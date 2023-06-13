Kitsch Launches Official Barbie Haircare Collab for Summer — And It's All 20% Off
The premiere of Greta Gerwig's Barbie is nearly a month away, and we couldn't be more excited to watch the film when it comes out on Friday, July 21. While we've been poring through the trailers to catch more Easter eggs and plot hints, we can definitively say that Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie has some seriously fabulous hair.
This summer, add some Barbiecore pizazz to your hairstyles with Kitsch's new Barbie collection. Known for its damage-free hair accessories and tools that are safe on all hair types, Kitsch's limited-edition collab with Barbie features best-selling haircare products in bright, Barbie-approved colors. From frizz-reducing satin pillowcases in hot pink to heatless curling solutions with a Malibu Barbie motif, this is one of the summer's most exciting haircare collabs.
The best part? Right now, Kitsch is offering 20% off across categories with code SUMMER20 so you can snag each Barbie-themed piece at a discount.
Below, shop every product from the Barbie x Kitsch collab — just don't forget to use the code SUMMER20 at checkout for an extra discount.
The ultra-trendy claw clip is even more adorable in shimmering marble with a rhinestone Barbie logo.
Tame frizz and reduce the risk of breakage by swapping out your regular pillowcases with Kitsch's satin option.
Create Barbie beach waves with this satin heatless curler set — perfect for summer!
This two-piece set of Barbie-themed scrunchies made of a silky, frictionless material to prevent frizz and tangles is too good to pass up at this price.
This silky satin pillowcase features an adorable Malibu Barbie motif.
Make any hairstyle a little more fun with an assorted pack of bright, colorful clips.
Made of recycled nylon, these creaseless elastics are great for all hair types and offer all-day hold without damage.
Collect the entire limited-edition Barbie™ x Kitsch bundle complete with satin pillowcases, claw clips, scrunchies and more.
