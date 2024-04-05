Batting those lashes with confidence is made easier with the right mascara, making it a makeup bag essential. But what is worse than catching a glance of yourself in the mirror only to notice the hallmark raccoon-eye look of smudges? To minimize the chances of that happening, especially at events like weddings or times when eyes may be exposed to moisture or humidity, waterproof mascara is a savior.

Since waterproof mascara has a reputation for being more difficult to remove, it may not be your daily pick, but it certainly earns its place in any makeup arsenal. Waterproof formulas have come a long way, nearing regular mascara in ease of dissolving and comfort. For Spring 2024, take a look at some of the most impressive formulas on the market ahead of teary-eyed graduation season, actual allergy season, and anything else that may cause your pretty, separated and voluminous lashes to run.

When making these top selections, we considered different price points — starting at just $3 — clean beauty brands, drugstore brands, and how easy the mascara is to remove. Scroll through to find your new favorite.

BEST WATERPROOF MASCARAS OF 2024

High Impact Waterproof Mascara Ulta High Impact Waterproof Mascara Few brands have lifelong devotees like Clinique. The brand is consistently remarkable in its formulas, like this waterproof version of the natural-yet-noticeable High Impact Mascara that is said to be ophthalmologist-tested and safe for sensitive eyes and contact wearers. Reviews say that it delivers all-day wear while making the most out of even sparse lashes. $26 Shop Now

Diorshow Mascara Waterproof Ulta/Dior Diorshow Mascara Waterproof The smoke show that is Diorshow mascara turns up in a waterproof version, so you can never be without it. The XXL plush brush and buildable formula justifies the price tag. $33 Shop Now

Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara Sephora Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara Lancôme mascaras are some of the best on the market, and this waterproof version is no exception. The brand claims it won't smudge or flake for 24 hours, and reviews support that — saying it is long-wearing and without clumps while noting it's also easy to remove. $30 Shop Now

Spectator Sport Mascara Credo Spectator Sport Mascara If you're seeking a clean beauty, waterproof mascara in black or brown, check out newcomer Gen See's Spectator Sport Mascara. Its buildable formula is made with vitamin-enriched fibers and panthenol for softened lashes while being vegan and fragrance-free. $24 Shop Now

MakeWaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara Sephora MakeWaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara The clean beauty brand Tower 28 Beauty offers this award-winning water-resistant lengthening mascara in black or brown. Reviews say "One of the best higher-end mascaras I’ve tried and it’s a great price point." It's vegan and claims to be safe for sensitive eyes. $20 Shop Now

Mega Length Waterproof Mascara Target Mega Length Waterproof Mascara Our best budget pick is Wet n Wild's cruelty-free mascara. For less than the price of a latte, get this pigmented formula that is vitamin E-enriched and contact-safe, and don't sweat smudges. The unique comb brush separates and defines lashes. $3 Shop Now

