Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Luxury Beauty, Hair Care and Perfume

By Amy Sheridan
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ended a month ago, so finally it is time for another Nordstrom sale. Snag your favorite items on sale from your favorite luxury retailer.

ET Style has rounded up the best-selling beauty items we've found at Nordstrom sale. This Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on women's apparel, shoes, beauty and perfume, with over 350 items included in this sale and growing. 

The Nordstrom Sale continues to offer amazing beauty discounts on makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrance, tools and body products. You'll find beauty exclusives, including deals and limited-edition sets, from top brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, MAC Cosmetics, Briogeo, Tom Ford and so many more. 

Some of the women's fashion brands featured in this Nordstrom sale are Alice + Olivia, Vince, Mother Denim (a Meghan Markle favorite), Anine Bing, Marc JacobsTory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Eileen Fisher, Tibi, Citizens of Humanity, Staud, Kenzo and Proenza Schouler. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Time is ticking on this sale, you won't want to miss out on these deals, so get shopping!

Shop Nordstrom Sale beauty deals, and check out ET Style's top picks.

Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25
Clé de Peau Beauté
Clé de Peau Beauté
Nordstrom
Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25
Clé de Peau Beauté

The Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25 is a cult-favorite concealer among the hardcore beauty product lovers. The concealer is long-lasting and full coverage while correcting dark circles and uneven under eye tone. Also, this concealer comes in ten different shades.

REGULARLY $73

Bright Young Thing Set
Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley Bright Young Thing Set
Nordstrom
Bright Young Thing Set
Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley's Bright Young Thing Set includes Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream and C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum. A trio of Sunday Riley's advanced formulas that help fight the appearance of dark spots, discolorations, fine lines and aging to reveal clear skin.

REGULARLY $90

The Eye Concentrate
La Mer
La Mer The Eye Concentrate
Nordstrom
The Eye Concentrate
La Mer

Wish list item! La Mer's pricey but powerful eye treatment delivers faster everything: brightening and strengthening of the skin, smoothing of lines and wrinkles, and soothing of the under eye area. In a sensory test conducted by a third party, the concentrate was shown to reduce aging signs in 21 days after participants used the product twice per day for four weeks.

REGULARLY $235

Power Starters Tightening Trio
StriVectin
StriVectin Power Starters Tightening Trio
StriVectin
Power Starters Tightening Trio
StriVectin

The Strivectin Power Starters Tightening Trio contains Tightening Face Serum, Tightening Eye Serum and Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus. These three products visibly tighten, lift and firm your neck while toning the look of your fine lines and firming, tightening and revitalizing the skin around your eyes.

REGULARLY $89

Ultra Hydration Set
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Ultra Hydration Set
Nordstrom
Ultra Hydration Set
Kiehl's

This set is filled with Kiehl's skincare essentials for hydration: Ultra Facial Cream, Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Ultra Facial Cleanser. It comes with a stylish pouch, too.

$121 VALUE

Forever Youth Liberator Water-in-Oil
Yves Saint Laurent
Yves Saint Laurent Forever Youth Liberator Water-in-Oil
Nordstrom
Forever Youth Liberator Water-in-Oil
Yves Saint Laurent

Yves Saint Laurent Forever Youth Liberator Water-in-Oil is an anti-aging oil in a patented formula that delivers more nourished, radiant and supple skin that keeps improving over time.

REGULARLY $140

Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Nordstrom
Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley's Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment deeply exfoliates the surface of your skin to reveal radiance, clarity and a youthful glow. This super-concentrated treatment plumps the look of fine lines and wrinkles on your face in three minutes.

REGULARLY $85

Clean Facial Cleansing Device
PMD
PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device
Nordstrom
Clean Facial Cleansing Device
PMD

This facial cleansing device from PMD boasts over 7,000 vibrations per minute for the ultimate deep cleanse. Made with hygienic silicone, this device is odor-resistant, antibacterial, hypoallergenic and waterproof.

REGULARLY $99

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Nordstrom
Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Kiehl's

Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum is the second Kiehl's product on this last...for a reason. Kiehl's powerful eye serum is infused with vitamin C, tri-peptide and hyaluronic acid to help visibly reduce puffy eyes, crow's-feet and dark circles.

REGULARLY $50

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Nordstrom
Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Kiehl's

Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil is a facial oil serum that you put on just before bed and wear overnight to help restore your skin while you sleep.

REGULARLY $52

Mousse Radiance Clarifying Self-Foaming Cleanser
Lancome
Lancome Mousse Radiance Clarifying Self-Foaming Cleanser
Lancome
Mousse Radiance Clarifying Self-Foaming Cleanser
Lancome

Lancome's Mousse Radiance Clarifying Self-Foaming Cleanser is an air whipped foam cleanser that gently removes surface impurities and makeup instantly to reveal clean, fresh skin.

REGULARLY $32

Detox Original Scent Dry Shampoo
Drybar
Drybar Detox Original Scent Dry Shampoo
Nordstrom
Detox Original Scent Dry Shampoo
Drybar

Drybar's Detox Dry Shampoo is a popular choice for its awesome absorbency. The microfine rice powders become translucent as it removes excess oil, in addition to giving volume and a matte finish. The dry shampoo spray smells lovely, too, with the original scent of jasmine, sandalwood and Madagascar vanilla. It's also great for dry hair as golden root extract boots moisture to prevent dryness and breakage.

REGULARLY $23

Dream Team Eye Kit
MAC
MAC Dream Team Eye Kit
Nordstrom
Dream Team Eye Kit
MAC

For a beautiful eye look, this MAC three-piece makeup kit has you covered. Buy this bundle, featuring a neutral eyeshadow palette (choose warm or cool), Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and Technakohl Eyeliner.

$77 VALUE

Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder
Becca
Becca Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder
Nordstrom
Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder
Becca

This Becca translucent setting powder has a mist-like effect on the skin.

REGULARLY $39

Black Rose Precious Face Oil
Sisley Paris
Sisley Paris Black Rose Precious Face Oil
Nordstrom
Black Rose Precious Face Oil
Sisley Paris

This silky dry oil infuses the complexion with revitalizing black rose extract, in addition to omegas 3 and 6. Smooth on a couple of drops and your skin will feel nourished and look radiant.

REGULARLY $240

All About Eyes Serum De-Puffing Eye Massage
Clinique
Clinique All About Eyes Serum De-Puffing Eye Massage
Nordstrom
All About Eyes Serum De-Puffing Eye Massage
Clinique

Clinique's All About Eyes Serum De-Puffing Eye Massage is a cooling serum that massages away puffy eye bags and dark circles.

REGULARLY $33

Jumbo Size Perfect Hair Day Set
Living Proof
Living Proof Jumbo Size Perfect hair Day® Set
Nordstrom
Jumbo Size Perfect Hair Day Set
Living Proof

Hair care essentials from Living Proof in jumbo sizes -- Perfect Hair Day shampoo, conditioner and dry shampoo. Great for all hair types.

$154 VALUE

All-Star Hair Heroes Set
Briogeo
Briogeo All-Star Hair Heroes Set
Nordstrom
All-Star Hair Heroes Set
Briogeo

Give hair some extra love with Briogeo's natural, vegan Don't Despair, Repair! Conditioning Mask, Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo and Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray.

$67 VALUE

The Tress Press 1" Straightening Iron
Drybar
Drybar The Tress Press Straightening Iron
Nordstrom
The Tress Press 1" Straightening Iron
Drybar

Even super-thick hair is no match for this sunny yellow straightener from blowout salon Drybar. It also zaps frizz and its temperature control function protects your hair from heat damage. Plus, the rounded edges mean you can also use it to create waves and curls -- no curling iron required, if you’ve got the styling tool skills! 

REGULARLY $165

Jumbo Size Enzyme Cleansing Gel & Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner
Mario Badescu
Mario Badescu Jumbo Size Enzyme Cleansing Gel & Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner
Nordstrom
Jumbo Size Enzyme Cleansing Gel & Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner
Mario Badescu

This Mario Badescu set includes jumbo sizes of the Enzyme Cleansing Gel and Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner.

A $48 VALUE

Black Orchid & Ombré Leather Travel Size Eau de Parfum Set
Tom Ford
Tom Ford Black Orchid & Ombré Leather Travel Size Eau de Parfum Set
Nordstrom
Black Orchid & Ombré Leather Travel Size Eau de Parfum Set
Tom Ford

Get two luxurious Tom Ford fragrances -- Black Orchid and Ombré Leather -- in this travel size set.

$98 VALUE

Good Girl Eau de Parfum
Carolina Herrera
Carolina Herrera Good Girl
Nordstrom
Good Girl Eau de Parfum
Carolina Herrera

The sweet-yet-sensual Good Girl from Carolina Herrera is an intoxicating blend of jasmine, cocoa, tonka bean, almond, coffee and tuberose, all wrapped up in a striking stiletto heel bottle.

REGULARLY $69

Her Eau de Parfum
Burberry
Burberry Her Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Her Eau de Parfum
Burberry

Burberry's Her Eau de Parfum is a vibrant fruity fragrance with notes of blackcurrant, jasmine, violet and musk.

REGULARLY $97

Guilty Eau de Toilette
Gucci
Gucci Guilty Eau de Toilette
Nordstrom
Guilty Eau de Toilette
Gucci

Guilty Eau de Toilette by Gucci is a trendy perfume which has notes of duality between feminine lilac and rich amber which will work especially well in the fall/winter months.

 

REGULARLY $102

L'Interdit Eau de Parfum
Givenchy
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
L'Interdit Eau de Parfum
Givenchy

Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent -- which a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply it.

 

REGULARLY $93

See all beauty exclusives and deals at Nordstrom.

