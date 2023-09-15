The bomber jacket is the latest 'it' piece that fashion-lovers are claiming as this season's hottest trend — learn more about it here.
The still-skyrocketing temperatures can make it hard to believe that the summer heat will ever end, but rest assured, the autumn chill will set in sooner than you realize. To prepare for upcoming brisk fall days, we're stocking our wardrobes with plenty of cold-weather fashion essentials — including the effortlessly cool bomber jacket.
The military-inspired silhouette dates back to the 1930s with a series of jacket styles created for America's armed forces, such as the B-15, and evolved into the shape we know today in the early 1950s, the MA-1. The style didn't hit civilians until the 1960s, when the rise of British counter-culture started to adopt bomber jackets as part of their everyday aesthetic, according to High Snobiety.
The jacket was synonymous with working-class individuals and eventually the grunge and alt-rock movements of the late '90s and early 2000s. By then, the bomber jacket started appearing in high fashion — such as Raf Simons' Spring/Summer 2000 collection — and has remained a subversive street style essential for men and women ever since.
Alpha Industries Women's MA-1 Flight Jacket
For the real deal, go for a bomber jacket from U.S. military outfitter Alpha Industries.
This season, we're seeing literal interpretations of the original MA-1 military jacket as well as modern spins with experimental colors, eye-catching patterns, and luxe textures, including leather, fur, shearling and sherpa. Given its simple silhouette, the bomber jacket is incredibly easy to style — it looks just as great juxtaposed with feminine dresses as it does with military-inspired boots such as Doc Martens. Below, shop our favorite versions of the edgy style staple for fall 2023.
The Best Bomber Jackets for Women 2023
Levis Women's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket
Reviewers praised this faux leather jacket for its high-quality feel and perfectly oversized fit.
Mango Bomber-Style Cardigan With Pockets
Keep it cozy in a knit cotton-blend cardigan with a bomber-style collar.
Avec Les Filles Bomber Jacket
Contrast leather trim and structured shoulders give this bomber a unique look.
Carhartt Women's Crawford Bomber Jacket
Available in sizes XS-3X and five colors, this 100% cotton Carhartt jacket is right on trend for fall.
Abercrombie and Fitch Nylon Bomber Jacket
This water- and wind-resistant nylon pick from Abercrombie features a trendy, slightly oversized fit.
Alo Yoga Faux Fur Urbanite Bomber Jacket
A snuggly faux fur lining makes this bomber jacket ideal for braving the late autumn chill.
Nike Sportswear Reversible Bomber Jacket
Get two jackets in one with this reversible bomber from Nike.
Banana Republic Moab Jean Jacket
Made of 100% cotton, this ecru bomber jacket is the perfect weight for transitional seasons.
Patagonia Women's Zemer Bomber Jacket
Lightweight yet incredibly warm, this padded bomber from sustainable outdoor wear brand Patagonia has a weather-resistant shell.
Overland Lacey Shearling Sheepskin Bomber Jacket
If you're willing to invest in a genuine shearling bomber you'll wear for decades to come, we recommend this stunning option from Overland.
Mango Cargo Pocket Bomber
Cargo pants aren't the only utility style making a comeback —this off-white cargo bomber makes it easy to transition from summer to fall.
Levi's Women's Melanie Bomber Jacket
At under $50, this classic Levi's bomber jacket is a steal.
Alo Yoga Cropped Break Line Bomber Jacket
For a sporty option, Alo Yoga's cropped bomber made from soft tricot fabric is perfect for pairing with your activewear sets.
