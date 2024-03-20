Sales & Deals

The Best Luxury Beauty Products at Amazon's Big Spring Sale — Drunk Elephant, Sunday Riley, T3 and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
best beauty products on Amazon
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images
By Amy Lee
Published: 11:32 AM PDT, March 20, 2024

Shop must-have makeup, skincare, perfume, hair and beauty products from top brands you love on Amazon.

Amazon has released tons of deals on beauty products during their Big Spring Sale. We don’t know about you, but one of our favorite hobbies is browsing through Amazon (for hours), especially during a sale.

Can you blame us? Amazon's Big Spring Sale has a ridiculously expansive inventory of every product under the sun and we're eyeing deep discounts on beauty products, sunscreen, spring dresses, shoes for women, spring cleaning essentials and so much more. 

So, while we’re replenishing our supply of dishwasher soap and cleaning products, we took a peek at the beauty category to see if we need to update anything in our vanity and bathroom cabinet. Right now, Amazon is carrying so many favorites from top beauty brands like Sunday Riley, Color Wow, Marc Jacobs, and Drunk Elephant, in addition to products to discover from lesser-known lines.

To help you score the best deals in beauty during this Amazon Big Spring Sale, we’ve culled through the list and narrowed it down to the must-try makeup, skincare, hair and beauty products.

From bestsellers to tried-and-true staples, shop ET Shops’s top picks on the best luxury beauty products we've found at Amazon's Spring Sale

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

The Lizzo-approved Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil instantly absorbs into the skin with advanced Vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate and make your skin glow, as stated by the brand. 

$40 $36

Shop Now

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Lazy hair ladies, rejoice! This versatile hot air brush from Revlon is the answer to quick, easy styling. It dries, detangles, smooths and volumizes hair in one brush with 1,100-watt power, and the ceramic coating protects strands from damage and produces even heat distribution (it has three heat/speed settings, too). The brush boasts a 4.6-star rating with over 477,000 customer reviews.

$40 $34

Shop Now

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Walmart

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Endorsed by celebrity stylist Chris Appleton, who has used it on Kim Kardashian, and has been used by acclaimed artist Jennifer Lopez, this remarkable anti-frizz product effectively controls hair, ensuring it remains manageable even in high-humidity conditions.

$28 $24

Shop Now

Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum

Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum
Amazon

Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum

Drunk Elephant's B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum is an anti-wrinkle serum that's appropriate for all skin types.

$49 $40

Shop Now

Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask

Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask
Amazon

Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask

With an ice cream-like texture, this creamy, dreamy mask is a dessert that’s actually good for your skin. It hydrates, soothes and calms with aloe vera, peppermint leaf extract and panthenol — plus shea butter “chocolate chips” for extra nourishment. We dig it, and so will your skin.  


 

$18 $11

Shop Now

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Amazon

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil

You've likely seen this bottle before. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil –– hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks –– contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores, according to the brand. 

$36 $27

Shop Now

T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Curling Iron

T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Curling Iron
Amazon

T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Curling Iron

Create the perfect defined curls and waves with a shiny, long-lasting finish. 

$170 $114

Shop Now

First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser

First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser
Amazon

First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser

First Aid Beauty's Pure Skin Face Cleanser is fragrance-free and sulfate-free yet powerful enough to remove the makeup, dirt, oil and grime from everyday life. 

$24 $19

Shop Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray

Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
Amazon

Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray

This Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray has a beautiful bottle to match the fresh perfume. It reminds you of a breezy summer day, but you can wear it all year long. 

$94 $62

Shop Now

Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream

Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
Amazon

Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream

Honest Beauty's Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream is a color correcting and brightening eye cream formulated with hyaluronic acid and squalene. This product is vegan, paraben-free and cruelty-free.

$24 $4

Shop Now

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Amazon

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Vitamin C serum has been getting a lot of love in the last few years, and with more than 142,000 4.3 star reviews, Amazon customers are particularly fond of TruSkin’s serum. It features its namesake Vitamin C along with hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E to reduce signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. Expect brighter, firmer skin—and a lot of compliments. “This product saved my skin,” is the ultimate praise one Amazon customer gave it. Maybe it’ll save your skin, too.

$30 $19

Shop Now

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil
Amazon

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil

While working to improve the elasticity of skin, this cult-favorite oil also aims to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, redness and blotchiness.

$70 $45

Shop Now

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream
Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream

Sunday Riley's Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream instantly delivers a lifted and depuffed look to the under eye area while reducing the appearance of fine lines and dark circles. Sunday Riley products are all paraben, phthalate and sulfate-free.

$65 $58

Shop Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume

Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume
Amazon

Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume

Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood.

$82 $50

Shop Now

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum
Amazon

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum

Drunk Elephant's C-Firma Day Serum, a cult favorite of the beauty-obsessed, is a brightening and tightening serum with 15% ascorbic acid (aka vitamin C).

$79 $64

Shop Now

Babyliss Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron

Babyliss Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron
Amazon

Babyliss Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron

The Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron is a mouthful -- maybe because it can do so many things. With 50 heat settings, it's suitable for all hair types from thick hair to fine hair, and its 5-inch plates allow for faster straightening. Plus, it's slim and lightweight enough to travel with easily. Needless to say, this tool is a solid beauty investment.

$160 $144

With Coupon

Shop Now

ROC Multi Correxion Hyaluronic Acid Night Serum Capsules

ROC Multi Correxion Hyaluronic Acid Night Serum Capsules
Amazon

ROC Multi Correxion Hyaluronic Acid Night Serum Capsules

Reduce fine lines, plump skin and indulge in an added radiance with ROC's multi-correxion Hyaluronic Acid night serum.

$27 at Amazon

Buy Now

 

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Amazon Big Spring Sale Is Here: Shop the 30 Biggest Deals We've Found So Far

Sales & Deals

The Amazon Big Spring Sale Is Here: Shop the 30 Biggest Deals We've Found So Far

Save Up to 88% on La Mer's Best-Selling Moisturizer for Spring

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 88% on La Mer's Best-Selling Moisturizer for Spring

The Best Crest Whitestrips Deals to Shop from Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Crest Whitestrips Deals to Shop from Amazon's Big Spring Sale

TikTok's Favorite Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence Is 48% Off at Amazon's Big Spring Sale Today

Sales & Deals

TikTok's Favorite Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence Is 48% Off at Amazon's Big Spring Sale Today

Walmart Launches Week-Long Savings Event Rivaling Amazon's Big Spring Sale — Shop the 25 Best Deals

Sales & Deals

Walmart Launches Week-Long Savings Event Rivaling Amazon's Big Spring Sale — Shop the 25 Best Deals

The Best Sunscreen Deals to Shop at the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Sunscreen Deals to Shop at the Amazon Big Spring Sale

20 Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams to Treat Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes and Wrinkles — ILIA, Sunday Riley and More

Best Lists

20 Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams to Treat Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes and Wrinkles — ILIA, Sunday Riley and More

The Best Walmart Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products: Save on La Mer, Bobbi Brown and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Walmart Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products: Save on La Mer, Bobbi Brown and More

Transition Your Skincare Routine from Winter to Spring With These Beauty Products

Beauty & Wellness

Transition Your Skincare Routine from Winter to Spring With These Beauty Products

The 20 Best Amazon Beauty Products Under $35: Laneige, Tatcha and More

Beauty & Wellness

The 20 Best Amazon Beauty Products Under $35: Laneige, Tatcha and More

Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Sale Is Here — Shop the 15 Best Deals on EltaMD, Augustinus Bader and More

Sales & Deals

Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Sale Is Here — Shop the 15 Best Deals on EltaMD, Augustinus Bader and More

Top Beauty Products for Teen Girls in 2024

Beauty & Wellness

Top Beauty Products for Teen Girls in 2024

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Luxury Beauty, Hair Care and Perfume

Shopping

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Luxury Beauty, Hair Care and Perfume

Tags:

Latest News