Kitsch Launches Official Barbie Haircare Collab for Summer — And It's All 20% Off

By Lauren Gruber
The premiere of Greta Gerwig's Barbie is nearly a month away, and we couldn't be more excited to watch the film when it comes out on Friday, July 21. While we've been poring through the trailers to catch more Easter eggs and plot hints, we can definitively say that Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie has some seriously fabulous hair. 

This summer, add some Barbiecore pizazz to your hairstyles with Kitsch's new Barbie collection. Known for its damage-free hair accessories and tools that are safe on all hair types, Kitsch's limited-edition collab with Barbie features best-selling haircare products in bright, Barbie-approved colors. From frizz-reducing satin pillowcases in hot pink to heatless curling solutions with a Malibu Barbie motif, this is one of the summer's most exciting haircare collabs.

The best part? Right now, Kitsch is offering 20% off across categories with code SUMMER20 so you can snag each Barbie-themed piece at a discount.

Below, shop every product from the Barbie x Kitsch collab — just don't forget to use the code SUMMER20 at checkout for an extra discount.

Barbie x Kitsch Rhinestone Claw Clip
Barbie x Kitsch Rhinestone Claw Clip
Kitsch
Barbie x Kitsch Rhinestone Claw Clip

The ultra-trendy claw clip is even more adorable in shimmering marble with a rhinestone Barbie logo. 

$14$11
WITH CODE SUMMER20
Barbie x Kitsch Satin Pillowcase - Iconic Barbie
Barbie x Kitsch Satin Pillowcase - Iconic Barbie
Kitsch
Barbie x Kitsch Satin Pillowcase - Iconic Barbie

Tame frizz and reduce the risk of breakage by swapping out your regular pillowcases with Kitsch's satin option.

$22$18
WITH CODE SUMMER20
Barbie x Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set - Malibu Barbie
Barbie x Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set - Malibu Barbie
Kitsch
Barbie x Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set - Malibu Barbie

Create Barbie beach waves with this satin heatless curler set — perfect for summer!

$20$16
WITH CODE SUMMER20
Barbie x Kitsch Satin Brunch Scrunchies 2pc
Barbie x Kitsch Satin Brunch Scrunchies 2pc
Kitsch
Barbie x Kitsch Satin Brunch Scrunchies 2pc

This two-piece set of Barbie-themed scrunchies made of a silky, frictionless material to prevent frizz and tangles is too good to pass up at this price.

$16$13
WITH CODE SUMMER20
Barbie x Kitsch Satin Pillowcase - Malibu Barbie
Barbie x Kitsch Satin Pillowcase - Malibu Barbie
Kitsch
Barbie x Kitsch Satin Pillowcase - Malibu Barbie

This silky satin pillowcase features an adorable Malibu Barbie motif.

$22$18
WITH CODE SUMMER20
Barbie x Kitsch Assorted Claw Clip Set 3pc
Barbie x Kitsch Assorted Claw Clip Set 3pc
Kitsch
Barbie x Kitsch Assorted Claw Clip Set 3pc

Make any hairstyle a little more fun with an assorted pack of bright, colorful clips. 

$12$10
WITH CODE SUMMER20
Barbie x Kitsch Recycled Nylon Elastics 12pc
Barbie x Kitsch Recycled Nylon Elastics 12pc
Kitsch
Barbie x Kitsch Recycled Nylon Elastics 12pc

Made of recycled nylon, these creaseless elastics are great for all hair types and offer all-day hold without damage.

$8$6
WITH CODE SUMMER20
Barbie™ x Kitsch Collector's Bundle
Barbie™ x Kitsch Collector's Bundle
Kitsch
Barbie™ x Kitsch Collector's Bundle

Collect the entire limited-edition Barbie™ x Kitsch bundle complete with satin pillowcases, claw clips, scrunchies and more.

$114$78
WITH CODE SUMMER20

