Alice + Olivia Sale: Get 25% Off Sitewide at the Friends + Family Sale

Women's fashion brand Alice + Olivia is offering 25% off sitewide with no exclusions for their Friends and Family sale event.

At the Alice + Olivia sale, you'll find dresses with Alice + Olivia's signature bright colors and prints, tops, skirts and more. No code is needed to get the 25% off discount.

While you're there, check out their protective face mask collection, with cloth mask options starting at $10.

Founded by designer Stacey Bendet in 2002, Alice + Olivia started on the shelves of Barneys and has expanded into a global brand beloved by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Padma Lakshmi and Stella Maxwell.

Below, shop our favorite Alice + Olivia sale picks.

Delora Fitted Mock Neck Midi Dress Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Delora Fitted Mock Neck Midi Dress Alice + Olivia The Alice + Olivia Delora Fitted Mock Neck Midi Dress has 3/4 length sleeves and a trendy mockneck with a beautiful floral print. REGULARLY $350 $262.50 at Alice + Olivia

Donald High Rise Wide Leg Jean Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Donald High Rise Wide Leg Jean Alice + Olivia This Alice + Olivia Donald High Rise Wide Leg Jean are a chic, high rise denim Gaucho pant. REGULARLY $ $221.95 at Alice + Olivia

Nevada Vegan Leather Coat Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Nevada Vegan Leather Coat Alice + Olivia You deserve this Alice + Olivia Nevada Vegan Leather Coat. You know it! REGULARLY $695 $521.95 at Alice + Olivia

Astrid Shawl Collar Coat Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Astrid Shawl Collar Coat Alice + Olivia This Alice + Olivia Astrid Shawl Collar Coat is a bit like wearing a comfy blanket around...except uber stylish. REGULARLY $595 $446.25 at Alice + Olivi

Kamala Embroidered Poncho Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Kamala Embroidered Poncho Alice + Olivia A chic oversized poncho with a fringe hem and pretty floral print. This poncho is 70% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $795 $238.50 at Alice + Olivia

Skye Strong Shoulder Boxy Blazer Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Skye Strong Shoulder Boxy Blazer Alice + Olivia This Alice and Olivia Skye Strong Shoulder Boxy Blazer is the antithesis of a stuffy blazer. REGULARLY $485 $145.50 at Alice + Olivia

Catia Off The Shoulder Midi Dress Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Catia Off The Shoulder Midi Dress Alice + Olivia A boho midi dress with a cool black and white graphic print. This dress is currently 70% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $550 $165 at Alice + Olivia

Alette Halter Maxi Dress Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Alette Halter Maxi Dress Alice + Olivia An Alice + Olivia all-around favorite bohemian dress with a low back and a halter neckline. This halter dress is 70% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $595 $178.50 at Alice + Olivia

Paola Off Shoulder Mini Dress Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Paola Off Shoulder Mini Dress Alice + Olivia A romantic and sweet off the shoulder Alice + Olivia dress. This dress is now under $100, while supplies last. REGULARLY $330 $99 at Alice + Olivia

