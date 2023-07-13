Unless you've been living under a rock all summer, you know that #Barbiecore is the season's hottest trend.

To nail the Barbiecore aesthetic, we're shopping all things playful and nostalgic to remind us of the beloved doll — not to mention tons and tons of pink. Bag and accessory brand Kipling clearly got the memo with the brand's latest collection: an all-pink array of totes, crossbodies and more in collaboration with Barbie®.

Shop Barbie® x Kipling

Whether you need a durable, high-quality tote for upcoming trips, a stylish new purse to spice up your summer outfits, a travel-friendly crossbody for concerts or simply want to get your hands on all things Barbie™, this collab is not one to miss.

All eight bag styles come in a hot pink nylon with a shiny finish, complete with a white trim, silicone Kipling logo and an internal lining printed with real Barbie® dolls. Plus, a collectible Barbie™ keychain comes with each bag from the collab.

It seems like every Barbie® collab is flying off the shelves, so you'll want to act fast to secure an adorable #Barbiecore bag from Kipling's new collection. Below, shop every style from Kipling's collab with Barbie®.

Creativity Large Barbie Pouch Kipling Creativity Large Barbie Pouch Not only will this little pouch help keep your larger bags organized, but it also doubles as a cute clutch for a night out. $54 Shop Now

