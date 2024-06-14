Take these waterproof speakers with you wherever you go this summer and kick the jams by the pool, beach and beyond.
The weather outside is sizzling, and it's time to take the party outside. But you'll want to be sure your speakers can handle the beach, pool and all of your other water-adjacent summer adventures. That's why you need one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers to keep the music going all season long.
When it comes to waterproof speakers, you're looking for more than just splash-proof models. Only truly waterproof speakers can handle full immersion in water. The last thing you want is to drop your speaker into the pool, so make sure you've got the right tech to make each dance party perfect.
Of course, you'll also want to look for long battery life, powerful audio and even models you can link together via an app when available. With a great waterproof speaker, you can sing in the shower, jam by the pool and set the mood during beachside romps this summer. Just don't forget the sunscreen.
Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers
Soundcore Boom 2 Outdoor Speaker
This compact boombox serves up fantastic sound at an affordable price with excellent battery life. Not only can it float, but it has a set of rainbow LEDs that can even sync with your music.
JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Speaker
This bassy speaker is a great option for parties where you really want to bring the boom, as it fills your backyard or outdoor space with warm, rich sound.
Tribit Stormbox Flow
This waterproof speaker is small but mighty, with up to 30 hours of battery life to keep the party going all night long and the ability to link up with other Stormbox speakers for an even bigger sound.
Bose SoundLink Flex
This compact speaker boasts some seriously impressive sound and it can even float in the pool should you decide you need the sound to follow you when swimming.
Harman Kardon Luna
This sleek and perfectly compact speaker is stylish and minimalistic, but — according to the brand — it's still protected from drops in the pool with its anodized aluminum and fabric build.
Marshall Middleton
Marshall's rocker-chic speaker is an attractive option that you can take with you to the pool, beach and beyond with up to 20 hours of battery life. You might just feel like a rock star while carrying it.
JBL Go 3
This portable speaker may be modest, but it's the perfect diminutive option for taking with you everywhere for expansive audio and excellent bass.
Bose SoundLink Micro
Bose is serious about sound, and this perfectly portable option is a fantastic option for taking to the beach or even if you entertain outside a lot.
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1
Bang & Olufsen brings its quiet luxury to waterproof speakers with this modest-sized option that has up to 18 hours of battery life and bombastic volume that'll fill the room or the yard.
JBL Clip 3
This small portable speaker can be clipped to your bag or anything else you want to add it to for convenient, big sound you'll love to have with you whenever it's time to get the party started.
