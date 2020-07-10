Two major sales are happening right now at Nordstrom. Shop the designer clearance section and save up to 60% on high-end apparel, shoes, accessories handbags for women and men. Plus, the department store just kicked off a surprise sale on their regular clearance section -- take up to 70% off women's, men's, shoes, accessories, kids and home categories through July 19.

Looking for designer goods? Save now on fashion's biggest designer brands, including Valentino, Chloé, Tom Ford, Cushnie and Stella McCartney. Now's the time to treat yourself to a great deal on the investment piece you've been eyeing. If you're not in the market for high-end items, the regular clearance section offers top brands like AG, Eloquii, Good American, Rag & Bone, Anthropologie Home, Canada Goose and so many more. Shipping and returns at Nordstrom are always free.

In addition to these current sales, be sure to follow along as we prepare for the retailer's biggest sale event of the year -- the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The can't-miss shopping event will begin in August, with online previews starting on July 24.

Browse ET Style's top picks, ahead.

Jeffrey Campbell sandals that are sturdy enough to keep you comfy all night long.

Laura Ankle Strap Sandal Jeffrey Campbell Nordstrom Laura Ankle Strap Sandal Jeffrey Campbell REGULARLY $134.95 $40.49 at Nordstrom

Time to upgrade your bedding with Nordstrom's smocked duvet and sham set.

Available in regular and plus sizes, this denim jumpsuit from Good American is an easy summer outfit.

Belted Sleeveless Jumpsuit Good American Nordstrom Belted Sleeveless Jumpsuit Good American REGULARLY $169 $88.73 at Nordstrom

Get a deal on these iconic Valentino studded flats.

The popular Adidas Stan Smith sneaker gets a makeover by Stella McCartney with rainbow stars.

Stella Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker Stella McCartney x Adidas Nordstrom Stella Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker Stella McCartney x Adidas REGULARLY $325 $195 at Nordstrom

This Veronica Beard mini dress features a stylish floral print, flattering V-neck and ruched skirt.

A Frame silk shirt is a wardrobe staple to be worn for years to come.

Perfect Silk Shirt Frame Nordstrom Perfect Silk Shirt Frame REGULARLY $275 $82.50 at Nordstrom

Minimalist suede booties from Chloé.

This stunning off-the-shoulder jumpsuit from Cushnie will be the go-to piece for every special occasion.

A double-zipper crossbody from Mansur Gavriel is a great everyday bag.

Glamorous, oversized Tom Ford sunglasses with gradient lenses.

Alicia 59mm Sunglasses Tom Ford Nordstrom Alicia 59mm Sunglasses Tom Ford REGULARLY $325 $146.25 at Nordstrom

