Simu Liu Shares the Product That Helped Him Achieve Ken-Smooth Skin on the 'Barbie' Movie Set
The Barbie movie is gearing up to be the biggest cinematic release of the summer — and possibly the decade.
While we prepare for the film's July 21 release by shopping all things Barbiecore and swooning over Margot Robbie's immaculate press tour outfits, a certain Barbie cast member gave some insight on how he achieved Ken-approved skin on set.
Simu Liu, who plays one of the many Kens in the Barbie cinematic universe, revealed his on-set skincare secrets to Allure. Aside from relying on painful waxing and body makeup to create the illusion of plastic, poreless skin, Liu relies on a celeb-approved beauty brand to keep his skin supple and hydrated.
“Look, right now I'm all about Tatcha,” Liu told Allure. “The Rice Wash, I'm here for all of it! [It] feels great. I've gotten like three pimples [overall] since I started using it. This is not sponsored, I swear to God, I'm just a big fan. I'm just admiring from afar.”
This rice powder-infused cleanser gently cleanses daily buildup, leaving your skin moisturized and soft.
Liu isn't the brand's only famous fan. Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston all swear by Tatcha's luxurious line of cleansers, moisturizers, serums, masks and more. The Japanese skincare brand combines traditional botanicals such as white peony and Okinawan algae with clinically proven ingredients to create powerful products that feel as good as they look. Below, we've rounded up even more of our favorite Tatcha products to shop.
Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this cream locks in moisture using hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture.
Get soft, supple lips with this squalane and Japanese peach-infused jelly lip mask.
Whether you have normal, dry, oily or sensitive skin, Tatcha's sunscreen acts as a weightless SPF that helps to prime the skin with a smoothing, poreless finish.
Your delicate under-eye skin needs special attention, and this silky cream keeps the area hydrated and supple with Japanese white peony.
Tatcha's beloved, water-activated exfoliant is a favorite of Meghan Markle's. The blend of nourishing Japanese rice bran and silk protein transforms into a creamy foam for a smooth polish and healthy glow.
Gently remove makeup and other impurities while leaving your skin feeling softer than silk.
Over 1,200 five-star reviewers love this deeply hydrating serum that works to tone and plump with lactic acid and hyaluronic acid.
For lightweight hydration that won't clog your pores, this moisturizer nourishes your skin with a blend of Japanese wild rose and leopard lily.
