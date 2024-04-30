Sales & Deals

The Latest Bose Headphones, Earbuds and Speakers Are Up to $100 Off at Amazon Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 5:55 PM PDT, April 30, 2024

Save up to $100 on Bose's best headphones and speakers with these Amazon deals.

Whether you're gearing up for summer travel or hosting a backyard barbecue, Bose makes some of the best headphones and speakers out there. While high-quality wireless headphones are typically pricey, the good news is that plenty of Bose audio tech is on sale at Amazon right now.

When it comes to world-class sound, Bose has definitely earned a spot among the very best. Ever since the original Bose QuietComfort headphones debuted back in 2000, Bose continues to release must-have audio gear featuring award-winning active noise cancellation technology. 

For a limited time, Bose QuietComfort headphones are back down to their lowest price on Amazon. On sale for $249, you can save $100 on a pair of noise-cancelling headphones in all three colorways. This matches the price we saw over Black Friday, so don't miss your chance to snag these Bose headphones at a major discount. 

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

These Bose QuietComfort headphones deliver the surround sound quality you're looking for without a bulky setup. Six external microphones use signal processing to make sure outside noise doesn't reach your ears when you're listening to your tunes or catching up on work.

$349 $249

There are also other premium Bose headphones or earbuds on sale today, including $50 off the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones. Amazon is now offering up to 29% off several of Bose's most popular Bluetooth speakers and headphones that deliver big sound. If you are ready to upgrade your audio, shop the best Bose deals available on Amazon below.

Best Bose Headphones Deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

These noise cancelling headphones feature Quiet Mode, Aware Mode and Immersion Mode, which combines full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio. CustomTune technology offers personalized sound, shaped to you. 

$429 $379

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

With nine soft eartips and stability bands, these Bose earbuds have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Focus with noise cancellation in Quiet Mode, hear your surroundings in Aware Mode, and engage in full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio using Immersion Mode.

$299 $249

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.

$379 $349

Best Bose Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Bose SoundLink Flex

Bose SoundLink Flex
Bose SoundLink Flex

The SoundLink Flex outdoor speaker features a custom-engineered transducer for deep, clear, and immersive audio at home or on the go. It is waterproof and the exclusive technology automatically detects the position of your speaker for optimal sound quality.

$149 $119

Bose SoundLink Micro

Bose SoundLink Micro
Bose SoundLink Micro

This outdoor speaker is small but powerful. Thanks to proprietary Bose technology, the SoundLink Micro wireless speaker delivers huge sound and bass, even outdoors. Plus, its rugged exterior resists drops, dents, and scratches.

$119 $99

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)

Designed to deliver true 360° sound, SoundLink Revolve II plays louder and deeper with a battery life up to 17 hours.  

$329 $299

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

