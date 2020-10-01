Alice + Olivia Sale: Get 25% Off Sitewide at the Friends + Family Sale
Women's fashion brand Alice + Olivia is offering 25% off sitewide with no exclusions for their Friends and Family sale event.
At the Alice + Olivia sale, you'll find dresses with Alice + Olivia's signature bright colors and prints, tops, skirts and more. No code is needed to get the 25% off discount.
While you're there, check out their protective face mask collection, with cloth mask options starting at $10.
Founded by designer Stacey Bendet in 2002, Alice + Olivia started on the shelves of Barneys and has expanded into a global brand beloved by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Padma Lakshmi and Stella Maxwell.
Below, shop our favorite Alice + Olivia sale picks.
The Alice + Olivia Delora Fitted Mock Neck Midi Dress has 3/4 length sleeves and a trendy mockneck with a beautiful floral print.
This Alice + Olivia Donald High Rise Wide Leg Jean are a chic, high rise denim Gaucho pant.
You deserve this Alice + Olivia Nevada Vegan Leather Coat. You know it!
This Alice + Olivia Astrid Shawl Collar Coat is a bit like wearing a comfy blanket around...except uber stylish.
A chic oversized poncho with a fringe hem and pretty floral print. This poncho is 70% off, while supplies last.
This Alice and Olivia Skye Strong Shoulder Boxy Blazer is the antithesis of a stuffy blazer.
A boho midi dress with a cool black and white graphic print. This dress is currently 70% off the retail price, while supplies last.
An Alice + Olivia all-around favorite bohemian dress with a low back and a halter neckline. This halter dress is 70% off the retail price, while supplies last.
A romantic and sweet off the shoulder Alice + Olivia dress. This dress is now under $100, while supplies last.
