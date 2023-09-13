Celebs are loving this shiny new trend for fall — and it's so easy to incorporate into your wardrobe.
Along with head-to-toe red and the naked dress look, one of the biggest trends we saw from the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet (correction, the VMAs pink carpet!) is metallics.
Between Olivia Rodrigo's simple silver gown, Cardi B's sculptural hair clip-covered masterpiece and Shakira's cutout gold dress that showed off her enviable figure, the MTV Moonman awards weren't the only shiny things that caught our eye last night.
Typically reserved for New Year's Eve parties and Halloween, the spangly style is surprisingly easy to incorporate into both everyday outfits and going-out looks. If you're looking for a subtle way to incorporate metallics, stick to accessories: gold or silver boots are an eye-catching accent to your favorite jeans and trousers and lustrous bags go with practically every outfit — especially if you match them to your jewelry.
For a bolder take on the trend, try adding a metallic statement piece to your wardrobe: a dress for special events, gleaming pants and tops for a night out, and shiny blazers to keep it professional for daytime. Colorful metallic clothes and accessories will also help you stand out from the crowd — try experimenting with pink, blue or purple pieces.
Below, we've gathered the best metallic pieces to rock this fall, from subtle to statement. Whether you're looking for an unexpected addition to your everyday wardrobe or a flashy new style for evening outings, you're bound to find something you love.
AllSaints Hadley Metallic Dress
Bring the drama in a shining silver slip dress with a flattering cowl neck and bias-cut silhouette.
Charles & Keith Metallic Charlot Bag - Silver
Celeb-loved accessory brand Charles & Keith is right on trend with this metallic bag for your next night out.
L'Academie Merla Top
Add this gleaming gold turtleneck to your fall wardrobe to dress up your favorite pair of jeans.
Abercrombie and Fitch Vegan Leather '90s Straight Pant
Abercrombie's best-selling leather pants are now available in a metallic silver colorway — and they come in Curve Love for wider hips.
Free People Drop Everything Bias Slip
Available in metallic rose, yellow gold, silver, light green and dark green, this surprisingly versatile dress can be worn on its own or under your favorite fall sweaters.
Dolce Vita Arabel Loafers
Distressed silver leather gives these simple loafers a unique twist.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Strappy Back Cami
While its technically lingerie, we would totally wear this top with wide-legged trousers or a skirt for a party-ready look.
Anten Pink Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings
These chunky teardrop-shaped earrings are an affordable way to shake up your jewelry collection at just $5.
Retrofête Sonja Rib Knit Dress
Sweater dresses are a natural choice for fall, and Retrofête takes the trend up a notch with metallic purple fabric and a waist-flattering graphic panel.
Franco Sarto Katherine Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
Combine two of the season's biggest trends with knee-high boots in a shimmering chrome.
Miss Circle The Glint Rose Gold Ruched Chiffon Long Maxi Dress
This curve-hugging gown is a more subtle take on the shiny trend with a soft rose gold color and a curve-hugging silhouette.
Coach Nolita 19 With Puffy Diamond Quilting
At under $100, this bag adds an affordable metallic touch to your wardrobe.
Steve Madden Kimmie Corset
Combine trends with a metallic corset top from Steve Madden.
Superdown Nellie Strapless Dress
Metallic fabric adds an unexpected twist to an otherwise simple party dress — also available in silver, purple and green.
Sam Edelman Kia Ankle Strap Sandal
Not only are iridescent pieces fun with their mermaid-like shimmer, but their rainbow quality means they go with virtually any color.
RELATED CONTENT: