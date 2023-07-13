Kipling Launches Barbie Collection: Shop Fan-Favorite Bags and Accessories In the Undeniably Cute Hue
Unless you've been living under a rock all summer, you know that #Barbiecore is the season's hottest trend.
To nail the Barbiecore aesthetic, we're shopping all things playful and nostalgic to remind us of the beloved doll — not to mention tons and tons of pink. Bag and accessory brand Kipling clearly got the memo with the brand's latest collection: an all-pink array of totes, crossbodies and more in collaboration with Barbie®.
Whether you need a durable, high-quality tote for upcoming trips, a stylish new purse to spice up your summer outfits, a travel-friendly crossbody for concerts or simply want to get your hands on all things Barbie™, this collab is not one to miss.
All eight bag styles come in a hot pink nylon with a shiny finish, complete with a white trim, silicone Kipling logo and an internal lining printed with real Barbie® dolls. Plus, a collectible Barbie™ keychain comes with each bag from the collab.
It seems like every Barbie® collab is flying off the shelves, so you'll want to act fast to secure an adorable #Barbiecore bag from Kipling's new collection. Below, shop every style from Kipling's collab with Barbie®.
Jetset in style with a hot pink tote bag, complete with a trolley sleeve for easy travel.
Kipling is best known for its high-quality, comfortable backpacks, and this Barbie-themed style is no exception.
Keep all of your essentials handy with this surprisingly roomy crossbody bag.
A '90s-inspired shoulder bag to help you stay on trend all summer long.
Not only will this little pouch help keep your larger bags organized, but it also doubles as a cute clutch for a night out.
Belt bags are making a major comeback as a convenient and stylish way to keep your essentials on hand.
The perfect size for concerts, workouts or holding your passport during travel, this slim crossbody features Kipling's iconic logo in Barbie pink.
Make any bag #Barbiecore with this cute little keychain.
This petite duffel-style bag features top handles, a removable crossbody strap and plenty of pockets for your keys, lipgloss and more.
Adorn your new Kipling bag with this hot pink monkey keychain, complete with its own Barbie visor.
RELATED CONTENT:
You Need This Viral Tee for the 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Premieres
'Barbie' Star-Studded Premiere: See All the Pink Carpet Arrivals
Margot Robbie's Best Looks From the 'Barbie' Press Tour
Channel This Year's Hottest Trend — Barbiecore — With These 19 Pieces
'Barbie': Greta Gerwig Responds to 'Ken' Spin-Off Rumors (Exclusive)
Ryan Gosling Honors Wife Eva Mendes on 'Barbie' Pink Carpet -- Watch!
Billie Eilish Reveals What Kind of Barbie She Would Be in Barbie Land (Exclusive)