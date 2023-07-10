On July 21, 2023, worlds will collide. That's right — the Barbie and Oppenheimer movie premieres are less than two weeks away.

If you're planning on catching a double feature, there's only one right way to do it: an Oppenheimer matinee followed by a Barbie nightcap, because what better to cheer us up from the devastation of nuclear war than the bubblegum-pink utopia of Barbieland?

While we can't promise that Barbie will cure your existential dread, it does make for a more suitable kickoff to your Friday or Saturday night than a three-hour-long feature documentary on WWII. We expect theaters to be packed for both films, so be sure to secure your Barbenheimer 2023 tickets now.

So, what exactly does one wear to spend nearly five hours in a movie theater? The goal is to be comfy and on-theme, which is why we're obsessed with these viral Barbenheimer T-shirts to commemorate the momentous occasion. For extra points, pair it with pieces from the many, many Barbie fashion collabs that have dropped in the last few months. Tracking down Oppenheimer merch is a little more difficult, but a nod to the titular character's iconic hat or an Oppenheimer crewneck should suffice.

Below, we've rounded up everything you need to be the best-dressed moviegoer at the Barbie and Oppenheimer premieres, from our favorite Barbenheimer T-shirts to cozy socks from the Barbie and Forever 21 collab.

Oppenheimer Pullover Sweatshirt Redbubble Oppenheimer Pullover Sweatshirt For a more subtle nod to Oppenheimer, this crewneck sweatshirt is a cozy pick for a movie marathon. $42 Shop Now

