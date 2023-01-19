Aside from their chiseled cheekbones, astronomical social media followings and coveted high fashion campaigns, what's one thing that Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber have in common? This season, it's cargo pants.

Along with all things Y2K — baby tees, mini skirts and low rise denim — cargo pants have been making a major comeback on the streets and in our favorite stores. Originally designed for military use, the cargo pant is easily recognizable for its many pockets and often relaxed fit. They can be styled a variety of ways, from graphic tees to corset tops and everything in between — a more laid-back alternative to your typical jeans or trousers.

Ready to jump in on the latest model-off-duty trend? We've got you covered with cargo pants in every shape, size and style. Whether you prefer slouchy low-rise, polished trousers or sleek faux leather, you're sure to find the right fit for you. Below, shop our favorite cargo pant picks from Urban Outfitters, Abercrombie, ASOS, Good American and more — starting at just $36.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why It's Time To Try Cargo Pants Like Hailey Bieber | Must-Have Moment This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Bella Hadid Channels Marilyn Monroe With Blonde Hair Transformation

Golden Globes Get The Look: Fashion Trends Inspired by the Red Carpet

Channel This Year's Hottest Trend — Barbiecore — With These 15 Pieces

Test Out Trendy Holiday Looks With Nuuly's Clothing Rental Service

The Cowboy Boots for Fall Under $200 From Amazon, Nordstrom, and ASOS

We're 'Not Okay' After Seeing Zoey Deutch's Y2K-Inspired Style

The Ultimate Y2K Fashion Shopping Guide Inspired by Celebs