The Best Dresses to Transition Your Wardrobe From Summer to Fall, Starting at Just $55
Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn't mean dress season is over — in fact, it's only just begun. Fall is undeniably one of the best seasons for fashion, and there's still plenty of time to sport some stunning maxis, minis and everything in between this season.
Once the heat settles down, we'll be able to wear some of our favorite looks without sweating profusely: mini dresses with boots, curve-hugging sweater dresses, elegant mock-neck midis and so much more. To help you get excited for pumpkin spice season, we've rounded up the 15 best fall dresses to help you transition your wardrobe in style.
The allover denim trend is still going strong, and this mini from Abercrombie's new collection is just dying to be worn with knee-high boots. For something a little more daring, Urban Outfitter's funky printed midi is a simple way to make a statement. And if you're all about luxe fabrics for the colder months, LILYSILK's 100% cashmere sweater dress is a steal at under $200.
Whether you're on the hunt for easy office outfits, sultry date night looks or versatile pieces that work for any occasion, our shortlist of the best fall dresses has got you covered. Below, check out our 15 favorite fall dresses, starting at just $55.
Best Fall Dresses Under $100
Pair this denim mini with knee-high boots for an effortless look.
A sweetheart neckline and soft ribbed fabric makes this midi dress perfect for date night.
This versatile mini can take you from the workplace to weekends with ease.
"I am so in love with this dress I bought it in 3 colors," one reviewer praised this midi. "It is beyond comfortable... it's like a soft nightgown that I can look good in and wear out - do yourself a favor and purchase!"
Contrast stitching and a structured A-line skirt gives this little black dress a unique look.
Make a statement in this curve-hugging high-neck dress with an eclectic patchwork print.
Side pockets and patch pockets means this dress can keep all of your essentials on hand.
100% silk fabric makes this slip dress a luxurious choice for any season — and a steal at just $80.
Best Fall Dresses Over $100
Made of 100% A-Grade cashmere, you'll wear this sumptuous, soft sweater dress over and over.
This elegant midi from Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's Good American is made from a soft, sculpitng fabric to hug your curves.
Lush florals in autumnal hues make this dress perfect for transitioning into fall.
Feel pretty and powerful in this double-breasted blazer dress from French Connection.
A sleek mini made of 88% organic cotton with a touch of spandex for a comfortable and flattering fit.
The '90s slip dress trend is here to stay, and we love the lingerie-inspired silhouette of this floral maxi.
Slip into this chic cashmere-blend maxi that pairs with everything from sandals to boots.
