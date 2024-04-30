Whether you're gearing up for summer travel or hosting a backyard barbecue, Bose makes some of the best headphones and speakers out there. While high-quality wireless headphones are typically pricey, the good news is that plenty of Bose audio tech is on sale at Amazon right now.

Shop the Bose Deals

When it comes to world-class sound, Bose has definitely earned a spot among the very best. Ever since the original Bose QuietComfort headphones debuted back in 2000, Bose continues to release must-have audio gear featuring award-winning active noise cancellation technology.

For a limited time, Bose QuietComfort headphones are back down to their lowest price on Amazon. On sale for $249, you can save $100 on a pair of noise-cancelling headphones in all three colorways. This matches the price we saw over Black Friday, so don't miss your chance to snag these Bose headphones at a major discount.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Amazon Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones These Bose QuietComfort headphones deliver the surround sound quality you're looking for without a bulky setup. Six external microphones use signal processing to make sure outside noise doesn't reach your ears when you're listening to your tunes or catching up on work. $349 $249 Shop Now

There are also other premium Bose headphones or earbuds on sale today, including $50 off the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones. Amazon is now offering up to 29% off several of Bose's most popular Bluetooth speakers and headphones that deliver big sound. If you are ready to upgrade your audio, shop the best Bose deals available on Amazon below.

Best Bose Headphones Deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds Amazon Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds With nine soft eartips and stability bands, these Bose earbuds have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Focus with noise cancellation in Quiet Mode, hear your surroundings in Aware Mode, and engage in full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio using Immersion Mode. $299 $249 Shop Now

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Amazon Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls. $379 $349 Shop Now

Best Bose Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Bose SoundLink Flex Amazon Bose SoundLink Flex The SoundLink Flex outdoor speaker features a custom-engineered transducer for deep, clear, and immersive audio at home or on the go. It is waterproof and the exclusive technology automatically detects the position of your speaker for optimal sound quality. $149 $119 Shop Now

Bose SoundLink Micro Bose Bose SoundLink Micro This outdoor speaker is small but powerful. Thanks to proprietary Bose technology, the SoundLink Micro wireless speaker delivers huge sound and bass, even outdoors. Plus, its rugged exterior resists drops, dents, and scratches. $119 $99 Shop Now

