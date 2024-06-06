Ballet flats are a summer wardrobe staple that never goes out of style. As the new season approaches, we're seeing the ballet flat trending and we've rounded up the best shoe styles to add to your everyday looks. Many of us are looking to step up our shoe game — from strappy sandals to white sneakers to wedges with nature-inspired materials, but one of our favorites has to be the ballerina flat.

Ballet flats are totally chic and girly, but unlike other feminine options, you don't have to worry about your feet aching by the end of the day because of an uncomfortable heel. Along with more comfort, ballet flats are a timeless wardrobe staple from Brigitte Bardot sporting them in the 1950s to Kate Moss wearing them throughout the height of her career to today with Bella Hadid turning eyes onto the Balletcore trend. For summer, ballerina flats come in vibrant and fun colors that will add a pop of color to your wardrobe.

If you want to get in on this everlasting style or need to upgrade your old Mary Jane flats, we've got you covered. Below, we've rounded up the best ballet flats you'll want to wear this summer and beyond.

Rothy's The Flat Rothy's Rothy's The Flat Sustainable, machine washable and ultra-comfortable, these Rothy's flats are not only stylish but also have just about everything you want in a shoe. $129 Shop Now

Vivaia Margot Mary-Jane Vivaia Vivaia Margot Mary-Jane Elevate your look for a night out or add a touch of sophistication to your office attire with these ballet flats, featuring an adjustable instep strap for added support. $97 Shop Now

Margaux The Demi Margaux Margaux The Demi Designed with high-quality Italian leather, these best-selling ballet flats mold to your foot over time to give you the best support possible. $245 Shop Now

Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Tory Burch Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Crafted for women on the go, these Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet flats have a patented design that allows you to fold them up and put them in your bag. For summer you can get these ballet slippers with the signature Tory Burch logo in dew blue. $228 Shop Now

Pilcro Woven Ballet Flats Anthropologie Pilcro Woven Ballet Flats Whether you're heading to a beachside dinner or a picnic in the park, these woven ballet flats are the perfect choice for any occasion this summer. $150 Shop Now

Jessica Simpson 'Mandalaye' Leather Flat Nordstrom Jessica Simpson 'Mandalaye' Leather Flat While black isn't your typical summer color, these ballet flats from Jessica Simpson are a footwear staple you can wear year round. The elastic that wraps around the ankle brings an extra dose of ballerina inspiration. $69 Shop Now

