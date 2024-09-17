For easy office outfits, sultry date night looks and everything in between, our shortlist of the best fall dresses has got you covered.
Summer may be over, but that doesn't mean dress season has to be — in fact, it's only just begun. Fall is undeniably one of the best seasons for fashion, and there's still plenty of time to sport a maxi dress, minis, a bodycon dress and everything in between this season.
As the heat slowly cools more every day, we'll be able to wear some of our favorite looks without sweating profusely: mini dresses with boots, curve-hugging sweater dresses, elegant mock-neck midis and even your favorite short sleeve dress. To help you get excited for pumpkin spice season, we've rounded up the best fall dresses to help you transition your wardrobe in style (and without breaking the bank).
Whether you're on the hunt for easy office outfits, a formal dress, sultry date night looks or versatile pieces that work for any occasion, our shortlist of the best fall dresses has got you covered. Below, check out our 17 favorite fall dresses, starting at just $55.
Best Fall Dresses Under $100
Treasure & Bond Cotton Blend V-Neck Sweater Dress
The sweater dress falls mid-thigh and is perfect for wearing with flats and a bare leg or pairing with tights and boots if you live somewhere chillier.
The Drop Women's @caralynmirand Ruffle-Neck Tiered Mini Dress
This versatile mini can take you from the workplace to weekends with ease.
Banana Republic Factory Vegan Leather Pleated Midi Dress
Pleated vegan leather is unexpectedly beautiful. Pair it with a cardigan for daytime or heels for an evening look.
The Drop Women's Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress
The polo collar gives this sweater dress — available in sizes XXS-5X — a preppy look.
Happy Sailed Knit Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Sweater dresses are a must for fall, and this style features a flattering wrap silhouette.
Best Fall Dresses Over $100
Anthropologie The Maya Ruched Cowl-Neck Dress: Textured Edition
This fall-ready dress features side ruching, a knee-high slit, and a chic cowl neck for a flattering look.
Abercrombie and Fitch Long-Sleeve Collared Midi Sweater Dress
You can never go wrong with a black sweater dress for fall, especially when it features chic button details.
Good American Stretch Rib Knit Maxi Dress
Crafted from slinky ribbed knit fabric, this ultra-flattering dress slides over your skin and hugs your curves in all the right places.
Reformation Nataly Knit Dress
A sleek mini made of 88% organic cotton with a touch of spandex for a comfortable and flattering fit.
ASOS DESIGN Tie-Back Fluted Sleeve Pleated Chevron Chiffon Midi Dress in Burgundy
Available in seven colors (though we love the burgundy hue), this festive and unique design will carry you through to the holidays.
