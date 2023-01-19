Shopping

The Y2K Trend Every It Girl Is Wearing: Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More Are Obsessed With Cargo Pants

By Lauren Gruber
Aside from their chiseled cheekbones, astronomical social media followings and coveted high fashion campaigns, what's one thing that Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber have in common? This season, it's cargo pants.

Along with all things Y2K — baby tees, mini skirts and low rise denim — cargo pants have been making a major comeback on the streets and in our favorite stores. Originally designed for military use, the cargo pant is easily recognizable for its many pockets and often relaxed fit. They can be styled a variety of ways, from graphic tees to corset tops and everything in between — a more laid-back alternative to your typical jeans or trousers. 

Ready to jump in on the latest model-off-duty trend? We've got you covered with cargo pants in every shape, size and style. Whether you prefer slouchy low-rise, polished trousers or sleek faux leather, you're sure to find the right fit for you. Below, shop our favorite cargo pant picks from Urban Outfitters, Abercrombie, ASOS, Good American and more — starting at just $36.

UO Y2K Camo Cargo Pant
UO Y2K Camo Cargo Pant
Urban Outfitters
UO Y2K Camo Cargo Pant

Take a note from Emily Ratajkowski's style book and don these camo-printed cargo pants.

$79
ASOS DESIGN Curve Oversized Cargo Pants
ASOS DESIGN Curve Oversized Cargo Pants
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve Oversized Cargo Pants

At under $50, these perfectly baggy cargo pants are a steal — also available in black and white.

$43
Abercrombie and Fitch Sloane Tailored Cargo Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch Sloane Tailored Cargo Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Sloane Tailored Cargo Pant

Rock the cargo trend while maintaining a polished look with these tailored pants from Abercrombie.

$100
Mango Faux-Leather Cargo Pants
Mango Faux-Leather Cargo Pants
Mango
Mango Faux-Leather Cargo Pants

Take over 50% off this textured faux-leather option from Mango.

$80$36
Good American Crossover Cargo Pants
Good American Crossover Cargo Pants
Good American
Good American Crossover Cargo Pants

These straight-leg cargo pants will make your waist look snatched with a crossover waistband.

$140
Edikted Faye Faux Leather Cargo Pants
Edikted Faye Faux Leather Cargo Pants
Nordstrom
Edikted Faye Faux Leather Cargo Pants

Sleek black leather, contrast stitching and an oversized fit make these pants perfect for a night out.

$90
Warp + Weft SXF Plus Utility Straight 33"
Warp + Weft SXF Plus Utility Straight 33"
Warp + Weft
Warp + Weft SXF Plus Utility Straight 33"

Winter whites are always a good idea, and these wide-leg cargos are perfect for year-round wear.

$88$52
superdown Jenna Cargo Pant
superdown Jenna Cargo Pant
Revolve
superdown Jenna Cargo Pant

If you're craving the cargo pant look with a little more structure, this contrast-stitched denim option will do the trick.

$88
BDG Y2K Low-Rise Cargo Pant
BDG Y2K Low-Rise Cargo Pant
Urban Outfitters
BDG Y2K Low-Rise Cargo Pant

Lean into the Y2K aesthetic with a pair of ultra-low rise pants — available in brown, green, cream and this rich blue — and sizes XXS-3X.

$79
Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant
Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant
Spanx
Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant

Available in seven different colors, this super-soft, seasonless staple is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. With a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping, these comfy cargo pants flatter all over. 

$128$90
Express Low Rise Medium Wash Baggy Straight Cargo Jeans
Low Rise Medium Wash Baggy Straight Cargo Jeans
Express
Express Low Rise Medium Wash Baggy Straight Cargo Jeans

You get the best of both worlds with these cargo-style low-rise jeans.

$98
Libin Women's Cargo Joggers
Libin Women's Cargo Joggers
Libin
Libin Women's Cargo Joggers

For an ultra-casual option, these jogger-style cargo pants are available in 12 colors and sizes XS-3X.

$33
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Pant: Utility Edition
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Pant: Utility Edition
Madewell
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Pant: Utility Edition

Stand out from the crowd in an adorable washed lilac hue, or go classic with olive or cream shades.

$88
Princess Polly Zora Satin Cargo Pant
Princess Polly Zora Satin Cargo Pant
Princess Polly
Princess Polly Zora Satin Cargo Pant

For a slightly dressier option, go for Princess Polly's satin cargo pants in black or light blue.

$70
Abercrombie and Fitch Relaxed Utility Pants
Abercrombie and Fitch Relaxed Utility Pants
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Relaxed Utility Pants

Made of 100% cotton, these cargo pants come in three different lengths to ensure a proper fit.

$80

