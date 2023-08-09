Style

The Best Dresses to Transition Your Wardrobe From Summer to Fall, Starting at Just $55

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
dresses
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn't mean dress season is over — in fact, it's only just begun. Fall is undeniably one of the best seasons for fashion, and there's still plenty of time to sport some stunning maxis, minis and everything in between this season. 

Once the heat settles down, we'll be able to wear some of our favorite looks without sweating profusely: mini dresses with boots, curve-hugging sweater dresses, elegant mock-neck midis and so much more. To help you get excited for pumpkin spice season, we've rounded up the 15 best fall dresses to help you transition your wardrobe in style.

The allover denim trend is still going strong, and this mini from Abercrombie's new collection is just dying to be worn with knee-high boots. For something a little more daring, Urban Outfitter's funky printed midi is a simple way to make a statement. And if you're all about luxe fabrics for the colder months, LILYSILK's 100% cashmere sweater dress is a steal at under $200.

Whether you're on the hunt for easy office outfits, sultry date night looks or versatile pieces that work for any occasion, our shortlist of the best fall dresses has got you covered. Below, check out our 15 favorite fall dresses, starting at just $55.

Best Fall Dresses Under $100

Abercrombie and Fitch Shell Denim Mini Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Shell Denim Mini Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Shell Denim Mini Dress

Pair this denim mini with knee-high boots for an effortless look.

$80
Banana Republic Sweetheart Midi Sweater Dress
Banana Republic Sweetheart Midi Sweater Dress
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Sweetheart Midi Sweater Dress

A sweetheart neckline and soft ribbed fabric makes this midi dress perfect for date night.

$130$62
The Drop Women's @caralynmirand Ruffle-Neck Tiered Mini Dress
The Drop Women's @caralynmirand Ruffle-Neck Tiered Mini Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's @caralynmirand Ruffle-Neck Tiered Mini Dress

This versatile mini can take you from the workplace to weekends with ease. 

$55
Free People Essential Slim Midi
Free People Essential Slim Midi
Free People
Free People Essential Slim Midi

"I am so in love with this dress I bought it in 3 colors," one reviewer praised this midi. "It is beyond comfortable... it's like a soft nightgown that I can look good in and wear out - do yourself a favor and purchase!"

$60
UO Kalina Ponte Mini Dress
UO Kalina Ponte Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
UO Kalina Ponte Mini Dress

Contrast stitching and a structured A-line skirt gives this little black dress a unique look.

$59
Silence + Noise Jayden Mock Neck Dress
Silence + Noise Jayden Mock Neck Dress
Urban Outfitters
Silence + Noise Jayden Mock Neck Dress

Make a statement in this curve-hugging high-neck dress with an eclectic patchwork print. 

$69
Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress
Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress
Everlane
Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress

Side pockets and patch pockets means this dress can keep all of your essentials on hand.

$98
Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
Quince
Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress

100% silk fabric makes this slip dress a luxurious choice for any season — and a steal at just $80.

$80

Best Fall Dresses Over $100

LILYSILK Classic Turtleneck Cashmere Dress
LILYSILK
LILYSILK
LILYSILK Classic Turtleneck Cashmere Dress

Made of 100% A-Grade cashmere, you'll wear this sumptuous, soft sweater dress over and over.

$199
Good American Turtleneck Midi Dress
Good American Turtleneck Midi Dress
Good American
Good American Turtleneck Midi Dress

This elegant midi from Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's Good American is made from a soft, sculpitng fabric to hug your curves.

$120
Farm Rio Bright Flora Long-Sleeve Mini Dress
Farm Rio Bright Flora Long-Sleeve Mini Dress
Anthropologie
Farm Rio Bright Flora Long-Sleeve Mini Dress

Lush florals in autumnal hues make this dress perfect for transitioning into fall.

$235
French Connection Whisper Double Breasted Blazer Dress
French Connection Whisper Double Breasted Blazer Dress
Nordstrom
French Connection Whisper Double Breasted Blazer Dress

Feel pretty and powerful in this double-breasted blazer dress from French Connection.

$148
Reformation Nataly Knit Dress
Reformation Nataly Knit Dress
Reformation
Reformation Nataly Knit Dress

A sleek mini made of 88% organic cotton with a touch of spandex for a comfortable and flattering fit.

$148
Free People x Intimately FP Worth The Wait Slip
Free People x Intimately FP Worth The Wait Slip
Revolve
Free People x Intimately FP Worth The Wait Slip

The '90s slip dress trend is here to stay, and we love the lingerie-inspired silhouette of this floral maxi.

$108
Minnie Rose Cotton/Cashmere Frayed Edge Tank Dress
Minnie Rose Cotton/Cashmere Frayed Edge Tank Dress
Saks Fifth Avenue
Minnie Rose Cotton/Cashmere Frayed Edge Tank Dress

Slip into this chic cashmere-blend maxi that pairs with everything from sandals to boots.

$225

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Have a 'Meg Ryan Fall' — The Fall Fashion Trend Loved on TikTok

Start Your Fall-Fashion Shopping Now with Everlane's 25% Off Sale

Save 30% On Madewell's Best Styles for Summer

17 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress

The Best White Dresses to Wear On and After Labor Day

Take 20% off Summer Fashion at Lulu's End of Season Sale

The Best Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Upgrade Your Summer Fashion