Kipling Launches Barbie Collection: Shop Fan-Favorite Bags and Accessories In the Undeniably Cute Hue

By Lauren Gruber
Unless you've been living under a rock all summer, you know that #Barbiecore is the season's hottest trend.

To nail the Barbiecore aesthetic, we're shopping all things playful and nostalgic to remind us of the beloved doll — not to mention tons and tons of pink. Bag and accessory brand Kipling clearly got the memo with the brand's latest collection: an all-pink array of totes, crossbodies and more in collaboration with Barbie®.

Whether you need a durable, high-quality tote for upcoming trips, a stylish new purse to spice up your summer outfits, a travel-friendly crossbody for concerts or simply want to get your hands on all things Barbie™, this collab is not one to miss.

All eight bag styles come in a hot pink nylon with a shiny finish, complete with a white trim, silicone Kipling logo and an internal lining printed with real Barbie® dolls. Plus, a collectible Barbie™ keychain comes with each bag from the collab.

It seems like every Barbie® collab is flying off the shelves, so you'll want to act fast to secure an adorable #Barbiecore bag from Kipling's new collection. Below, shop every style from Kipling's collab with Barbie®.  

Art Medium Barbie Tote Bag
Art Medium Barbie Tote Bag
Kipling
Art Medium Barbie Tote Bag

Jetset in style with a hot pink tote bag, complete with a trolley sleeve for easy travel.

$159
Seoul Small Barbie Tablet Backpack
Seoul Small Barbie Tablet Backpack
Kipling
Seoul Small Barbie Tablet Backpack

Kipling is best known for its high-quality, comfortable backpacks, and this Barbie-themed style is no exception.

$134
Gabbie Mini Barbie Crossbody Bag
Gabbie Mini Barbie Crossbody Bag
Kipling
Gabbie Mini Barbie Crossbody Bag

Keep all of your essentials handy with this surprisingly roomy crossbody bag.

$114
Ayda Barbie Shoulder Bag
Ayda Barbie Shoulder Bag
Kipling
Ayda Barbie Shoulder Bag

A '90s-inspired shoulder bag to help you stay on trend all summer long.

$99
Creativity Large Barbie Pouch
Creativity Large Barbie Pouch
Kipling
Creativity Large Barbie Pouch

Not only will this little pouch help keep your larger bags organized, but it also doubles as a cute clutch for a night out.

$54
Yasemina Barbie Extra Large Waist Pack
Yasemina Barbie Extra Large Waist Pack
Kipling
Yasemina Barbie Extra Large Waist Pack

Belt bags are making a major comeback as a convenient and stylish way to keep your essentials on hand.

$99
Afia Barbie Lite Mini Crossbody Bag
Afia Barbie Lite Mini Crossbody Bag
Kipling
Afia Barbie Lite Mini Crossbody Bag

The perfect size for concerts, workouts or holding your passport during travel, this slim crossbody features Kipling's iconic logo in Barbie pink.

$69
Keychain Barbie
Keychain Barbie
Kipling
Keychain Barbie

Make any bag #Barbiecore with this cute little keychain.

$29
Bina Medium Barbie Shoulder Bag
Bina Medium Barbie Shoulder Bag
Kipling
Bina Medium Barbie Shoulder Bag

This petite duffel-style bag features top handles, a removable crossbody strap and plenty of pockets for your keys, lipgloss and more.

$129
Barbie Monkey Keychain
Barbie Monkey Keychain
Kipling
Barbie Monkey Keychain

Adorn your new Kipling bag with this hot pink monkey keychain, complete with its own Barbie visor.

$39

