March Madness 2024 is kicking off soon, so upgrade your TV with some of these slam dunk deals.
March Madness 2024 is just days away. If you're a basketball or sports fan, it's time to get serious about upgrading your home entertainment setup so you can have the best seat in the house. Soon, your favorite teams will compete in the First Four, kicking off a massive NCAA basketball tournament that you'd better have your brackets ready for. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are serving up fresh deals on TVs to make this event the best it can be for viewers at home.
If you aren't going to be at any of the games in person, don't panic. There are plenty of great-looking displays to give you an eye-popping viewing experience to choose from, all of which are deeply discounted ahead of March 19. These March Madness TV deals include some of the best and brightest displays you'll find at any retailer. They boast QLED and OLED displays, AI features to adjust brightness and color saturation, upscaling to 4K, and high refresh rates to ensure the action is viewable in high fidelity without blurring or other frustrating issues.
Below, we've curated our picks for the best March Madness TV deals of 2024 across all budgets and including a variety of TV sizes. Whether you need a show-stopping screen for your living room or a more modest TV to enjoy late-night replays in your bedroom, check out our picks below and be sure to add your favorite deals to your cart when you see them. They may end up selling out fast.
Best March Madness TV Deals
Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV
Save big on the brand new 85" Class QLED 4K QE1C with 100% Color Volume. Not only will you see your sports, TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color.
Samsung 50" Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
Appreciate every freckle on your favorite actor’s face, in both the darkest and brightest scenes, thanks to the huge grid of Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs that provide next-level color and contrast.
85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV
Save big on the brand new 85" Class QLED 4K QE1C with 100% Color Volume. Not only will you see your sports, TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color.
LG 65" UQ70 Series 4K TV
Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail.
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
55" Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV
Sony's intelligent and powerful Cognitive Processor XR delivers an OLED picture with wide dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors, and high peak brightness, replicating how you see games on the court or in the stadium.
Sony 65” X90L 4K Ultra HD TV
This sleek, eye-popping TV isn't just a stylish addition to any room. It's also wonderful for cinematic viewing or gaming, thanks to the vibrant hues that Sony's XR Triluminos Pro tech affords.
TCL 65" QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
The TCL QM8 TV combines stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design. QLED Quantum Dot technology and the HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ let you enjoy enhanced contrast, vivid colors, and fine details.
50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV
Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Watch live without cable and free TV, play video games, and stream music with your Fire TV.
RELATED CONTENT: