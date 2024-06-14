Shop
Adidas Summer Sale 2024: Save 30% on Best-Selling Shoes and Activewear for Summer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ultraboost
Adidas
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 4:46 PM PDT, June 14, 2024

Score huge savings on fan-favorite shoes and activewear at Adidas' summer sale.

Jumpstart your fitness goals with some new wardrobe additions from Adidas. Now through Monday, June 17, Adidas is offering 30% off thousands of styles with the code HOTDEAL. Save big on men's, women's and children's shoes and apparel at this Adidas 2024 summer sale. 

Shop Adidas' Summer Sale 

Celebs like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega and Bella Hadid have all been spotted in Adidas. Iconic styles include the NMD and Stan Smith, all of which are naturally discounted at this site-wide sale. We've found tank tops, shorts and so much more at jaw-dropping prices.

Below, shop our top sale and new arrival picks for men and women from the Adidas summer sale. 

Women's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes

Women's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes
Adidas

Women's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes

Lace up for a run through the park or a walk to the coffee shop in these versatile adidas running shoes. They feel good from the minute you step in, thanks to the cushy cloud foam midsole.

$65 $46

Shop Now

Men's Superstar Shoes

Men's Superstar Shoes
Adidas

Men's Superstar Shoes

For over 50 years, these iconic sneakers have explored every corner of culture with their smooth leather upper, rubber outsole and signature shell toe — an element that adds a distinctive look that legends of sport and street have made their own.

$110 $55

Shop Now

Essentials Rib Tank Top

Essentials Rib Tank Top
Adidas

Essentials Rib Tank Top

The classic Adidas rib tank top creates a hugging fit and subtle texture, perfect to dress up or dress down during the heat of the summer.

$35 $21

Shop Now

Watermark Bike Shorts

Watermark Bike Shorts
Adidas

Watermark Bike Shorts

A busy life requires comfort that can keep up. These Adidas shorts have you covered with streamlined style that stays soft. Stretchy interlock fabric flexes as you move while the close fit skims your silhouette.

$40 $28

Shop Now

Adicolor Seasonal Archive Tee

Adicolor Seasonal Archive Tee
Adidas

Adicolor Seasonal Archive Tee

Archival cut lines highlighted with piping details give this adidas t-shirt its effortlessly cool retro style.

$40 $28

Shop Now

Graphic Print Shorts

Graphic Print Shorts
Adidas

Graphic Print Shorts

Showcase your stylish side with these adidas graphic print shorts. Their bold design brings energy field to your daily style.

$40 $28

Shop Now

NMD_R1 Shoes

NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas

NMD_R1 Shoes

These modern sneakers, featuring a soft, stretchy knit upper and energy-returning Boost cushioning, are a must-have.

$130 $91

Shop Now

ALL SZN French Terry 3-stripes Garment Hoodie

ALL SZN French Terry 3-stripes Garment Hoodie
Adidas

ALL SZN French Terry 3-stripes Garment Hoodie

This silky soft cotton french terry fabric provides comfort that transcends seasons. Ribbed cuffs seal in warmth while the tonal 3-Stripes add a touch of sporty style.

$70 $49

Shop Now

Unisex Adicane Slides

Unisex Adicane Slides
Adidas

Unisex Adicane Slides

These beauties are built to last, with their clean lines and sturdy design. The smooth upper simply slides on when you're ready to swap the beach to walk the streets.

$50 $30

Shop Now

Stan Smith Shoes

Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas

Stan Smith Shoes

With a vegan upper and an outsole made from rubber waste, the Stan Smith shoes still have an iconic style, they're just made with the planet in mind.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Gym + Training 1/4 Zip Long Sleeve Tee

Gym + Training 1/4 Zip Long Sleeve Tee
Adidas

Gym + Training 1/4 Zip Long Sleeve Tee

Layer up for warm ups and cool downs in this quarter-zip training top from adidas. AEROREADY wicks moisture to keep you comfortable and focused. Laser-cut ventilation keeps air flowing as you build heat.

$55 $33

Shop Now

Stay fresh this summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the summer 2024 sales. 

