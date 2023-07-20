Margot Robbie’s Red Corset Mini Dress Might Be Her Best 'Barbie' Outfit Yet: How to Get Her Look for Less
Before the SAG-AFTRA strike put a pause on movie premieres for the foreseeable future, Margot Robbie ended the Barbie press tour on a high note. For the VIP photo call following the European Barbie movie premiere, Robbie swapped her luxe fur stole-adorned Vivienne Westwood gown for a slinky red mini dress, and it just might be her best red carpet look yet.
You might be thinking: What about the glittering black Solo in the Spotlight Barbie replica dress Robbie wore to the LA premiere? Or the pink Day-to-Night Barbie look she wore in South Korea? But there's something magical about a simple, sexy mini dress that blows the other looks out of the water. Styled with a slightly undone, Pamela Anderson-esque bun and matching red satin purse, this look is the definition of effortless chic.
Referencing the 1962 Brunette Bubble Cut Barbie, the little red dress in question is the Bubble Cut Dress by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu, which retails for $2,400. Made of silk duchess satin with a fully constructed corset bodice, the dress' masterful design explains its lofty price tag. If you don't have thousands to spend on Robbie's exact dress, don't worry. We've found some affordable alternatives that give the same sultry look for less.
Below, shop our favorite picks inspired by Margot Robbie's Barbie premiere dress from Reformation, House of CB, Urban Outfitters and more.
At under $90, this corseted red mini dress from superdown gives off the same look without breaking the bank.
Made of 100% genuine silk charmeuse, this mini feels as luxurious as it looks.
The midi length and vintage-inspired corset bodice give this dress a touch of Old Hollywood glamour.
"Most flattering and beautiful dress I've ever worn," one five-star reviewer praised this slinky red mini, which features adjustable straps and a forgiving bias cut.
Sleek and simple, this mini dress turns up the heat with a plunging low back.
House of CB is adored on TikTok for its figure-flattering silhouettes, and this corseted midi is no exception.
The structured shape of this dress is made to flatter every curve.
The lingerie-inspired silhouette of this Fleur du Mal slip is an especially chic choice for a night out.
A subtle floral print lends a romantic look to this strapless mini.
A self-tying bow back and adjustable straps make this empire-waisted mini fit like a glove.
