As the temperatures start to drop, the best fall jackets for men will do more than keep you warm. They're stylish and versatile enough to complete all your fall outfits as the days get even brisker. Whether you're leaf peeping or seeking spooky thrills at a haunted house, layering on a jacket is an easy way to make any outfit more interesting and comfortable.

Fall is one of our favorite seasons for fashion as it allows us to get more creative with our personal style. You can never go wrong with a classic Levi's jean jacket — especially when it's lined with sherpa — but Abercrombie's mac coat is undeniably stylish at just $45. Don’t count out seasonal favorites like leather jackets and lightweight puffers. If you prefer something more practical, Columbia's rain jacket is a durable choice for inclement weather.

To help you elevate your look, we've found the best fall jackets for men in 2023. Whether you prefer luxe leather or humble denim, a sleek bomber or sporty windbreaker, there's a perfect jacket out there for every budget, size and style. Below, check out 15 stylish fall jackets to wear all season long.

The Best Fall Jackets for Men

Alex Mill Frontier Jacket Alex Mill Alex Mill Frontier Jacket Inspired by a 1950's hunting jacket, this Alex Mill jacket embraces fall with its plaid flannel interior. It's garment dyed for a brilliantly beautiful denim wash and we love the contrast corduroy collar for that extra touch of style. $225 Shop Now

