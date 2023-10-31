Style

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Levi's Jackets: Shop Popular Denim & Sherpa Styles for Fall 2023

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Levi's Denim Jacket
Levi's
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:45 AM PDT, October 31, 2023

Whether you prefer modern styles or vintage-inspired silhouettes, this style staple belongs in your fall wardrobe.

The temperatures are cooling down past "sweater weather" making jackets be on the top of our list for our fall fashion. Adding a jean jacket to your outfit is the perfect way to layer it, especially on colder fall days. An all-time classic that becomes your new go-to, you can wear a denim jacket with just about anything — casual or dressy. Levi's jean jackets have been a trusted essential for decades and are undeniably iconic. Now's the perfect time to get your new wardrobe staple because Amazon just put dozens of Levi's jackets on sale with their early Black Friday deals. 

Shop Levi's Deals

There are plenty of Levi's styles to choose from at Amazon's sale. The cool and casual Levi's Original Trucker Jacket is a bestseller and has been popular since the late '60s — and it's currently 40% off. Whether you're going for an oversized look or the timeless Sherpa Trucker Jacket for the cooler days, there are tons of denim jacket options to choose from at these can't-miss early Black Friday prices. 

Below, shop our favorite Levi's jean jackets from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale to refresh your wardrobe for fall. 

The Best Amazon Deals on Men's Levi's Denim Jackets

Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket

Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket

Sometimes the situation calls for a trucker denim jacket. 

$90 $80

Shop Now

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket adds warmth to any outfit. In addition to a sherpa neckline, the sleeves are quilted to keep you comfortable on chilly days.

$108 $55 and up

Shop Now

Levi's Men's Hybrid Hoodie Trucker Jacket

Levi's Men's Hybrid Hoodie Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Hybrid Hoodie Trucker Jacket

Levi's Hybrid Hoodie Trucker Jacket will have you looking effortlessly cool this fall. 

$98 $78

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Women's Levi's Denim Jackets

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket

The classic denim jacket designed for women has the rugged look with a petite fit. It's definitely on our list of cute jackets for a fall wardrobe. 

$90 $54

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

Every woman needs a classic denim jacket in their closet — and this Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket from Levi's boasts a chest pocket, jean flair that never goes out of style.

$98 $41

Shop Now

Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket

This Sherpa-lined jean jacket is made for a stylish woman.

$108 $100

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 50% On Cold-Weather Fashion Essentials at J.Crew Today

Style

Save Up to 50% On Cold-Weather Fashion Essentials at J.Crew Today

The Amazon Fashion Holiday Gift Guide Is Here: Shop the Best Gifts from UGG, Levi's, Kate Spade and More

Gifts

The Amazon Fashion Holiday Gift Guide Is Here: Shop the Best Gifts from UGG, Levi's, Kate Spade and More

15 Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Layer Over Any Outfit

Style

15 Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Layer Over Any Outfit

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop for Fall

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop for Fall

The Best Cozy Cardigans for Fall: Shop Stylish Knits from Abercrombie, Amazon, Madewell and More

Best Lists

The Best Cozy Cardigans for Fall: Shop Stylish Knits from Abercrombie, Amazon, Madewell and More

The Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

Style

The Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

Level Up Your Fall Fashion Game With the Best Denim Shirts for Men and Women

Style

Level Up Your Fall Fashion Game With the Best Denim Shirts for Men and Women

The 10 Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP

Best Lists

The 10 Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Skechers Shoes: Save on Best-Selling Sneakers Starting at $23

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Skechers Shoes: Save on Best-Selling Sneakers Starting at $23

The Best Menswear Deals on Amazon to Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe: Shop Levi's, Adidas, Columbia and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Menswear Deals on Amazon to Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe: Shop Levi's, Adidas, Columbia and More

Brooklinen's Friends & Family Sale Is Here to Prep You for Cooler Temps: Save 20% on Cozy Bedding

Sales & Deals

Brooklinen's Friends & Family Sale Is Here to Prep You for Cooler Temps: Save 20% on Cozy Bedding

20 Internet-Famous Fall Fashion Finds on Amazon to Add to Your Closet

Style

20 Internet-Famous Fall Fashion Finds on Amazon to Add to Your Closet

The Best Jean Skirts for Fall 2023: Shop Denim Maxi Skirts, Low-Rise Mini Skirts and More

Style

The Best Jean Skirts for Fall 2023: Shop Denim Maxi Skirts, Low-Rise Mini Skirts and More

Oprah’s Favorite Spanx Loungewear Set Now Comes in New Fall Colors

Style

Oprah’s Favorite Spanx Loungewear Set Now Comes in New Fall Colors

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and More Love This Fall Denim Trend

Style

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and More Love This Fall Denim Trend

Tags: