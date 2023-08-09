Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn't mean dress season is over — in fact, it's only just begun. Fall is undeniably one of the best seasons for fashion, and there's still plenty of time to sport some stunning maxis, minis and everything in between this season.

Once the heat settles down, we'll be able to wear some of our favorite looks without sweating profusely: mini dresses with boots, curve-hugging sweater dresses, elegant mock-neck midis and so much more. To help you get excited for pumpkin spice season, we've rounded up the 15 best fall dresses to help you transition your wardrobe in style.

The allover denim trend is still going strong, and this mini from Abercrombie's new collection is just dying to be worn with knee-high boots. For something a little more daring, Urban Outfitter's funky printed midi is a simple way to make a statement. And if you're all about luxe fabrics for the colder months, LILYSILK's 100% cashmere sweater dress is a steal at under $200.

Whether you're on the hunt for easy office outfits, sultry date night looks or versatile pieces that work for any occasion, our shortlist of the best fall dresses has got you covered. Below, check out our 15 favorite fall dresses, starting at just $55.

Best Fall Dresses Under $100

Free People Essential Slim Midi Free People Free People Essential Slim Midi "I am so in love with this dress I bought it in 3 colors," one reviewer praised this midi. "It is beyond comfortable... it's like a soft nightgown that I can look good in and wear out - do yourself a favor and purchase!" $60 Shop Now

Best Fall Dresses Over $100

