Amazon has released tons of deals on beauty products during their Big Spring Sale. We don’t know about you, but one of our favorite hobbies is browsing through Amazon (for hours), especially during a sale.
Can you blame us? Amazon's Big Spring Sale has a ridiculously expansive inventory of every product under the sun and we're eyeing deep discounts on beauty products, sunscreen, spring dresses, shoes for women, spring cleaning essentials and so much more.
So, while we’re replenishing our supply of dishwasher soap and cleaning products, we took a peek at the beauty category to see if we need to update anything in our vanity and bathroom cabinet. Right now, Amazon is carrying so many favorites from top beauty brands like Sunday Riley, Color Wow, Marc Jacobs, and Drunk Elephant, in addition to products to discover from lesser-known lines.
To help you score the best deals in beauty during this Amazon Big Spring Sale, we’ve culled through the list and narrowed it down to the must-try makeup, skincare, hair and beauty products.
From bestsellers to tried-and-true staples, shop ET Shops’s top picks on the best luxury beauty products we've found at Amazon's Spring Sale.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
The Lizzo-approved Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil instantly absorbs into the skin with advanced Vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate and make your skin glow, as stated by the brand.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Lazy hair ladies, rejoice! This versatile hot air brush from Revlon is the answer to quick, easy styling. It dries, detangles, smooths and volumizes hair in one brush with 1,100-watt power, and the ceramic coating protects strands from damage and produces even heat distribution (it has three heat/speed settings, too). The brush boasts a 4.6-star rating with over 477,000 customer reviews.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Endorsed by celebrity stylist Chris Appleton, who has used it on Kim Kardashian, and has been used by acclaimed artist Jennifer Lopez, this remarkable anti-frizz product effectively controls hair, ensuring it remains manageable even in high-humidity conditions.
Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum
Drunk Elephant's B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum is an anti-wrinkle serum that's appropriate for all skin types.
Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask
With an ice cream-like texture, this creamy, dreamy mask is a dessert that’s actually good for your skin. It hydrates, soothes and calms with aloe vera, peppermint leaf extract and panthenol — plus shea butter “chocolate chips” for extra nourishment. We dig it, and so will your skin.
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
You've likely seen this bottle before. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil –– hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks –– contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores, according to the brand.
T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Curling Iron
Create the perfect defined curls and waves with a shiny, long-lasting finish.
First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser
First Aid Beauty's Pure Skin Face Cleanser is fragrance-free and sulfate-free yet powerful enough to remove the makeup, dirt, oil and grime from everyday life.
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
This Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray has a beautiful bottle to match the fresh perfume. It reminds you of a breezy summer day, but you can wear it all year long.
Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
Honest Beauty's Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream is a color correcting and brightening eye cream formulated with hyaluronic acid and squalene. This product is vegan, paraben-free and cruelty-free.
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Vitamin C serum has been getting a lot of love in the last few years, and with more than 142,000 4.3 star reviews, Amazon customers are particularly fond of TruSkin’s serum. It features its namesake Vitamin C along with hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E to reduce signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. Expect brighter, firmer skin—and a lot of compliments. “This product saved my skin,” is the ultimate praise one Amazon customer gave it. Maybe it’ll save your skin, too.
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil
While working to improve the elasticity of skin, this cult-favorite oil also aims to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, redness and blotchiness.
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream
Sunday Riley's Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream instantly delivers a lifted and depuffed look to the under eye area while reducing the appearance of fine lines and dark circles. Sunday Riley products are all paraben, phthalate and sulfate-free.
Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume
Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood.
Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum
Drunk Elephant's C-Firma Day Serum, a cult favorite of the beauty-obsessed, is a brightening and tightening serum with 15% ascorbic acid (aka vitamin C).
Babyliss Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron
The Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron is a mouthful -- maybe because it can do so many things. With 50 heat settings, it's suitable for all hair types from thick hair to fine hair, and its 5-inch plates allow for faster straightening. Plus, it's slim and lightweight enough to travel with easily. Needless to say, this tool is a solid beauty investment.
ROC Multi Correxion Hyaluronic Acid Night Serum Capsules
Reduce fine lines, plump skin and indulge in an added radiance with ROC's multi-correxion Hyaluronic Acid night serum.
