Shopping

Jennifer Lopez Stars in Iconic Campaign for the Coach x Basquiat Collection

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
J.Lo Coach Basquiat collection
Micaiah Carter

Jennifer Lopez looks stunning, stylish and cool in the latest Coach campaign for the fashion brand's new collection, featuring artwork from the late iconic artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat collection honors Basquiat and his vision through clothing and accessories that also introduce the visionary to a new generation.

J.Lo stars in the familial-themed campaign alongside an all black and brown cast including Michael B. Jordan, Paloma Elsesser, Jeremy Lin, Jon Batiste, Kyemah Mcentyre and more celebs.  The Coach heritage brand’s collaboration with Jean-Michel Basquiat debuted at New York Fashion Week during Stuart Vevers for Coach’s Fall 2020 runway show. 

Styles from the range include Coach's signature leather handbags, jackets, sweatshirts and tees embroidered with Basquiat's iconic imagery and phrases, such as the famous crown. This collection is sure to sell out quickly (and some pieces already have), so if you want to bring home any of these pieces, we recommend that you shop now.

"Basquiat is one of my heroes," said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers in a press release. "He embodied the creative, inclusive spirit of New York and was a force for change in his community. I am proud to celebrate his work and values and help bring them to a new generation. I’m also incredibly grateful for the support and trust given to me by Basquiat’s family, and would like to thank them for their help in creating this collection and campaign."

coach basquiat

Jennifer Lopez and Paloma Elsesser

Micaiah Carter
coach basquiat

Michael B. Jordan and Kyemah McEntyre

Micaiah Carter

Shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat collection below.  

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Beat Shoulder Bag 18
Coach
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Beat Shoulder Bag 18
Coach
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Beat Shoulder Bag 18
Coach

Shoulder bags are all the rage right now, and this ivory color will go with everything in your fall wardrobe. 

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat T-Shirt
Coach
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat T-Shirt
Coach
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat T-Shirt
Coach

This cool graphic T-shirt is one you'll never want to take off.

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25
Coach
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25
Coach
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25
Coach

This structured bag is a great everyday handbag, with three interior compartments to keep everything organized. 

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Sweatshirt Dress
Coach
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Sweatshirt Dress
Coach
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Sweatshirt Dress
Coach

Throw on this sweatshirt dress for an effortlessly cool look this fall. 

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag
Coach
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag
Coach
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag
Coach

Go hands-free with the just-released Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag. You can shop the entire collection of purses, totes, and clothing here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Coach Sale: Save Up to 60% Off Handbags, Shoes, Wallets, Jackets and More

The Best Beauty Products Jennifer Lopez Uses for Her Dewy Glow

The Best Designer Shoes -- Rothy's, Tory Burch, Coach and More

Kate Spade Sale: Save 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothes, Shoes and Accessories

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Women's Designer Clothes and More

The Best Fanny Packs From Coach x Basquiat, Gucci, Burberry and More

Get Jennifer Lopez's Sequin Face Mask -- Shop Now!

Rothy’s: An Eco and Sustainable Line of Handbags

Alice + Olivia Sale: Take 25% off Sitewide at the Friends + Family Sale

Tory Burch Sale: Take Up to 65% Off Handbags, Shoes and Clothing

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 82% Off Designer Handbags

DVF Sale: Save Up to 60% Off Sale Items

Away Luggage Is Having Its First-Ever Sale

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 80% on Select Items

 

Related Gallery