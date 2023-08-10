The 15 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop for Every Budget, Size and Style
The weather might be cooling down soon, but peak wedding season is still in full swing through the end of October — which means you might have some weddings on the horizon to shop for. New seasons equal new styles, so it's time to hang up the breezy summer frocks that prevented you from overheating on the dance floor and try out some fall-ready wedding guest dresses.
Now that summer is on its way out, we're trading in bright prints and sweet pastels for rich autumnal hues, moody florals and sultry lace. Since you don't have to worry about sweating through your dresses as much, you can get a bit more experimental with layered silhouettes and decadent fabrics — think statement sleeves, voluminous skirts, and sumptuous velvet.
Whether you’re attending a black-tie affair or the wedding invitation simply reads "formal attire", there's a beautiful fall wedding guest dress for every venue, budget, dress code, size and style. Below, check out 15 stunning fall wedding guest dresses at every price point and get ready to dance the night away.
Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100
A chic one-shoulder neckline and waist cutout allow you to stand out in a subtle way.
You can totally rock florals for fall, especially in an autumnal tan and black color scheme.
A wedding guest dress you can never go wrong with. Available in eight different colors, this formal gown is perfect for any evening occasion.
Romantic, dark florals are perfect for cool weather weddings, and this dress ranges from a size XXS-3X.
Offered in nine different colors, this floor-length, mermaid-hem gown is a gorgeous choice for a black-tie wedding. The comfortable stretch material will have you re-wearing this polished dress for formal events throughout the year.
Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $200
A universally flattering sweetheart neckline and elegant floral pattern make this dress easy to dress up or down for any occasion.
Be the "something blue" at any autumn wedding with this glossy, side-ruched frock from Revolve.
This stunning emerald and orange color scheme just screams fall.
"I think this is the most gorgeous thing I have put on my body in a long time," raved one reviewer about this ruffle-hemmed midi (available in XXS-3X). "It fits so well and the neckline and length are both so flattering. I feel like an old school classic."
Dial up the romance in a cowl-neck maxi dress with a sweeping ruffled hem and swoon-worthy cowl back.
Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $300
Made of sumptuous 100% silk, this halter neck gown is a vision in lush green.
Warm, earthy tones and a tropical jaguar print make this dress perfect for transitional weather.
Turn up the heat in an off-the-shoulder velvet gown, available in sizes 0-26 and five colors.
Reformation's 100% silk dress is a timeless choice for any special event and comes in 12 other patterns and colors.
This little black dress is anything but basic thanks to an asymmetrical feather hem.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 15 Best Dresses to Transition Your Wardrobe From Summer to Fall
Shop the Best Going-Out Tops for Fall
Coach’s Back-to-School Styles Are Here: Shop New Styles for Fall
Here’s Why Abercrombie Is Our Go-To for Fall Wardrobe Essentials
The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop Now
How to Have a 'Meg Ryan Fall' — The Fall Fashion Trend Loved on TikTok
Start Your Fall-Fashion Shopping Now with Everlane's 25% Off Sale
J. Crew Back-to-School Sale: Save 30% on Kids' Fall Fashion Essentials