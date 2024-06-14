Score huge savings on fan-favorite shoes and activewear at Adidas' summer sale.
Jumpstart your fitness goals with some new wardrobe additions from Adidas. Now through Monday, June 17, Adidas is offering 30% off thousands of styles with the code HOTDEAL. Save big on men's, women's and children's shoes and apparel at this Adidas 2024 summer sale.
Celebs like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega and Bella Hadid have all been spotted in Adidas. Iconic styles include the NMD and Stan Smith, all of which are naturally discounted at this site-wide sale. We've found tank tops, shorts and so much more at jaw-dropping prices.
Below, shop our top sale and new arrival picks for men and women from the Adidas summer sale.
Women's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes
Lace up for a run through the park or a walk to the coffee shop in these versatile adidas running shoes. They feel good from the minute you step in, thanks to the cushy cloud foam midsole.
Men's Superstar Shoes
For over 50 years, these iconic sneakers have explored every corner of culture with their smooth leather upper, rubber outsole and signature shell toe — an element that adds a distinctive look that legends of sport and street have made their own.
Essentials Rib Tank Top
The classic Adidas rib tank top creates a hugging fit and subtle texture, perfect to dress up or dress down during the heat of the summer.
Watermark Bike Shorts
A busy life requires comfort that can keep up. These Adidas shorts have you covered with streamlined style that stays soft. Stretchy interlock fabric flexes as you move while the close fit skims your silhouette.
Adicolor Seasonal Archive Tee
Archival cut lines highlighted with piping details give this adidas t-shirt its effortlessly cool retro style.
Graphic Print Shorts
Showcase your stylish side with these adidas graphic print shorts. Their bold design brings energy field to your daily style.
NMD_R1 Shoes
These modern sneakers, featuring a soft, stretchy knit upper and energy-returning Boost cushioning, are a must-have.
ALL SZN French Terry 3-stripes Garment Hoodie
This silky soft cotton french terry fabric provides comfort that transcends seasons. Ribbed cuffs seal in warmth while the tonal 3-Stripes add a touch of sporty style.
Unisex Adicane Slides
These beauties are built to last, with their clean lines and sturdy design. The smooth upper simply slides on when you're ready to swap the beach to walk the streets.
Stan Smith Shoes
With a vegan upper and an outsole made from rubber waste, the Stan Smith shoes still have an iconic style, they're just made with the planet in mind.
Gym + Training 1/4 Zip Long Sleeve Tee
Layer up for warm ups and cool downs in this quarter-zip training top from adidas. AEROREADY wicks moisture to keep you comfortable and focused. Laser-cut ventilation keeps air flowing as you build heat.
