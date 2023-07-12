Whether you need music for a party, family gathering, home workout session, or jamming while you clean the house, a great Bluetooth speaker makes any activity better. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is here through the end of the day today, offering the year's biggest savings on our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers from brands like JBL, Bose, Anker, Sony and so many more for up to 50% off.

Shop Prime Day Speaker Deals

Now that we're in peak summer season, you're likely spending more time outdoors. Nothing sets the mood better than a quality Bluetooth portable speaker — like the waterproof JBL Charge 5 that you can take for a dip in the pool with you while keeping your playlist on point. High-quality speakers can be pricey though, so to ensure you don't skip anything on your list of summer must-haves, we've rounded up the best Bluetooth speakers that are on sale for Amazon Prime Day right now.

These discounts only last until midnight tonight, so if you see a speaker that fits your needs and budget, don't miss out on the chance to make this summer truly memorable.

Best Prime Day Bluetooth Speaker Deals

JBL Charge 4 Amazon JBL Charge 4 Take the waterproof Charge 4 to the beach or the pool and enjoy up to 20 hours of your music. At $100, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL speaker. $150 $100 Shop Now

Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Get super-portable sound to go. The XG300 wireless speaker plays as hard as you do, with up to 25 hours of battery life and IP67 water and dust proof. Its rich full sound and booming bass are perfect for when you want quality audio that goes wherever you go. $350 $198 Shop Now

NOTABRICK Bluetooth Speaker Amazon NOTABRICK Bluetooth Speaker The subtle little body delivers a stunning 15W sound. Well made for distortion-free sound, the Bluetooth speaker has loud highs, a crisp midrange and full bass to put you in the zone. $26 $20 Shop Now

JBL Boombox 2 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon JBL Boombox 2 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker BL Boombox 2 portable bluetooth speaker brings it with monstrous bass, bold design and an incredible 24 hours of play time. IPX7 fully waterproof and portable, this powerful speaker pumps out massive sound all day and all night. With JBL PartyBoost you can connect other JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to turn the party up. $450 $250 Shop Now

