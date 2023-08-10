Style

The 15 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop for Every Budget, Size and Style

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie

The weather might be cooling down soon, but peak wedding season is still in full swing through the end of October — which means you might have some weddings on the horizon to shop for. New seasons equal new styles, so it's time to hang up the breezy summer frocks that prevented you from overheating on the dance floor and try out some fall-ready wedding guest dresses

Now that summer is on its way out, we're trading in bright prints and sweet pastels for rich autumnal hues, moody florals and sultry lace. Since you don't have to worry about sweating through your dresses as much, you can get a bit more experimental with layered silhouettes and decadent fabrics — think statement sleeves, voluminous skirts, and sumptuous velvet.

Whether you’re attending a black-tie affair or the wedding invitation simply reads "formal attire", there's a beautiful fall wedding guest dress for every venue, budget, dress code, size and style. Below, check out 15 stunning fall wedding guest dresses at every price point and get ready to dance the night away. 

Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100

superdown Lilian Strapless Dress
superdown Lilian Strapless Dress
Revolve
superdown Lilian Strapless Dress

A chic one-shoulder neckline and waist cutout allow you to stand out in a subtle way.

$88
The Drop Women's Makenna Strappy Cross Front Smocked Back Midi Dress
The Drop Women's Makenna Strappy Cross Front Smocked Back Midi Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Makenna Strappy Cross Front Smocked Back Midi Dress

You can totally rock florals for fall, especially in an autumnal tan and black color scheme.

$65
BUPT Women's Formal V Neck Mermaid Dress
BUPT Women's Formal V Neck Mermaid Dress
Amazon
BUPT Women's Formal V Neck Mermaid Dress

A wedding guest dress you can never go wrong with. Available in eight different colors, this formal gown is perfect for any evening occasion.

$70$50
Lulus Molinetto Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Molinetto Burgundy Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Lulu's
Lulus Molinetto Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Romantic, dark florals are perfect for cool weather weddings, and this dress ranges from a size XXS-3X.

$99
WOOSEA Women's High Neck Mermaid Evening Dress
WOOSEA Women's High Neck Mermaid Evening Dress
Amazon
WOOSEA Women's High Neck Mermaid Evening Dress

Offered in nine different colors, this floor-length, mermaid-hem gown is a gorgeous choice for a black-tie wedding. The comfortable stretch material will have you re-wearing this polished dress for formal events throughout the year. 

$66$60

Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $200

Abercrombie and Fitch Satin High-Slit Maxi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin High-Slit Maxi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin High-Slit Maxi Dress

A universally flattering sweetheart neckline and elegant floral pattern make this dress easy to dress up or down for any occasion.

$140
Elliat Cassini Dress
Elliat Cassini Dress
Revolve
Elliat Cassini Dress

Be the "something blue" at any autumn wedding with this glossy, side-ruched frock from Revolve.

$189
ASTR the Label Quinn Midi Dress
ASTR the Label Quinn Midi Dress
Revolve
ASTR the Label Quinn Midi Dress

This stunning emerald and orange color scheme just screams fall.

$148
The Ariana Square-Neck Asymmetrical Ruffle-Hem Dress
The Ariana Square-Neck Asymmetrical Ruffle-Hem Dress
Anthropologie
The Ariana Square-Neck Asymmetrical Ruffle-Hem Dress

"I think this is the most gorgeous thing I have put on my body in a long time," raved one reviewer about this ruffle-hemmed midi (available in XXS-3X). "It fits so well and the neckline and length are both so flattering. I feel like an old school classic."

$170
Free People Zelda Maxi Dress
Free People Zelda Maxi Dress
Free People
Free People Zelda Maxi Dress

Dial up the romance in a cowl-neck maxi dress with a sweeping ruffled hem and swoon-worthy cowl back.

$168

Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $300

Banana Republic Kaia Silk Midi Dress
Banana Republic Kaia Silk Midi Dress
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Kaia Silk Midi Dress

Made of sumptuous 100% silk, this halter neck gown is a vision in lush green.

$250
Farm Rio Beige Jungle Panther Lenzing™ Ecovero™ Viscose Midi Dress
Farm Rio Beige Jungle Panther Lenzing™ Ecovero™ Viscose Midi Dress
Farm Rio
Farm Rio Beige Jungle Panther Lenzing™ Ecovero™ Viscose Midi Dress

Warm, earthy tones and a tropical jaguar print make this dress perfect for transitional weather.

$265
Jenny Yoo Issa Off-The-Shoulder Stretch Velvet Column Gown
Jenny Yoo Issa Off-The-Shoulder Stretch Velvet Column Gown
Anthropologie
Jenny Yoo Issa Off-The-Shoulder Stretch Velvet Column Gown

Turn up the heat in an off-the-shoulder velvet gown, available in sizes 0-26 and five colors.

$295
Reformation Frankie Silk Dress
Reformation Frankie Silk Dress
Reformation
Reformation Frankie Silk Dress

Reformation's 100% silk dress is a timeless choice for any special event and comes in 12 other patterns and colors.

$298
Amanda Uprichard X Revolve Kenda Gown
Amanda Uprichard X Revolve Kenda Gown
Revolve
Amanda Uprichard X Revolve Kenda Gown

This little black dress is anything but basic thanks to an asymmetrical feather hem.

$298

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Dresses to Transition Your Wardrobe From Summer to Fall

Shop the Best Going-Out Tops for Fall

Coach’s Back-to-School Styles Are Here: Shop New Styles for Fall

Here’s Why Abercrombie Is Our Go-To for Fall Wardrobe Essentials

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop Now

How to Have a 'Meg Ryan Fall' — The Fall Fashion Trend Loved on TikTok

Start Your Fall-Fashion Shopping Now with Everlane's 25% Off Sale

J. Crew Back-to-School Sale: Save 30% on Kids' Fall Fashion Essentials