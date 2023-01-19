The Y2K Trend Every It Girl Is Wearing: Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More Are Obsessed With Cargo Pants
Aside from their chiseled cheekbones, astronomical social media followings and coveted high fashion campaigns, what's one thing that Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber have in common? This season, it's cargo pants.
Along with all things Y2K — baby tees, mini skirts and low rise denim — cargo pants have been making a major comeback on the streets and in our favorite stores. Originally designed for military use, the cargo pant is easily recognizable for its many pockets and often relaxed fit. They can be styled a variety of ways, from graphic tees to corset tops and everything in between — a more laid-back alternative to your typical jeans or trousers.
Ready to jump in on the latest model-off-duty trend? We've got you covered with cargo pants in every shape, size and style. Whether you prefer slouchy low-rise, polished trousers or sleek faux leather, you're sure to find the right fit for you. Below, shop our favorite cargo pant picks from Urban Outfitters, Abercrombie, ASOS, Good American and more — starting at just $36.
Take a note from Emily Ratajkowski's style book and don these camo-printed cargo pants.
Rock the cargo trend while maintaining a polished look with these tailored pants from Abercrombie.
Take over 50% off this textured faux-leather option from Mango.
These straight-leg cargo pants will make your waist look snatched with a crossover waistband.
Sleek black leather, contrast stitching and an oversized fit make these pants perfect for a night out.
Winter whites are always a good idea, and these wide-leg cargos are perfect for year-round wear.
If you're craving the cargo pant look with a little more structure, this contrast-stitched denim option will do the trick.
Lean into the Y2K aesthetic with a pair of ultra-low rise pants — available in brown, green, cream and this rich blue — and sizes XXS-3X.
Available in seven different colors, this super-soft, seasonless staple is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. With a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping, these comfy cargo pants flatter all over.
You get the best of both worlds with these cargo-style low-rise jeans.
For an ultra-casual option, these jogger-style cargo pants are available in 12 colors and sizes XS-3X.
Stand out from the crowd in an adorable washed lilac hue, or go classic with olive or cream shades.
For a slightly dressier option, go for Princess Polly's satin cargo pants in black or light blue.
Made of 100% cotton, these cargo pants come in three different lengths to ensure a proper fit.
