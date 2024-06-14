Jumpstart your fitness goals with some new wardrobe additions from Adidas. Now through Monday, June 17, Adidas is offering 30% off thousands of styles with the code HOTDEAL. Save big on men's, women's and children's shoes and apparel at this Adidas 2024 summer sale.

Shop Adidas' Summer Sale

Celebs like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega and Bella Hadid have all been spotted in Adidas. Iconic styles include the NMD and Stan Smith, all of which are naturally discounted at this site-wide sale. We've found tank tops, shorts and so much more at jaw-dropping prices.

Below, shop our top sale and new arrival picks for men and women from the Adidas summer sale.

Women's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes Adidas Women's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes Lace up for a run through the park or a walk to the coffee shop in these versatile adidas running shoes. They feel good from the minute you step in, thanks to the cushy cloud foam midsole. $65 $46 Shop Now

Men's Superstar Shoes Adidas Men's Superstar Shoes For over 50 years, these iconic sneakers have explored every corner of culture with their smooth leather upper, rubber outsole and signature shell toe — an element that adds a distinctive look that legends of sport and street have made their own. $110 $55 Shop Now

Essentials Rib Tank Top Adidas Essentials Rib Tank Top The classic Adidas rib tank top creates a hugging fit and subtle texture, perfect to dress up or dress down during the heat of the summer. $35 $21 Shop Now

Watermark Bike Shorts Adidas Watermark Bike Shorts A busy life requires comfort that can keep up. These Adidas shorts have you covered with streamlined style that stays soft. Stretchy interlock fabric flexes as you move while the close fit skims your silhouette. $40 $28 Shop Now

Graphic Print Shorts Adidas Graphic Print Shorts Showcase your stylish side with these adidas graphic print shorts. Their bold design brings energy field to your daily style. $40 $28 Shop Now

Unisex Adicane Slides Adidas Unisex Adicane Slides These beauties are built to last, with their clean lines and sturdy design. The smooth upper simply slides on when you're ready to swap the beach to walk the streets. $50 $30 Shop Now

Stan Smith Shoes Adidas Stan Smith Shoes With a vegan upper and an outsole made from rubber waste, the Stan Smith shoes still have an iconic style, they're just made with the planet in mind. $100 $60 Shop Now

