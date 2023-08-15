The 10 Best Jean Jackets For Layering This Fall And Beyond
As the summer season starts to wind down, hot sweaty days will slowly turn into chilly ones, so having a jacket on hand is a must. If you're on the hunt for the perfect year-round lightweight layer, consider adding a denim jacket to your fall wardrobe that you can wear for fall and beyond.
We've seen plenty of trends this past summer — from the coastal cowgirl aesthetic to mermaidcore and strappy swimsuits — but jean jackets will always be in style. They go with virtually everything in your closet and can easily be layered under heavier coats for colder days. Plus, they come in so many colors, sizes and shapes to flatter your personal style. Whether you prefer a light or dark wash, cropped or oversized, there's a denim jacket option out there for you.
Below, we've gathered the best denim jackets to add to your closet this summer. Between PAIGE's vintage-inspired distressing to Topshop's edgy dark wash and Superdown's statement crystal fringe option, there is no shortage of adorable styles to add to your fall wardrobe.
Pair this cropped, dark-wash jacket from Reformation with its matching skirt to rock the head-to-toe denim trend.
Levi's original jean jacket just gets better over time from natural wear through all seasons — available in standard and plus sizes.
White denim and a slightly oversized fit are right on trend for summer.
The contrast stitching on this medium-wash jacket from Abercrombie makes it stand out.
Unisex and available in sizes XS-XXL, Everlane's dropped shoulder jacket is designed to flatter every body.
For a slightly edgier look, opt for a black wash instead of classic blue.
Light distressing and vintage silver buttons give this soft denim jacket a perfectly worn-in look.
"So cute and goes with literally everything," said one happy reviewer about this crystal fringe-accented jacket. "A great way to elevate an otherwise basic closet staple."
This option from classic denim brand Wrangler is a steal at under $50 — and available in eight washes.
The relaxed fit and soft beige shade of this jacket means it will go with virtually everything in your closet.
