We're all in Valentine's day gift-shopping mode looking for the best discounts on any and everything winter for our special someone. Lucky for us, Nordstrom Rack is pretty reliable for discounts on everything from clothes and shoes to wear for the colder seasons and outfits for a date night this Valentine's Day. Is your special someone a fashion lover? Nordstrom Rack has looks on sale perfect to gift for everyone on your list! The retailer is offering up to 50% off fresh winter boot styles. Shoppers can score amazing deals on winter wardrobe additions, including sweaters, leggings, boots, jackets and more -- just in time for Valentine's Day.

Like at Nordstrom, you'll find a ton of your go-to fashion brands at Nordstrom Rack such as Lucky Brand, The North Face, Nike, Levi's, Good American, Hunter, Rag & Bone, Free People, Madewell, UGG and so many more. Whether you're looking for a new pair of boots to wear with everything or the perfect shoe to gift this Valentine's Day, the Nordstrom Rack boot sale is sure to have a deal you'll be so excited about.

Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines or avoid the hustle and bustle by picking it up curbside (at Nordstrom stores) or in store (at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack).

If you're looking for more deals as you're shopping for your special someone, head over to browse markdowns on the Abercrombie jeans TikTok users love, Kate Spade handbags, Barefoot Dreams blankets and the viral Aerie Crossover Leggings.

Below, shop ET Style's top winter picks from Nordstrom Rack.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2022 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

Marc Fisher Over-the-Knee Boot Nordstrom Rack Marc Fisher Over-the-Knee Boot Ever contemplated going out because it's too cold? With these boots you won't have to because these Marc Fisher Boots comes over the knee perfect to be paired with a dress. $100 $41 Buy Now

Shop other stylish winter finds available now at Nordstrom Rack below.

