The TikTok-Favorite Aerie Crossover Leggings Are On Sale

By ETonline Staff
One of our favorite activewear and loungewear brands is having a sale you don't want to miss. American Eagle's Aerie Offline collection is currently 30% off, which includes a great deal on the viral Crossover Legging. The legging with a v-shaped, criss-cross waist has been a hot item on TikTok -- where we get the word on the latest fashion trends these days. 

The lightweight, fast-drying Crossover Legging is offered in a ton of silhouettes, lengths and colors from the classic full-length skinny leg to a cropped and flared. Whether you're looking for fun patterns to brighten up your wardrobe or neutrals to wear with everything, you're sure to find a cute pair or two that'll instantly become your go-to legging. Plus, the Offline sale has so many markdowns on other favorites to choose from, like Aerie joggers, sweatshirts, dresses, tees, workout tops and hoodies. 

Be sure to also check out the Original Crossover Shop, which is brimming with deals on crossover styles in addition leggings such as shorts, swimsuits, undies and bras. 

Shop ET Style's favorite Crossover Legging styles below. 

Offline Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging
Aerie Offline Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging
Offline Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging
Get multiples of this buttery soft high-waist crossover legging. 
$31 (REGULARLY $45)
Offline Real Me High Waisted Cropped Crossover Legging
Offline Real Me High Waisted Cropped Crossover Legging
Offline Real Me High Waisted Cropped Crossover Legging
Here's the cropped version. 
$28 (REGULARLY $40)
Offline Real Me Tie Dye High Waisted Crossover Legging
Offline Real Me Tie Dye High Waisted Crossover Legging
Offline Real Me Tie Dye High Waisted Crossover Legging
The tie-dye Crossover Legging is even more discounted at 50% off. 
$22 (REGULARLY $45)
Offline Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
Aerie Offline Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
Offline Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
The flared silhouette is back! We love the groovy look of the mauve pink pair. 
$35 (REGULARLY $50)
Offline Real Me Crossover 7" Bike Short
Aerie Offline Real Me Crossover 7" Bike Short
Offline Real Me Crossover 7" Bike Short
Want a bike short version? Choose from seven colors!
$25 (REGULARLY $35)

