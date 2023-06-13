The premiere of Greta Gerwig's Barbie is nearly a month away, and we couldn't be more excited to watch the film when it comes out on Friday, July 21. While we've been poring through the trailers to catch more Easter eggs and plot hints, we can definitively say that Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie has some seriously fabulous hair.

This summer, add some Barbiecore pizazz to your hairstyles with Kitsch's new Barbie collection. Known for its damage-free hair accessories and tools that are safe on all hair types, Kitsch's limited-edition collab with Barbie features best-selling haircare products in bright, Barbie-approved colors. From frizz-reducing satin pillowcases in hot pink to heatless curling solutions with a Malibu Barbie motif, this is one of the summer's most exciting haircare collabs.

The best part? Right now, Kitsch is offering 20% off across categories with code SUMMER20 so you can snag each Barbie-themed piece at a discount.

Below, shop every product from the Barbie x Kitsch collab — just don't forget to use the code SUMMER20 at checkout for an extra discount.

