The Barbie movie is gearing up to be the biggest cinematic release of the summer — and possibly the decade.

While we prepare for the film's July 21 release by shopping all things Barbiecore and swooning over Margot Robbie's immaculate press tour outfits, a certain Barbie cast member gave some insight on how he achieved Ken-approved skin on set.

Simu Liu, who plays one of the many Kens in the Barbie cinematic universe, revealed his on-set skincare secrets to Allure. Aside from relying on painful waxing and body makeup to create the illusion of plastic, poreless skin, Liu relies on a celeb-approved beauty brand to keep his skin supple and hydrated.

“Look, right now I'm all about Tatcha,” Liu told Allure. “The Rice Wash, I'm here for all of it! [It] feels great. I've gotten like three pimples [overall] since I started using it. This is not sponsored, I swear to God, I'm just a big fan. I'm just admiring from afar.”

Liu isn't the brand's only famous fan. Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston all swear by Tatcha's luxurious line of cleansers, moisturizers, serums, masks and more. The Japanese skincare brand combines traditional botanicals such as white peony and Okinawan algae with clinically proven ingredients to create powerful products that feel as good as they look. Below, we've rounded up even more of our favorite Tatcha products to shop.

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Amazon Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this cream locks in moisture using hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture. $70 Shop Now

Tatcha The Rice Polish Amazon Tatcha The Rice Polish Tatcha's beloved, water-activated exfoliant is a favorite of Meghan Markle's. The blend of nourishing Japanese rice bran and silk protein transforms into a creamy foam for a smooth polish and healthy glow. $65 Shop Now

