The Bella Hadid-Approved Balletcore Trend Is Perfect for Spring 2023: Shop 15 Dance-Inspired Styles

By Lauren Gruber
From denim maxi skirts and cargo pants to metallic clothing and sheer layering, there are so many exciting new trends to try for spring 2023 — and we're about to welcome in another major style to try this season. Introducing balletcore, a feminine, sporty-chic way of dressing inspired by the elegant dance style.

In case you haven't noticed, ballet-inspired pieces have started making their way into the mainstream fashion scene over the past year. The Miu Miu ballet flats had a major moment with celebs including Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande and Rosalia rocking the style. Now, dance warm-up essentials such as shrugs, leg warmers and wrap sweaters alongside delicate details — think baby pink, lace and pleats — are all over our social media feeds for spring 2023. 

Whether you start small by layering lace tights under your skirts or go all-out with a petal pink workout set, the balletcore trend is one of our favorite styles to rock this season. Below, we've gathered 15 of the best balletcore-inspired pieces to add to your spring and summer wardrobe,

Madewell Ballet Wrap Top
Ballet Wrap Top
Madewell
Madewell Ballet Wrap Top

This delicate wrap sweater is perfect for transitioning from winter to spring with its soft, lightweight fabric.

$65$50
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"

lululemon's best-selling Align leggings are available in this sweet ballet pink shade.

$98
lululemon Align™ Long Sleeve Shirt
lululemon Align™ Long Sleeve Shirt
lululemon
lululemon Align™ Long Sleeve Shirt

Make it a matching set with this baby pink long sleeve, available in the same buttery-soft Align fabric.

$78$49
Alo Yoga Thrill Seeker Shrug
Alo Yoga Thrill Seeker Shrug
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Thrill Seeker Shrug

Break out your favorite camis and bra tops a little earlier this year thanks to this arm-warming shrug from Alo Yoga.

$64
JOEupin Women’s Round Toe Ballet Flats
JOEupin Women’s Round Toe Ballet Flats
Amazon
JOEupin Women’s Round Toe Ballet Flats

Get the look of the viral Miu Miu flats without the designer price tag with these satin flats — available in five colors.

$33
Halara Everyday Cloudful™ Air Lace Up A Line 2-in-1 Side Pocket Mini Skirt
Halara Everyday Cloudful™ Air Lace Up A Line 2-in-1 Side Pocket Mini Skirt
Halara
Halara Everyday Cloudful™ Air Lace Up A Line 2-in-1 Side Pocket Mini Skirt

Halara's wrap-style mini has built-in shorts underneath for comfort and coverage.

$30
Lavento Leg Warmers
Lavento Leg Warmers
Amazon
Lavento Leg Warmers

Add these leg warmers over a pair of leggings or under a skirt for an easy balletcore-inspired touch. 

$13
UO Satin Lace-Up Corset Top
UO Satin Lace-Up Corset Top
Urban Outfitters
UO Satin Lace-Up Corset Top

Lace-up details, such as this lilac-colored corset, just scream balletcore.

$79
Schutz Fanny Ballet Flat
Schutz Fanny Ballet Flat
Nordstrom
Schutz Fanny Ballet Flat

Another ballet flat option with a more weather-resistant leather exterior.

$128
Quince Washable Silk Mini Skirt
Quince Washable Silk Mini Skirt
Quince
Quince Washable Silk Mini Skirt

This 100% silk mini skirt is an affordable luxury for spring at just $50.

$50
Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top
Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top
Intimissimi
Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top

Made of ultra-soft modal and cashmere, this slightly sheer boatneck top is an elegant approach to the trend — available in 14 colors.

$49
Natori Lace Cut-Out Net Tights
Natori Lace Cut-Out Net Tights
Amazon
Natori Lace Cut-Out Net Tights

Layer these lace tights under skirts and dresses for a ballet-inspired twist.

$27
Capezio Women's Princess Camisole Leotard
Capezio Women's Princess Camisole Leotard
Amazon
Capezio Women's Princess Camisole Leotard

Pair this leotard from dancewear brand Capezio with sweats, shorts and skirts this season.

$28
UO Poppy Smocked Mini Dress
UO Poppy Smocked Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
UO Poppy Smocked Mini Dress

The voluminous skirt of this mini dress reminds us of a grown-up tutu in the best way.

$69
essie Ballet Slippers
essie Ballet Slippers
Amazon
essie Ballet Slippers

No balletcore look is complete without prim baby-pink nails.

$10$9

