From denim maxi skirts and cargo pants to metallic clothing and sheer layering, there are so many exciting new trends to try for spring 2023 — and we're about to welcome in another major style to try this season. Introducing balletcore, a feminine, sporty-chic way of dressing inspired by the elegant dance style.

In case you haven't noticed, ballet-inspired pieces have started making their way into the mainstream fashion scene over the past year. The Miu Miu ballet flats had a major moment with celebs including Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande and Rosalia rocking the style. Now, dance warm-up essentials such as shrugs, leg warmers and wrap sweaters alongside delicate details — think baby pink, lace and pleats — are all over our social media feeds for spring 2023.

Whether you start small by layering lace tights under your skirts or go all-out with a petal pink workout set, the balletcore trend is one of our favorite styles to rock this season. Below, we've gathered 15 of the best balletcore-inspired pieces to add to your spring and summer wardrobe,

Lavento Leg Warmers Amazon Lavento Leg Warmers Add these leg warmers over a pair of leggings or under a skirt for an easy balletcore-inspired touch. $13 Shop Now

