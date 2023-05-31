If you struggle with oily hair, you know how difficult it can be to keep your tresses grease-free — especially in the summer heat. Humidity and sweat only weigh your hair down more, making it nearly impossible to go more than a few hours without looking like an oil slick. That is, unless you arm yourself with the right products.

Since hair oil tends to build up fast, you might be wanting to wash your hair every day (or even more than once a day) to get rid of excess grease. However, washing your hair too frequently with stripping shampoos can damage the rest of your hair, leading to bone-dry ends in desperate need of nourishment.

Instead, you'll want to opt for a gentle clarifying shampoo that's free of harsh sulfates and use dry shampoo to extend the length of time between washes. Because oil is produced by the scalp, adding a detoxifying scalp scrub to your routine can also keep your hair oil-free for longer. And though it might sound counter-intuitive, using a lightweight oil on the very ends of your hair will ensure your tresses are healthy from root to tip.

To help maintain your hairstyles even during the sweatiest days of summer, we've found the best products to keep oil at bay without causing damage. Below, shop our favorite products for oily hair at every price point.

OUAI Detox Shampoo Amazon OUAI Detox Shampoo A clarifying shampoo is a must for cleansing your hair and scalp of product build-up, oil and debris. OUAI's top-rated hair detox is made with apple cider vinegar and keratin for a weightless, silky feeling. $32 Shop Now

VERB Ghost Oil Amazon VERB Ghost Oil If you struggle with an oily scalp and dry ends, apply this weightless oil to the very ends of your hair to keep them hydrated. $26 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT

12 Black-Owned Skincare and Haircare Brands Celebs Adore

Introducing the AirStrait, Dyson's New Wet-to-Dry Hair Straightener

Save 30% On the Best Dyson Airwrap Dupe for Zendaya-Approved Hair

Jennifer Lopez's Glossy Hair Secret Is On Sale for Spring

Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand ILIA Launches New Products for Fuller Brows

The Best Face and Body Bronzers for Glowing Skin All Summer Long

The 17 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Summer Glow

The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon to Shop This Spring