After the release date of Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album, Guts, the singer is keeping us fed with ridiculously catchy singles and ridiculously cute street styles to match.

Rodrigo stepped out for dinner in London wearing a red bustier minidress. Created by Polish fashion designer Magda Burtrym, the mini's leg-baring length and warm, vibrant hue makes it perfect for transitioning to fall.

One of our favorite aspects of Rodrigo's dress is its cherry red color. Reminding us of autumn leaves and apple picking, red is right on trend for fall. Combined with a sultry sweetheart neckline with bustier cups and a simple halterneck silhouette, this dress is equal parts sexy and sophisticated.

If you don't have $1,400 burning a hole in your pocket, don't fret — we've found plenty of affordable ways to get Rodrigo's look for less. From a similarly sweetheart mini on sale at Reformation to a lingerie-inspired pick from Fleur du Mal and an under-$100 bustier maxi from Lulus, there are so many little red dresses to shop for fall.

Check out our favorite little red dresses inspired by Olivia Rodrigo's street style, starting at just $58.

RELATED CONTENT: