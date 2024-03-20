TV deals have arrived at Walmart for Spring, and you can save on screens from LG, Samsung and more.
Walmart just launched their Super Spring Savings Week event and with it comes one of the earliest chances you’ll have this year to save on big-ticket tech. Just in time for March Madness 2024, there are some serious TV discounts happening at Walmart right now. From the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV to the stunning LG C3 OLED TV, now's the time to upgrade your entertainment setup this spring.
Walmart has tons of great offers on TVs that serve up exceptional picture quality without breaking the bank. You can score record-low prices on some of the most sought-after TVs from Samsung, LG and more. Plus, since the Walmart TV deals are available now, you can shop to enjoy the entire year.
With so many different options out there, how do you figure out which one is the right TV for you? Compare and contrast brightness, HDR effects, bright hues, deep darks, latency, and much more. And if you're a streaming fan, determine whether the TV supports that natively or if you need to use a streaming device to watch your favorite content.
Walmart's Spring sale caters to all these needs and more, with some especially affordable options under $200. Ahead, shop the best TV deals happening at Walmart today.
Best TV Deals at Walmart's Super Spring Savings Event
Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED 4K TV
Save $1,700 on the Samsung OLED experience. You’ll see pure blacks, bright whites and dramatic color, while the audio pulls you into the action thanks to Dolby Atmos built-in and Object Tracking Sound Lite.
50" Samsung The Frame TV
Watch your favorite shows in crystal clear HD with Quantum HDR, serving up the brightest hues and the deepest contrast available. When you're finished watching TV, this screen transforms into an ambient canvas that can display photos and artwork.
Samsung 65" Class Q70C Series QLED 4K TV
Thanks to this 65-inch Samsung QLED TV and Quantum processor, you'll see in 4K vision and feel like you're right there in the scene.
55" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
This stunning display uses Neo Quantum HDR+ for some of the best-looking outdoor scenes you'll find on the market. While you're watching, each scene is optimized to bring you stellar brightness and incredible details.
65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV
This model uses tons of tiny, precise LEDs to give you bright whites, the deepest dark colors, and a myriad of tweaks to help you get the best picture possible. Plus, its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ shades bring true-to-life colors, perfect for live sports.
65" LG C3 Series 4K OLED TV
This TV is a wonderful, low-profile option with ultra-realistic picture and sound. Much like Samsung's The Frame TV, it can be used to display artwork and your favorite photos like a large canvas.
77" LG C2 Series 4K UHD OLED TV
The LG C2 is majorly impressive with bright colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleek, slim bezel. The latest α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K is engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching.
Hisense 40" Class 1080p FHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV
In addition to serving great visuals for less than $200, this TV has a built-in Roku streaming platform for access to more than 5,000 channels, and 500,000 movies and TV episodes.
65" Hisense Class Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart TV
Give game night an upgrade with this large and in charge TV with Quantum Dot Color, which delivers over a billion colors as well as Dolby Vision HDR, and local dimming zones for the brightest whites and deepest blacks you'll see on a TV from Hisense.
Sony 85” BRAVIA XR Class X93L Mini LED 4K HDR Google TV
Get $1,100 off Sony's TV with the ultimate contrast from thousands of Mini LEDs. The Cognitive Processor XR delivers a picture with wide dynamic contrast and natural colors, replicating how we see the real world.
