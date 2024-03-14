March Madness 2024 is just days away. If you're a basketball or sports fan, it's time to get serious about upgrading your home entertainment setup so you can have the best seat in the house. Soon, your favorite teams will compete in the First Four, kicking off a massive NCAA basketball tournament that you'd better have your brackets ready for. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are serving up fresh deals on TVs to make this event the best it can be for viewers at home.

If you aren't going to be at any of the games in person, don't panic. There are plenty of great-looking displays to give you an eye-popping viewing experience to choose from, all of which are deeply discounted ahead of March 19. These March Madness TV deals include some of the best and brightest displays you'll find at any retailer. They boast QLED and OLED displays, AI features to adjust brightness and color saturation, upscaling to 4K, and high refresh rates to ensure the action is viewable in high fidelity without blurring or other frustrating issues.

Below, we've curated our picks for the best March Madness TV deals of 2024 across all budgets and including a variety of TV sizes. Whether you need a show-stopping screen for your living room or a more modest TV to enjoy late-night replays in your bedroom, check out our picks below and be sure to add your favorite deals to your cart when you see them. They may end up selling out fast.

Best March Madness TV Deals

