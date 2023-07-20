Before the SAG-AFTRA strike put a pause on movie premieres for the foreseeable future, Margot Robbie ended the Barbie press tour on a high note. For the VIP photo call following the European Barbie movie premiere, Robbie swapped her luxe fur stole-adorned Vivienne Westwood gown for a slinky red mini dress, and it just might be her best red carpet look yet.

You might be thinking: What about the glittering black Solo in the Spotlight Barbie replica dress Robbie wore to the LA premiere? Or the pink Day-to-Night Barbie look she wore in South Korea? But there's something magical about a simple, sexy mini dress that blows the other looks out of the water. Styled with a slightly undone, Pamela Anderson-esque bun and matching red satin purse, this look is the definition of effortless chic.

Referencing the 1962 Brunette Bubble Cut Barbie, the little red dress in question is the Bubble Cut Dress by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu, which retails for $2,400. Made of silk duchess satin with a fully constructed corset bodice, the dress' masterful design explains its lofty price tag. If you don't have thousands to spend on Robbie's exact dress, don't worry. We've found some affordable alternatives that give the same sultry look for less.

Below, shop our favorite picks inspired by Margot Robbie's Barbie premiere dress from Reformation, House of CB, Urban Outfitters and more.

