Shop
Tech

Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers for Summer 2024: Anker, Bose, JBL and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Bose Soundlink Flex
Bose Soundlink Flex
Bose
By Brittany Vincent
Updated: 2:09 PM PDT, June 14, 2024

Take these waterproof speakers with you wherever you go this summer and kick the jams by the pool, beach and beyond.

The weather outside is sizzling, and it's time to take the party outside. But you'll want to be sure your speakers can handle the beach, pool and all of your other water-adjacent summer adventures. That's why you need one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers to keep the music going all season long.

When it comes to waterproof speakers, you're looking for more than just splash-proof models. Only truly waterproof speakers can handle full immersion in water. The last thing you want is to drop your speaker into the pool, so make sure you've got the right tech to make each dance party perfect.

Of course, you'll also want to look for long battery life, powerful audio and even models you can link together via an app when available. With a great waterproof speaker, you can sing in the shower, jam by the pool and set the mood during beachside romps this summer. Just don't forget the sunscreen. 

Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers

Soundcore Boom 2 Outdoor Speaker

Soundcore Boom 2 Outdoor Speaker
Amazon

Soundcore Boom 2 Outdoor Speaker

This compact boombox serves up fantastic sound at an affordable price with excellent battery life. Not only can it float, but it has a set of rainbow LEDs that can even sync with your music. 

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Speaker

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Speaker
Amazon

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Speaker

This bassy speaker is a great option for parties where you really want to bring the boom, as it fills your backyard or outdoor space with warm, rich sound. 

$180 $140

Shop Now

Tribit Stormbox Flow

Tribit Stormbox Flow
Amazon

Tribit Stormbox Flow

This waterproof speaker is small but mighty, with up to 30 hours of battery life to keep the party going all night long and the ability to link up with other Stormbox speakers for an even bigger sound. 

Bose SoundLink Flex

Bose SoundLink Flex
Amazon

Bose SoundLink Flex

This compact speaker boasts some seriously impressive sound and it can even float in the pool should you decide you need the sound to follow you when swimming.

Harman Kardon Luna

Harman Kardon Luna
Amazon

Harman Kardon Luna

This sleek and perfectly compact speaker is stylish and minimalistic, but — according to the brand — it's still protected from drops in the pool with its anodized aluminum and fabric build. 

Marshall Middleton

Marshall Middleton
Amazon

Marshall Middleton

Marshall's rocker-chic speaker is an attractive option that you can take with you to the pool, beach and beyond with up to 20 hours of battery life. You might just feel like a rock star while carrying it. 

$300 $250

Shop Now

JBL Go 3

JBL Go 3
Amazon

JBL Go 3

This portable speaker may be modest, but it's the perfect diminutive option for taking with you everywhere for expansive audio and excellent bass.

Bose SoundLink Micro

Bose SoundLink Micro
Amazon

Bose SoundLink Micro

Bose is serious about sound, and this perfectly portable option is a fantastic option for taking to the beach or even if you entertain outside a lot.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1
Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1

Bang & Olufsen brings its quiet luxury to waterproof speakers with this modest-sized option that has up to 18 hours of battery life and bombastic volume that'll fill the room or the yard. 

JBL Clip 3

JBL Clip 3
Amazon

JBL Clip 3

This small portable speaker can be clipped to your bag or anything else you want to add it to for convenient, big sound you'll love to have with you whenever it's time to get the party started. 

$50 $45

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Bose Father's Day Sale: Save Up to $100 on the Best Tech Gifts for Dad

Sales & Deals

Bose Father's Day Sale: Save Up to $100 on the Best Tech Gifts for Dad

Save Up to $520 on Sonos Speakers and Soundbars Ahead of Father's Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $520 on Sonos Speakers and Soundbars Ahead of Father's Day

Save Up to $100 on the Latest Bose Headphones, Earbuds and Speakers

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $100 on the Latest Bose Headphones, Earbuds and Speakers

Best Buy Spring Audio Sale: Save on Sonos, Samsung, JBL and More

Sales & Deals

Best Buy Spring Audio Sale: Save on Sonos, Samsung, JBL and More

Save Up to 20% on Sonos Soundbars and Speakers for March Madness

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 20% on Sonos Soundbars and Speakers for March Madness

Sonos Soundbars and Speakers Are Up to $340 Off for the Big Game

Sales & Deals

Sonos Soundbars and Speakers Are Up to $340 Off for the Big Game

Tags: