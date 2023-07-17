Shop

Simu Liu Shares the Product That Helped Him Achieve Ken-Smooth Skin on the 'Barbie' Movie Set

By Lauren Gruber
Simu Liu
The Barbie movie is gearing up to be the biggest cinematic release of the summer — and possibly the decade.

While we prepare for the film's July 21 release by shopping all things Barbiecore and swooning over Margot Robbie's immaculate press tour outfits, a certain Barbie cast member gave some insight on how he achieved Ken-approved skin on set. 

Simu Liu, who plays one of the many Kens in the Barbie cinematic universe, revealed his on-set skincare secrets to AllureAside from relying on painful waxing and body makeup to create the illusion of plastic, poreless skin, Liu relies on a celeb-approved beauty brand to keep his skin supple and hydrated.

“Look, right now I'm all about Tatcha,” Liu told Allure. “The Rice Wash, I'm here for all of it! [It] feels great. I've gotten like three pimples [overall] since I started using it. This is not sponsored, I swear to God, I'm just a big fan. I'm just admiring from afar.”

Tatcha The Rice Wash
Tatcha The Rice Wash
Amazon
Tatcha The Rice Wash

This rice powder-infused cleanser gently cleanses daily buildup, leaving your skin moisturized and soft.

$40

Liu isn't the brand's only famous fan. Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston all swear by Tatcha's luxurious line of cleansers, moisturizers, serums, masks and more. The Japanese skincare brand combines traditional botanicals such as white peony and Okinawan algae with clinically proven ingredients to create powerful products that feel as good as they look. Below, we've rounded up even more of our favorite Tatcha products to shop.

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Amazon
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this cream locks in moisture using hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture.

$70
Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask
Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask
Amazon
Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask

Get soft, supple lips with this squalane and Japanese peach-infused jelly lip mask.

$29
Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen SPF 35
Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen SPF 35
Amazon
Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen SPF 35

Whether you have normal, dry, oily or sensitive skin, Tatcha's sunscreen acts as a weightless SPF that helps to prime the skin with a smoothing, poreless finish.

$70
Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream
TATCHA The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream
Amazon
Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream

Your delicate under-eye skin needs special attention, and this silky cream keeps the area hydrated and supple with Japanese white peony. 

$62
Tatcha The Rice Polish
Tatcha The Rice Polish
Amazon
Tatcha The Rice Polish

Tatcha's beloved, water-activated exfoliant is a favorite of Meghan Markle's. The blend of nourishing Japanese rice bran and silk protein transforms into a creamy foam for a smooth polish and healthy glow.

$65
Tatcha Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil
Tatcha Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil
Amazon
Tatcha Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil

Gently remove makeup and other impurities while leaving your skin feeling softer than silk.

$50
Tatcha The Dewy Serum
Tatcha The Dewy Serum
Amazon
Tatcha The Dewy Serum

Over 1,200 five-star reviewers love this deeply hydrating serum that works to tone and plump with lactic acid and hyaluronic acid.

$89
Tatcha The Water Cream
Tatcha The Water Cream
Amazon
Tatcha The Water Cream

For lightweight hydration that won't clog your pores, this moisturizer nourishes your skin with a blend of Japanese wild rose and leopard lily.

$70

