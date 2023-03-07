The Bella Hadid-Approved Balletcore Trend Is Perfect for Spring 2023: Shop 15 Dance-Inspired Styles
From denim maxi skirts and cargo pants to metallic clothing and sheer layering, there are so many exciting new trends to try for spring 2023 — and we're about to welcome in another major style to try this season. Introducing balletcore, a feminine, sporty-chic way of dressing inspired by the elegant dance style.
In case you haven't noticed, ballet-inspired pieces have started making their way into the mainstream fashion scene over the past year. The Miu Miu ballet flats had a major moment with celebs including Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande and Rosalia rocking the style. Now, dance warm-up essentials such as shrugs, leg warmers and wrap sweaters alongside delicate details — think baby pink, lace and pleats — are all over our social media feeds for spring 2023.
Whether you start small by layering lace tights under your skirts or go all-out with a petal pink workout set, the balletcore trend is one of our favorite styles to rock this season. Below, we've gathered 15 of the best balletcore-inspired pieces to add to your spring and summer wardrobe,
This delicate wrap sweater is perfect for transitioning from winter to spring with its soft, lightweight fabric.
lululemon's best-selling Align leggings are available in this sweet ballet pink shade.
Make it a matching set with this baby pink long sleeve, available in the same buttery-soft Align fabric.
Break out your favorite camis and bra tops a little earlier this year thanks to this arm-warming shrug from Alo Yoga.
Get the look of the viral Miu Miu flats without the designer price tag with these satin flats — available in five colors.
Halara's wrap-style mini has built-in shorts underneath for comfort and coverage.
Add these leg warmers over a pair of leggings or under a skirt for an easy balletcore-inspired touch.
Lace-up details, such as this lilac-colored corset, just scream balletcore.
Another ballet flat option with a more weather-resistant leather exterior.
This 100% silk mini skirt is an affordable luxury for spring at just $50.
Made of ultra-soft modal and cashmere, this slightly sheer boatneck top is an elegant approach to the trend — available in 14 colors.
Layer these lace tights under skirts and dresses for a ballet-inspired twist.
Pair this leotard from dancewear brand Capezio with sweats, shorts and skirts this season.
The voluminous skirt of this mini dress reminds us of a grown-up tutu in the best way.
No balletcore look is complete without prim baby-pink nails.
