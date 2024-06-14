The weather outside is sizzling, and it's time to take the party outside. But you'll want to be sure your speakers can handle the beach, pool and all of your other water-adjacent summer adventures. That's why you need one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers to keep the music going all season long.

When it comes to waterproof speakers, you're looking for more than just splash-proof models. Only truly waterproof speakers can handle full immersion in water. The last thing you want is to drop your speaker into the pool, so make sure you've got the right tech to make each dance party perfect.

Of course, you'll also want to look for long battery life, powerful audio and even models you can link together via an app when available. With a great waterproof speaker, you can sing in the shower, jam by the pool and set the mood during beachside romps this summer. Just don't forget the sunscreen.

Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers

Soundcore Boom 2 Outdoor Speaker Amazon Soundcore Boom 2 Outdoor Speaker This compact boombox serves up fantastic sound at an affordable price with excellent battery life. Not only can it float, but it has a set of rainbow LEDs that can even sync with your music. $130 Shop Now

Tribit Stormbox Flow Amazon Tribit Stormbox Flow This waterproof speaker is small but mighty, with up to 30 hours of battery life to keep the party going all night long and the ability to link up with other Stormbox speakers for an even bigger sound. $80 Shop Now

Bose SoundLink Flex Amazon Bose SoundLink Flex This compact speaker boasts some seriously impressive sound and it can even float in the pool should you decide you need the sound to follow you when swimming. $149 Shop Now

Harman Kardon Luna Amazon Harman Kardon Luna This sleek and perfectly compact speaker is stylish and minimalistic, but — according to the brand — it's still protected from drops in the pool with its anodized aluminum and fabric build. $150 Shop Now

Marshall Middleton Amazon Marshall Middleton Marshall's rocker-chic speaker is an attractive option that you can take with you to the pool, beach and beyond with up to 20 hours of battery life. You might just feel like a rock star while carrying it. $300 $250 Shop Now

JBL Go 3 Amazon JBL Go 3 This portable speaker may be modest, but it's the perfect diminutive option for taking with you everywhere for expansive audio and excellent bass. $50 Shop Now

Bose SoundLink Micro Amazon Bose SoundLink Micro Bose is serious about sound, and this perfectly portable option is a fantastic option for taking to the beach or even if you entertain outside a lot. $119 Shop Now

JBL Clip 3 Amazon JBL Clip 3 This small portable speaker can be clipped to your bag or anything else you want to add it to for convenient, big sound you'll love to have with you whenever it's time to get the party started. $50 $45 Shop Now

