 85” BRAVIA XR Class X93L Mini LED 4K HDR Google TV
Walmart

Sony 85” BRAVIA XR Class X93L Mini LED 4K HDR Google TV

Get $1,100 off Sony's TV with the ultimate contrast from thousands of Mini LEDs. The Cognitive Processor XR delivers a picture with wide dynamic contrast and natural colors, replicating how we see the real world.

$4,499 $3,399

Shop Now

