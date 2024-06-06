Shop
The Best Ballet Flats for Summer: Shop Shoe Styles from Rothy's, Dolce Vita, Tory Burch and More

Best Ballerina Flats for Spring 2023
Rothy's
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:34 AM PDT, June 6, 2024

Ballerina flats are one of the best shoes for summer and it doesn't hurt that they're comfy too.

Ballet flats are a summer wardrobe staple that never goes out of style. As the new season approaches, we're seeing the ballet flat trending and we've rounded up the best shoe styles to add to your everyday looks. Many of us are looking to step up our shoe game — from strappy sandals to white sneakers to wedges with nature-inspired materials, but one of our favorites has to be the ballerina flat. 

Ballet flats are totally chic and girly, but unlike other feminine options, you don't have to worry about your feet aching by the end of the day because of an uncomfortable heel. Along with more comfort, ballet flats are a timeless wardrobe staple from Brigitte Bardot sporting them in the 1950s to Kate Moss wearing them throughout the height of her career to today with Bella Hadid turning eyes onto the Balletcore trend. For summer, ballerina flats come in vibrant and fun colors that will add a pop of color to your wardrobe. 

If you want to get in on this everlasting style or need to upgrade your old Mary Jane flats, we've got you covered. Below, we've rounded up the best ballet flats you'll want to wear this summer and beyond.

Rothy's The Flat

Rothy's The Flat
Rothy's

Rothy's The Flat

Sustainable, machine washable and ultra-comfortable, these Rothy's flats are not only stylish but also have just about everything you want in a shoe.

Vivaia Margot Mary-Jane

Vivaia Margot Mary-Jane
Vivaia

Vivaia Margot Mary-Jane

Elevate your look for a night out or add a touch of sophistication to your office attire with these ballet flats, featuring an adjustable instep strap for added support.

Dolce Vita Reyes Ballet Flats

Dolce Vita Reyes Ballet Flats
Dolce Vita

Dolce Vita Reyes Ballet Flats

These ballet flats bring a classic silhouette to life in a pared-back, understated style.

Kelly & Katie Jayde Flat

Kelly & Katie Jayde Flat
DSW

Kelly & Katie Jayde Flat

Lilac flats are playful and perfect for summer. These shoes are highly rated on DSW.

$65 $35

Shop Now

Sam Edelman Miranda Mary Jane Flat

Sam Edelman Miranda Mary Jane Flat
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Miranda Mary Jane Flat

Mesh ballet flats are all the rage this summer, and these stunning mesh flats with a contrasting cap toe perfectly capture the trend.

Margaux The Demi

Margaux The Demi
Margaux

Margaux The Demi

Designed with high-quality Italian leather, these best-selling ballet flats mold to your foot over time to give you the best support possible. 

Journee Collection Seralinn Ballet Flat

Journee Collection Seralinn Ballet Flat
DSW

Journee Collection Seralinn Ballet Flat

Gingham is summer's official pattern. You can get these flats with a super cute Mary Jane bow in tan (above), green, blue or black gingham print.

$75 $50

Shop Now

Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet

Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet

Crafted for women on the go, these Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet flats have a patented design that allows you to fold them up and put them in your bag. For summer you can get these ballet slippers with the signature Tory Burch logo in dew blue.

Pilcro Woven Ballet Flats

Pilcro Woven Ballet Flats
Anthropologie

Pilcro Woven Ballet Flats

Whether you're heading to a beachside dinner or a picnic in the park, these woven ballet flats are the perfect choice for any occasion this summer.

Jessica Simpson 'Mandalaye' Leather Flat

Jessica Simpson 'Mandalaye' Leather Flat
Nordstrom

Jessica Simpson 'Mandalaye' Leather Flat

While black isn't your typical summer color, these ballet flats from Jessica Simpson are a footwear staple you can wear year round. The elastic that wraps around the ankle brings an extra dose of ballerina inspiration.

