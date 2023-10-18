Style

Olivia Rodrigo's Red Mini Dress Is Right on Trend for Fall — Shop The Look for Less

Olivia Rodrigo
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 9:34 AM PDT, October 18, 2023

Red dresses for fall — it's a good idea, right? Olivia Rodrigo thinks so as well.

After the release date of Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album, Guts, the singer is keeping us fed with ridiculously catchy singles and ridiculously cute street styles to match.

Rodrigo stepped out for dinner in London wearing a red bustier minidress. Created by Polish fashion designer Magda Burtrym, the mini's leg-baring length and warm, vibrant hue makes it perfect for transitioning to fall. 

Magda Butrym Halterneck Virgin Wool Minidress

Magda Butrym Halterneck Virgin Wool Minidress
Magda Butrym Halterneck Virgin Wool Minidress

Olivia Rodrigo's bustier-style mini dress is made of red virgin wool lined with luxurious silk, accounting for its hefty price tag.

$1,357

Shop Now

One of our favorite aspects of Rodrigo's dress is its cherry red color. Reminding us of autumn leaves and apple picking, red is right on trend for fall. Combined with a sultry sweetheart neckline with bustier cups and a simple halterneck silhouette, this dress is equal parts sexy and sophisticated.

If you don't have $1,400 burning a hole in your pocket, don't fret — we've found plenty of affordable ways to get Rodrigo's look for less. From a similarly sweetheart mini on sale at Reformation to a lingerie-inspired pick from Fleur du Mal and an under-$100 bustier maxi from Lulus, there are so many little red dresses to shop for fall.

Check out our favorite little red dresses inspired by Olivia Rodrigo's street style, starting at just $58.

More To Come Chantell Tie Strap Dress

More To Come Chantell Tie Strap Dress
Revolve

More To Come Chantell Tie Strap Dress

Slinky satin fabric gives this sweetheart dress a party-ready look.

Reformation Alfred Dress

Reformation Alfred Dress
Reformation

Reformation Alfred Dress

Embrace your inner bombshell with this Reformation midi dress.

Lulus Stay Out Later Red Backless Bodycon Mini Dress

Lulus Stay Out Later Red Backless Bodycon Mini Dress
Lulus

Lulus Stay Out Later Red Backless Bodycon Mini Dress

Sleek and simple, this mini dress turns up the heat with a plunging low back.

fleur du mal Violet Embroidery Cupped Slip Dress

fleur du mal Violet Embroidery Cupped Slip Dress
Revolve

fleur du mal Violet Embroidery Cupped Slip Dress

The lingerie-inspired silhouette of this Fleur du Mal slip is an especially chic choice for a night out.

$295 $278

Shop Now

Bardot Vienna Midi Dress

Bardot Vienna Midi Dress
Revolve

Bardot Vienna Midi Dress

Show off your curves in a figure-hugging midi dress with a bust cutout.

Miss Circle Hedy Red Satin Corset Dress

Miss Circle Hedy Red Satin Corset Dress
Miss Circle

Miss Circle Hedy Red Satin Corset Dress

This satin dress is fully lined and boned for support featuring straps that can be worn up or down for a sweetheart look.

$169 $125

Shop Now

Princess Polly Novella Mini Dress

Princess Polly Novella Mini Dress
Princess Polly

Princess Polly Novella Mini Dress

"I love how this fits my body," praised one happy reviewer. "Absolutely snatched my waist and I feel so pretty in it!"

UO Kalina Ponte Mini Dress

UO Kalina Ponte Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters

UO Kalina Ponte Mini Dress

Contrast stitching and a flared skirt give this dress a unique look.

Lulus Cause for Commotion Red Pleated Bustier Maxi Dress

Lulus Cause for Commotion Red Pleated Bustier Maxi Dress
Lulus

Lulus Cause for Commotion Red Pleated Bustier Maxi Dress

Turn heads in a red-hot maxi dress with a bustier bodice and daring slit.

$89 $83.20 with code MOSTLOVED

Shop Now

House of CB Christiana Floral Minidress

House of CB Christiana Floral Minidress
Nordstrom

House of CB Christiana Floral Minidress

House of CB is adored on TikTok for its figure-flattering silhouettes, and this mini is no exception.

