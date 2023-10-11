Stay warm and stylish in our top picks for men's fall jackets.
As the temperatures start to drop, the best fall jackets for men will do more than keep you warm. They're stylish and versatile enough to complete all your fall outfits as the days get even brisker. Whether you're leaf peeping or seeking spooky thrills at a haunted house, layering on a jacket is an easy way to make any outfit more interesting and comfortable.
Fall is one of our favorite seasons for fashion as it allows us to get more creative with our personal style. You can never go wrong with a classic Levi's jean jacket — especially when it's lined with sherpa — but Abercrombie's mac coat is undeniably stylish at just $45. Don’t count out seasonal favorites like leather jackets and lightweight puffers. If you prefer something more practical, Columbia's rain jacket is a durable choice for inclement weather.
To help you elevate your look, we've found the best fall jackets for men in 2023. Whether you prefer luxe leather or humble denim, a sleek bomber or sporty windbreaker, there's a perfect jacket out there for every budget, size and style. Below, check out 15 stylish fall jackets to wear all season long.
The Best Fall Jackets for Men
Alex Mill Frontier Jacket
Inspired by a 1950's hunting jacket, this Alex Mill jacket embraces fall with its plaid flannel interior. It's garment dyed for a brilliantly beautiful denim wash and we love the contrast corduroy collar for that extra touch of style.
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
This sherpa-lined denim jacket from Levi's adds a casual layer of style to any fall outfit. Grab it while it's still on sale.
J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Canvas Work Jacket
Inspired by traditional workwear and classic outdoor gear, this classic is reworked with tough cotton canvas and modern details like a corduroy collar and a zip pocket at the chest to keep your wallet or phone in one place.
Tbmpoy Windproof Bomber Jacket
This bomber, which comes in 14 bold colors for fall, is so well-priced you might even want to get more than one.
Quince 100% Leather Café Racer Jacket
At just $200, this genuine leather jacket is a steal.
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Fight off the elements while looking stylish in this two-tone windbreaker from Nike.
Levi's Men's Faux Leather Varsity Bomber Jacket
You can never go wrong with an effortlessly cool faux leather bomber jacket.
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Water Resistant Performance Bomber Jacket
Reviewers praise this Tommy Hilfiger bomber's excellent quality and stylish fit.
Lucky Brand Trucker Jacket
Don't miss your chance to shop this signature denim jacket from Lucky while it's on sale.
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
With a stow-away hood, this waterproof, lightweight jacket is ideal for unpredictable days.
Open Edit Suede Moto Jacket
This genuine suede jacket from Open Edit is on sale for just $200.
Berne Men's Highland Washed Hooded Jacket
This jacket features brass rivets on all stress points, a three-piece hood with drawstring, knit cuffs and a waistband to keep heat in and prevent heat loss.
L.L. Bean Men's BeanBuilt Canvas Shirt Jacket
For a no-fuss jacket that goes with everything, L.L. Bean's utility shirt jacket will do the trick.
Levi's Men's Washed Cotton Military Jacket
With 100% cotton fabric, this jacket is lightweight and the perfect staple.
Calvin Klein Men's Water Resistant Soft Shell
This lightweight shell from Calvin Klein isn't just stylish and colorful, it's also water-resistant to help protect you against unpredictable weather.
Abercrombie and Fitch Lightweight Mac Coat
This lightweight cotton-blend overcoat instantly elevates any outfit.
RELATED CONTENT:
Style