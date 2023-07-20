Style

Margot Robbie’s Red Corset Mini Dress Might Be Her Best 'Barbie' Outfit Yet: How to Get Her Look for Less

By Lauren Gruber
margot robbie
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Before the SAG-AFTRA strike put a pause on movie premieres for the foreseeable future, Margot Robbie ended the Barbie press tour on a high note. For the VIP photo call following the European Barbie movie premiere, Robbie swapped her luxe fur stole-adorned Vivienne Westwood gown for a slinky red mini dress, and it just might be her best red carpet look yet.

You might be thinking: What about the glittering black Solo in the Spotlight Barbie replica dress Robbie wore to the LA premiere? Or the pink Day-to-Night Barbie look she wore in South Korea? But there's something magical about a simple, sexy mini dress that blows the other looks out of the water. Styled with a slightly undone, Pamela Anderson-esque bun and matching red satin purse, this look is the definition of effortless chic.

Referencing the 1962 Brunette Bubble Cut Barbie, the little red dress in question is the Bubble Cut Dress by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu, which retails for $2,400. Made of silk duchess satin with a fully constructed corset bodice, the dress' masterful design explains its lofty price tag. If you don't have thousands to spend on Robbie's exact dress, don't worry. We've found some affordable alternatives that give the same sultry look for less.

Below, shop our favorite picks inspired by Margot Robbie's Barbie premiere dress from Reformation, House of CB, Urban Outfitters and more.

superdown Zoe Strapless Mini Dress
superdown Zoe Strapless Mini Dress
Revolve
superdown Zoe Strapless Mini Dress

At under $90, this corseted red mini dress from superdown gives off the same look without breaking the bank.

$88
Reformation Lanelle Silk Dress
Reformation Lanelle Silk Dress
Reformation
Reformation Lanelle Silk Dress

Made of 100% genuine silk charmeuse, this mini feels as luxurious as it looks.

$248
Bardot Elodie Midi Dress
Bardot Elodie Midi Dress
Revolve
Bardot Elodie Midi Dress

The midi length and vintage-inspired corset bodice give this dress a touch of Old Hollywood glamour.

$159
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Ira Mini Dress
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Ira Mini Dress
Revolve
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Ira Mini Dress

"Most flattering and beautiful dress I've ever worn," one five-star reviewer praised this slinky red mini, which features adjustable straps and a forgiving bias cut.

$148
Lulus Stay Out Later Red Backless Bodycon Mini Dress
Lulus Stay Out Later Red Backless Bodycon Mini Dress
Lulus
Lulus Stay Out Later Red Backless Bodycon Mini Dress

Sleek and simple, this mini dress turns up the heat with a plunging low back.

$49
House of CB Valencia Duchess Satin Corset Midi Dress
House of CB Valencia Duchess Satin Corset Midi Dress
Nordstrom
House of CB Valencia Duchess Satin Corset Midi Dress

House of CB is adored on TikTok for its figure-flattering silhouettes, and this corseted midi is no exception.

$269
Princess Polly Cobie Mini Dress
Princess Polly Cobie Mini Dress
Princess Polly
Princess Polly Cobie Mini Dress

The structured shape of this dress is made to flatter every curve.

$56
Fleur du Mal Violet Embroidery Cupped Slip Dress
Fleur du Mal Violet Embroidery Cupped Slip Dress
Revolve
Fleur du Mal Violet Embroidery Cupped Slip Dress

The lingerie-inspired silhouette of this Fleur du Mal slip is an especially chic choice for a night out.

$295$207
Reformation Gabby Dress
Reformation Gabby Dress
Reformation
Reformation Gabby Dress

A subtle floral print lends a romantic look to this strapless mini.

$218
Urban Outfitters UO Bella Bow-Back Satin Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters UO Bella Bow-Back Satin Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters UO Bella Bow-Back Satin Mini Dress

A self-tying bow back and adjustable straps make this empire-waisted mini fit like a glove.

$59

