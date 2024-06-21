With the start of summer comes the urge to refresh our wardrobes. If you've been waiting for the chance to add some new designer finds to your closet, one of Tory Burch's biggest sales of the year is happening now through Wednesday, July 3. The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is offering an extra 25% off already on-sale items, including handbags, sandals and ready-to-wear essentials that are perfect for the season.

Shop the Tory Burch Sale

While Tory Burch began its sale last week, tons of new style were just added to the selection. This sale only happens twice a year, so don't miss your chance to score double discounts on best-selling styles.

Beloved by celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Julianne Moore, Tory Burch is known for colorful, classic styles that are both timeless and versatile. Before your favorite styles sell out, give your wardrobe a well-deserved refresh with the best deals from the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale 2024. Ahead, check out the top Tory Burch shoes and bags we've found to shop now.

Best Tory Burch Handbag Deals

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale includes all kinds of marked-down totes, bucket bags, crossbody bags and more purses to revamp your collection for summer.

Miller Wallet Crossbody Tory Burch Miller Wallet Crossbody The Miller Crossbody has an adjustable strap and a gusseted shape that opens to multiple compartments — including a zippered pocket that fits a phone. $328 $172 Shop Now

McGraw Bucket Bag Tory Burch McGraw Bucket Bag Add a pop of color to your handbag collection with this adorable bucket bag, crafted from soft pebbled leather with vertical pick stitching. $398 $172 Shop Now

Best Tory Burch Shoe Deals

From the iconic Miller Cloud sandals to ballet flats, we've found the best Tory Burch footwear that is majorly marked down right now.

Miller Cloud Sandal Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal These classic Tory Burch sandals have a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style. $198 $105 Shop Now

Minnie Travel Ballet Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet The Minnie Travel Ballet is flexible and lightweight, defined by its unique ability to bend in half. Easily carry this ultra-comfortable flat in a tote or handbag. $248 $120 Shop Now

Eleanor Jelly Slide Tory Burch Eleanor Jelly Slide Perfect for your summer vacation wardrobe, the Eleanor jelly slide is an elevated take on a water-resistant sandal. $198 $105 Shop Now

Bubble Jelly Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Versatile and waterproof, this jelly sandal is named for its air bubble sole that provides soft cushioning, great for the beach, pool and beyond. $188 $97 Shop Now

