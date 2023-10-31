The temperatures are cooling down past "sweater weather" making jackets be on the top of our list for our fall fashion. Adding a jean jacket to your outfit is the perfect way to layer it, especially on colder fall days. An all-time classic that becomes your new go-to, you can wear a denim jacket with just about anything — casual or dressy. Levi's jean jackets have been a trusted essential for decades and are undeniably iconic. Now's the perfect time to get your new wardrobe staple because Amazon just put dozens of Levi's jackets on sale with their early Black Friday deals.

There are plenty of Levi's styles to choose from at Amazon's sale. The cool and casual Levi's Original Trucker Jacket is a bestseller and has been popular since the late '60s — and it's currently 40% off. Whether you're going for an oversized look or the timeless Sherpa Trucker Jacket for the cooler days, there are tons of denim jacket options to choose from at these can't-miss early Black Friday prices.

Below, shop our favorite Levi's jean jackets from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale to refresh your wardrobe for fall.

The Best Amazon Deals on Men's Levi's Denim Jackets

The Best Amazon Deals on Women's Levi's Denim Jackets

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket Amazon Levi's Original Trucker Jacket The classic denim jacket designed for women has the rugged look with a petite fit. It's definitely on our list of cute jackets for a fall wardrobe. $90 $54 Shop Now

