Amazon has released tons of deals on beauty products during their Big Spring Sale. We don’t know about you, but one of our favorite hobbies is browsing through Amazon (for hours), especially during a sale.

Can you blame us? Amazon's Big Spring Sale has a ridiculously expansive inventory of every product under the sun and we're eyeing deep discounts on beauty products, sunscreen, spring dresses, shoes for women, spring cleaning essentials and so much more.

So, while we’re replenishing our supply of dishwasher soap and cleaning products, we took a peek at the beauty category to see if we need to update anything in our vanity and bathroom cabinet. Right now, Amazon is carrying so many favorites from top beauty brands like Sunday Riley, Color Wow, Marc Jacobs, and Drunk Elephant, in addition to products to discover from lesser-known lines.

To help you score the best deals in beauty during this Amazon Big Spring Sale, we’ve culled through the list and narrowed it down to the must-try makeup, skincare, hair and beauty products.

From bestsellers to tried-and-true staples, shop ET Shops’s top picks on the best luxury beauty products we've found at Amazon's Spring Sale.

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Amazon Bio-Oil Skincare Oil You've likely seen this bottle before. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil –– hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks –– contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores, according to the brand. $36 $27 Shop Now

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Vitamin C serum has been getting a lot of love in the last few years, and with more than 142,000 4.3 star reviews, Amazon customers are particularly fond of TruSkin’s serum. It features its namesake Vitamin C along with hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E to reduce signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. Expect brighter, firmer skin—and a lot of compliments. “This product saved my skin,” is the ultimate praise one Amazon customer gave it. Maybe it’ll save your skin, too. $30 $19 Shop Now

Babyliss Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron Amazon Babyliss Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron The Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron is a mouthful -- maybe because it can do so many things. With 50 heat settings, it's suitable for all hair types from thick hair to fine hair, and its 5-inch plates allow for faster straightening. Plus, it's slim and lightweight enough to travel with easily. Needless to say, this tool is a solid beauty investment. $160 $144 With Coupon Shop Now

